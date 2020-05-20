The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Klangbecken
Black Lagoon - Still Corners
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Playlist vom 20.05.20

Tabla Beat Science – Magnetic
Cymande – Dove
Kali Uchis – After The Storm (feat. Tyler, The Creator, Bootsy Collins)
unperfect – Gots To Give The Girl
Moniquea – Who Is That Girl (feat. Kevin „Slow Jammin“ James & XL Middleton)
Earth Girl Helen Brown – Language Of Love
Leoni Leoni – Langsam Müed
Dijf Sanders – Parvati
Alice Coltrane – Journey In Satchidananda (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
Balduin – Prisma Colora
Elo – Eldorado Finale
Chain & The Gang – Experimental Music
The Gories – Guess I’m Falling In Love
The King Khan and BBQ Show – Love You So
Daniel Johnston – Story Of An Artist
Jeffrey Lewis & The Junkyard – Roll Bus Roll
Courtney Barnett – Everybody Here Hates You
black midi – ducter
Scottibrains – Sustained Threat
Penkowski – Telephones
Horsey – Bread & Butter
The Comet Is Coming – Summon The Fire
PVA – Divine Intervention
Camilla Sparksss – Psycho Lover
Sega Bodega – U Suck
Thundercat – Oh Sheit, It’s X!
Les Yeux Orange – Drôle De Drague
Planningtorock – Beulah Loves Dancing
Tirzah – No Romance
MorMor- Heaven’s Only Wishful
Saul – Shitbird
Manfredas – Mani From The Block
Red Rack’em – Wonky Bassline Disco Banger
Zantogola – Seli Drums
Dengue Dengue Dengue – Barrabass
Guedra Guedra – Uggug
Becky On The Beat – Tequila & Gun Powder

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1bGcSHas2wNBiMJ2fa35JU?si=7uADKZvST8KGekQN9BRK2Q

