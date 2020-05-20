The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 20.05.20

Tabla Beat Science – Magnetic

Cymande – Dove

Kali Uchis – After The Storm (feat. Tyler, The Creator, Bootsy Collins)

unperfect – Gots To Give The Girl

Moniquea – Who Is That Girl (feat. Kevin „Slow Jammin“ James & XL Middleton)

Earth Girl Helen Brown – Language Of Love

Leoni Leoni – Langsam Müed

Dijf Sanders – Parvati

Alice Coltrane – Journey In Satchidananda (feat. Pharoah Sanders)

Balduin – Prisma Colora

Elo – Eldorado Finale

Chain & The Gang – Experimental Music

The Gories – Guess I’m Falling In Love

The King Khan and BBQ Show – Love You So

Daniel Johnston – Story Of An Artist

Jeffrey Lewis & The Junkyard – Roll Bus Roll

Courtney Barnett – Everybody Here Hates You

black midi – ducter

Scottibrains – Sustained Threat

Penkowski – Telephones

Horsey – Bread & Butter

The Comet Is Coming – Summon The Fire

PVA – Divine Intervention

Camilla Sparksss – Psycho Lover

Sega Bodega – U Suck

Thundercat – Oh Sheit, It’s X!

Les Yeux Orange – Drôle De Drague

Planningtorock – Beulah Loves Dancing

Tirzah – No Romance

MorMor- Heaven’s Only Wishful

Saul – Shitbird

Manfredas – Mani From The Block

Red Rack’em – Wonky Bassline Disco Banger

Zantogola – Seli Drums

Dengue Dengue Dengue – Barrabass

Guedra Guedra – Uggug

Becky On The Beat – Tequila & Gun Powder

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1bGcSHas2wNBiMJ2fa35JU?si=7uADKZvST8KGekQN9BRK2Q