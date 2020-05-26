165 sendung gespielte Lieder

165 Sendung 26 Mai 2020

01 Albert Hammond Jr – Strangers 2018

02 The Strokes – Hard To Explain 2001

03 The Strokes – The Adults Are Talking 2020

04 The Strokes – Bad Decisions 2020

05 Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino 2018

06 Julian Casablancas – Out Of The Blue 2009

07 Weddings – Labyrinth 2020

08 The Liverbirds – Leave All Your Old Loves 1965

09 The Stone Roses – I Wanna Be Adored 1989

10 Pulp – Common People 1995

11 Franz Ferdinand – Darts of Pleasure 2004

12 FOALS – Neptune 2019