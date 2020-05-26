165 sendung gespielte Lieder

165 Sendung 26 Mai 2020
01 Albert Hammond Jr – Strangers 2018
02 The Strokes – Hard To Explain 2001
03 The Strokes – The Adults Are Talking 2020
04 The Strokes – Bad Decisions 2020
05 Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino 2018
06 Julian Casablancas – Out Of The Blue 2009
07 Weddings – Labyrinth 2020
08 The Liverbirds – Leave All Your Old Loves 1965
09 The Stone Roses – I Wanna Be Adored 1989
10 Pulp – Common People 1995
11 Franz Ferdinand – Darts of Pleasure 2004
12 FOALS – Neptune 2019