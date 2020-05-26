AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

AbbAZappA

·

165 sendung gespielte Lieder

165 Sendung 26 Mai 2020

01 Albert Hammond Jr – Strangers 2018

02 The Strokes – Hard To Explain 2001

03 The Strokes – The Adults Are Talking 2020

04 The Strokes – Bad Decisions 2020

05 Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino 2018

06 Julian Casablancas – Out Of The Blue 2009

07 Weddings – Labyrinth 2020

08 The Liverbirds – Leave All Your Old Loves 1965

09 The Stone Roses – I Wanna Be Adored 1989

10 Pulp – Common People 1995

11 Franz Ferdinand – Darts of Pleasure 2004

12 FOALS – Neptune 2019