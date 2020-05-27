The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 27.05.20
The Altons – When You Go (That’s When You’ll Know)
The Charmels – I’ve Done It Again
Vaudou Game – Tassi
Gil Scott-Heron – New York Is Killing Me
Cedell Davis – Got To Be Movin‘ On
Courtney Marie Andrews – Burlap String
The Quests – Hava Nagila
Usha Khanna – Tere Jaisa Pyara Koi Nahin
Teaspoon & the Waves – Oh Yeh Soweto
Colleen Grant – Latin Parang
Superfónicos – Cumbéalo
May East – Maraka
Nelson Of The East – Burning Palm (Voodoo Version)
The Human League – Seconds
Victor – Amerikan Dread (Lipelis Extended Dub)
Yaeji – WHEN I GROW UP
Perfume Genius – On The Floor
Mall Grab – Positive Energy Forever
Kate Tempest – Europe Is Lost
Polo G – Don’t Believe The Hype
Lil‘ Kim – Drugs
remYrem – Abefahre
Kehlani – Hate The Club (feat. Masego)
serpentwithfeet – whisper
9th Wonder – A King’s Life
Illa J – 7 Mile
Madlib – Half Manne Half Cocaine (Instrumental)
MC Yallah x Debmaster – Balibanyoma
Woods – Strange To Explain
Lambchop – The Hustle
Cortex – L’Enfant Samba
Idris Muhammad – Loran’s Dance
Mandingo Griot Society – Sounds From The Bush (feat. Don Cherry)
Alain Péters – Complainte Pour Mon Défunt Papa
Bronx River Parkway – Chums Pimpage
Jessica Persée – Li Sem
Poussez! – Boogie With Me
Tommy Mandel – Allow Me (To Destroy You)
Silvia – Zuerst Ich
Beaters – Harari
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3t9Z0ZtbC9P5T0lyKjqZCi?si=HJrRS_kkTxmVEpXEcPpOww