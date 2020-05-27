Klangbecken
Sun Go Down - Andrew Applepie
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 3.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 10.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 17.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 24.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 1.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 8.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 15.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 22.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 29.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 5.8., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 27.05.20

The Altons – When You Go (That’s When You’ll Know)
The Charmels – I’ve Done It Again
Vaudou Game – Tassi
Gil Scott-Heron – New York Is Killing Me
Cedell Davis – Got To Be Movin‘ On
Courtney Marie Andrews – Burlap String
The Quests – Hava Nagila
Usha Khanna – Tere Jaisa Pyara Koi Nahin
Teaspoon & the Waves – Oh Yeh Soweto
Colleen Grant – Latin Parang
Superfónicos – Cumbéalo
May East – Maraka
Nelson Of The East – Burning Palm (Voodoo Version)
The Human League – Seconds
Victor – Amerikan Dread (Lipelis Extended Dub)
Yaeji – WHEN I GROW UP
Perfume Genius – On The Floor
Mall Grab – Positive Energy Forever
Kate Tempest – Europe Is Lost
Polo G – Don’t Believe The Hype
Lil‘ Kim – Drugs
remYrem – Abefahre
Kehlani – Hate The Club (feat. Masego)
serpentwithfeet – whisper
9th Wonder – A King’s Life
Illa J – 7 Mile
Madlib – Half Manne Half Cocaine (Instrumental)
MC Yallah x Debmaster – Balibanyoma
Woods – Strange To Explain
Lambchop – The Hustle
Cortex – L’Enfant Samba
Idris Muhammad – Loran’s Dance
Mandingo Griot Society – Sounds From The Bush (feat. Don Cherry)
Alain Péters – Complainte Pour Mon Défunt Papa
Bronx River Parkway – Chums Pimpage
Jessica Persée – Li Sem
Poussez! – Boogie With Me
Tommy Mandel – Allow Me (To Destroy You)
Silvia – Zuerst Ich
Beaters – Harari

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3t9Z0ZtbC9P5T0lyKjqZCi?si=HJrRS_kkTxmVEpXEcPpOww

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 20.05.20 Tabla Beat Science - Magnetic Cymande - Dove Kali Uchis - After The Storm (feat. Tyler, The Creator, Bootsy Collins) unperfect - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 13.05.20 Archie Shepp - Blues For Brother George Jackson J Dilla - So Far To Go (feat. Common & D'Angelo) Earl Sweatshirt - Balance (feat. ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 06.05.20 Eabs - Svantetic (feat. Tenderlonious) Commander Spoon - Djingelinge Pastor T.L. Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir - Nobody ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.04.20 Wes Montgomery - Full House Sonny Rollins - Strode Rode Charlie Parker - Satan in High Heels Manu Dibango - Big Blow Fred Wesley ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.04.20 Central Ayr Production - Hypnotize Dijf Sanders - Jaipong Palmiyeler - Karbeyaz Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - Midnight Anadol - ... >

·

The Hottest Morningshow In Town

Playlist vom 04.03.20 Lack of Afro - The Basis Cotonete - Layla Billie Holiday - All of Me Moondog - Bird's Lament Telmo Fernández Trio - I Can't Get ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.02.20 Caterina Barbieri - Rendering Intuition The The - Good Morning Beautiful Lalalar - Mecnun'dan Beter Haldeyim Glen Porter - Pale ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 19.02.20 El Khat - Ya Raiyat Mystic Jungle - Blue Marlin Club Nightmares on Wax - Back To Nature (feat. Kuauhtli Vasquez, Wixarika ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.02.20 Akın Sevgör - no.II In a Flash Noir Boy George - Oh Mon Amour La Düsseldorf - Time The Düsseldorf Düsterboys - Heisse ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 05.02.20 Kenny Cox - Clap Clap! The Joyful Noise Lausse The Cat - Redstripe Rhapsody Caetano Veloso - Olha O Menino Greenwood Rhythm ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 29.01.20 Idris Ackamoore & The Pyramids - Tingoe Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy - Mam Yinne Wa Nouvelle Vague - Too Drunk To ... >

·

The Hootest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.01.20 Arthur Russell - I Never Get Lonesome Lonesome Station - 22h Big Thief - Not Khruangbin - Friday Morning Sarah Webster Fabio - ... >