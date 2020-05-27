The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 27.05.20

The Altons – When You Go (That’s When You’ll Know)

The Charmels – I’ve Done It Again

Vaudou Game – Tassi

Gil Scott-Heron – New York Is Killing Me

Cedell Davis – Got To Be Movin‘ On

Courtney Marie Andrews – Burlap String

The Quests – Hava Nagila

Usha Khanna – Tere Jaisa Pyara Koi Nahin

Teaspoon & the Waves – Oh Yeh Soweto

Colleen Grant – Latin Parang

Superfónicos – Cumbéalo

May East – Maraka

Nelson Of The East – Burning Palm (Voodoo Version)

The Human League – Seconds

Victor – Amerikan Dread (Lipelis Extended Dub)

Yaeji – WHEN I GROW UP

Perfume Genius – On The Floor

Mall Grab – Positive Energy Forever

Kate Tempest – Europe Is Lost

Polo G – Don’t Believe The Hype

Lil‘ Kim – Drugs

remYrem – Abefahre

Kehlani – Hate The Club (feat. Masego)

serpentwithfeet – whisper

9th Wonder – A King’s Life

Illa J – 7 Mile

Madlib – Half Manne Half Cocaine (Instrumental)

MC Yallah x Debmaster – Balibanyoma

Woods – Strange To Explain

Lambchop – The Hustle

Cortex – L’Enfant Samba

Idris Muhammad – Loran’s Dance

Mandingo Griot Society – Sounds From The Bush (feat. Don Cherry)

Alain Péters – Complainte Pour Mon Défunt Papa

Bronx River Parkway – Chums Pimpage

Jessica Persée – Li Sem

Poussez! – Boogie With Me

Tommy Mandel – Allow Me (To Destroy You)

Silvia – Zuerst Ich

Beaters – Harari

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3t9Z0ZtbC9P5T0lyKjqZCi?si=HJrRS_kkTxmVEpXEcPpOww