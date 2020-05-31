Judith Owen on Blues Zeppelin – 31. May 2020

Singer-songwriter Judith Owen is a guest on Blues Zeppelin to celebrate her new single: Hold My Hand, to directly benefit the New Orleans Musicians‘ Clinic. www.neworleansmusiciansclinic.org
All proceeds from this song will benefit the New Orleans Musicians‘ Clinic, a New Orleans – based health clinic, which provides heath care services to the community of musical artists.
Founded by a coalition of music advocates on May 1, 1998, the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic (NOMC) became the 1st comprehensive medical clinic for musicians, performing artists and cultural workers in the United States.