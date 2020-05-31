Klangbecken
Blues Zeppelin
„Working hard to make reality a lot less painful“, the Blues Zeppelin airs on Sunday afternoons from 15h00- 17h00 CET on Radio Bern (RaBe), Bern’s alternative radio.

Hosted by Mark Stenzler, the Blues Zeppelin, which has been part of the Swiss radio landscape since 1989, features an eclectic mix of blues, zydeco, folk and world music. In addition, a wide range of musicians, artists and writers have been guests on the program.

Blues Zeppelin can be heard on the following radio stations:

Radio Bern (RaBe) in Berne, Switzerland
Radio LoRa in Zurich, Switzerland
Diis Radio in Canton Valais, Switzerland
WRFI Community Radio in Ithaca, NY / Watkins Glen, NY (USA)

Mark Stenzler, native NYer and former radio pirate (Radio Free Ithaca), has been an avid radio broadcaster on both sides of the Atlantic since 1978. He came to Switzerland in the 1980s as a physics researcher at CERN.

Blues Zeppelin podcasts can be found here.

Mark Stenzler
Judith Owen on Blues Zeppelin – 31. May 2020

Singer-songwriter Judith Owen is a guest on Blues Zeppelin to celebrate her new single: Hold My Hand, to directly benefit the New Orleans Musicians‘ Clinic. www.neworleansmusiciansclinic.org

All proceeds from this song will benefit the New Orleans Musicians‘ Clinic, a New Orleans – based health clinic, which provides heath care services to the community of musical artists.

Founded by a coalition of music advocates on May 1, 1998, the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic (NOMC) became the 1st comprehensive medical clinic for musicians, performing artists and cultural workers in the United States.

 

 