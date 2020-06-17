Klangbecken
Astypalea - Deaf Radio
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.06.20

Brightblack Morning Light – Miwok Shapes
Henri Texier – Don’t Buy Ivory Anymore
Don Cherry – Mahakali
Joe Henderson – Blue Bossa
Cheick Tidian Seck – Niger Mambo
Cyril Labonne – Alouda Limonade
Mighty Panther – The Bedbug Song
El Santo Golpe – Sueños
Rolando Bruno – Falafel King
Meridian Brothers – Guaracha U.F.O (Versión Rebajada)
Outkast – SpottieOttieDopaliscious
Time Zone – The Wildstyle (Instrumental Mix)
Drakeo the Ruler & JoogSzn – Tell You the Trut
Leston Paul – Everyday Life
James Otis White Jr. – Baby Come on (Extended Version)
Dila – Saberás
Ana Mazzotti – Agora ou Nunca Mais
Evinha – Que Bandeira
Jean Marie Bolangassa – Rikkikida
Erick Cosaque et Les Voltages 8 – L’Heureux Noir
Nkotti Francois and The Black Styls 77 – Loko La Mboa
The The – Giant
Armand Hammer – Frida (feat. Quelle Chris, Fielded)
A Tribe Called Red – Indian City (feat. Black Bear)
Tragedy Khadafi – Triborough (feat. Cam’ron, Capone -N- Noreaga, Cardan, Mase)
Eartheater – Inclined
Earl Sweatshirt – WHOLE WORLD (feat. Maxo)
theMIND – Animated Ambition (feat. Mick Jenkins, Noname, Jesse Boykins III)
The Underachievers – Gold Soul Theory
Kourosh Yaghmaei – Gole Yakh
Francisco – Biguine Lélé
The Features Of Life – Soul Sabattah
Ofo the Black Company – Beautiful Daddy
Bakaka Band – Gobonimada Jira (Choose Freedom)
Raja Zahr – Give Me Disco

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

