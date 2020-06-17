The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.06.20

Brightblack Morning Light – Miwok Shapes

Henri Texier – Don’t Buy Ivory Anymore

Don Cherry – Mahakali

Joe Henderson – Blue Bossa

Cheick Tidian Seck – Niger Mambo

Cyril Labonne – Alouda Limonade

Mighty Panther – The Bedbug Song

El Santo Golpe – Sueños

Rolando Bruno – Falafel King

Meridian Brothers – Guaracha U.F.O (Versión Rebajada)

Outkast – SpottieOttieDopaliscious

Time Zone – The Wildstyle (Instrumental Mix)

Drakeo the Ruler & JoogSzn – Tell You the Trut

Leston Paul – Everyday Life

James Otis White Jr. – Baby Come on (Extended Version)

Dila – Saberás

Ana Mazzotti – Agora ou Nunca Mais

Evinha – Que Bandeira

Jean Marie Bolangassa – Rikkikida

Erick Cosaque et Les Voltages 8 – L’Heureux Noir

Nkotti Francois and The Black Styls 77 – Loko La Mboa

The The – Giant

Armand Hammer – Frida (feat. Quelle Chris, Fielded)

A Tribe Called Red – Indian City (feat. Black Bear)

Tragedy Khadafi – Triborough (feat. Cam’ron, Capone -N- Noreaga, Cardan, Mase)

Eartheater – Inclined

Earl Sweatshirt – WHOLE WORLD (feat. Maxo)

theMIND – Animated Ambition (feat. Mick Jenkins, Noname, Jesse Boykins III)

The Underachievers – Gold Soul Theory

Kourosh Yaghmaei – Gole Yakh

Francisco – Biguine Lélé

The Features Of Life – Soul Sabattah

Ofo the Black Company – Beautiful Daddy

Bakaka Band – Gobonimada Jira (Choose Freedom)

Raja Zahr – Give Me Disco