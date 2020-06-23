167 Sendung gespielte lieder

23 Juni 2020

01 AC-DC – Rock the Blues Away 2014

02 Arcade Fire – Month Of May 2010

03 Station Waypoint – The Reaper And The Reefer2020

04 Station Waypoint – Dashboard Breakdown2020

05 NÄBUGRING – Catch Yer Own Train (The Silver Seas Cover) 2018

06 Station Waypoint – Garbage Man 2020

07 Station Waypoint – Hotel Bars 2020

08 Station Waypoint – Where Did All My Money Go 2020

09 AIRTRAIN – Lost 2018

10 Kleiner Hai – Mach alles neu 2014

11 Whiskey Myers – Die Rockin 2019

12 Jimi Hendrix – Ezy Ryde 1969

13 The Sensational Alex Harvey Band – Midnight Moses 1972

14 The Sensational Alex Harvey Band – Faith Healer 1973