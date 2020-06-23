AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 7.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 21.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 4.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 18.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 1.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 15.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 29.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 13.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 27.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 10.11., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

AbbAZappA

·

167 Sendung gespielte Lieder

167 Sendung gespielte lieder

23 Juni 2020

01 AC-DC – Rock the Blues Away 2014

02 Arcade Fire – Month Of May 2010

03 Station Waypoint – The Reaper And The Reefer2020

04 Station Waypoint – Dashboard Breakdown2020

05 NÄBUGRING – Catch Yer Own Train (The Silver Seas Cover) 2018

06 Station Waypoint – Garbage Man 2020

07 Station Waypoint – Hotel Bars 2020

08 Station Waypoint – Where Did All My Money Go 2020

09 AIRTRAIN – Lost 2018

10 Kleiner Hai – Mach alles neu 2014

11 Whiskey Myers – Die Rockin 2019

12 Jimi Hendrix – Ezy Ryde 1969

13 The Sensational Alex Harvey Band – Midnight Moses 1972

14 The Sensational Alex Harvey Band – Faith Healer 1973

·

Bärner Rock 20/21:00

Abbazappa Dienstag 23 Juni 2020 / 20:00 bis 21:00 bringt Songs aus der CH Musikszene. Endlich ist es da das Debut Album Downbound ... >