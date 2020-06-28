Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 23.6.2020

Klaus Schulze / Love theme

Mort Garson / Plantasia

Luis Bonfa, Toots Thielemanns / Samba di Orfeu

Caetano Veloso / Um Canto De Afoxe Para O Bloco Do Ile

Os Novos Baianos / A Menina Danca

Seu Jorge / Amiga Da Minha Mulher

Safia Nolin / Laisser l’été avoir 15 ans

Lloyd Miller & The Heliocentrics / Spiritutal Jazz

Eyrkah Badu / Woo

Jurassic 5 / Concrete Schoolyard

People Under The Stairs / Acid Raindrops

Almamegretta / Figli di Annibale

Bob Vylan / We Live Here

GRLWood / Vaccines Made Me Gay

Pest Control / Rastlosigkeit

The Altons / Over And Over

Janson Joshua & The Beholders / I Don’t Care

The Supremes / Love Is Here And Now You’re Gone

Four Tops / I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Huney Bunch)

Martha Reeves & The Vandellas / (Love Is Like A) Heatweave

Sampa The Great feat. Nadeem Din-Gabisi/ Energy

Yuksek, Isaac Delusion / Into The Light

JAYDEAN / I Don’t Care

Tricky / Fall Please

Haiyti / WAS HAST DU DAMIT ZU TUN?

GoldLink, Jazmine Sullivan, Kaytranada / Meditation

070 Shake / Guilty Conscience

Rejjie Snow, Your Smith / 23

Shamir / On My Own

serpentwithfeet / This Hill

Mei Saraswati / Swamp Gospel

Pertos Skoutaris / Tropika

Pertos Skoutaris / Attika

Figen Han / Pisi Pisi

Walter de Afogados / Ilumina

The Goods feat. Touch Sensitive, Disco J / Shots

Nino de Elche / Tango de La Ayahuasca

Acidslop / Laments for the Sky

 

Tracklist 16.6.20

Artist / Track Bison / Mandy Selda Bagcan / Adaletin Bu mu Dünya Joe Hisaishi / A huge tree in the Tsukamori Forest Y-Bayani and Baby Naa & their Band of Enlightment Reason and Love / Kame Hu Mariana Aydar / Te Faco um Cafune Mario Manga / Beleza Interior Jim Nolet, Monica Salmaso, Rodrigo Rodrigues / Este Seu Olhar Special Intrest / Young, Gifted, Black, In Leather Bruno Mars & Cardi B / Finess Remix Prince / 17 Days (A Piano and a Microphone) Bobbi ... >

Tracklist 9.6.20

Artist / Track Jessie Reyez – COFFIN (Acoustic) Sirens Of Lesbos – How Many Miles Céu – Malemolencia Karate Boogaloo – The Lawsuit Karl Hector & The Malcouns – Hymnin5 (Extended) Basement Jaxx – Hot 'n Cold Daniel Grau – Nunca Conoci Amor Igual (Fallen) Sunday Service Choir – Follow Me - Faith Raze De Soare – Fereastra Usa Mavis John – Use My Body Lee Moses – California Dreaming Everything Is Recorded (feat. Obongjayar and Yazz Ahmed) – Carry ... >

Tracklist 2.6.20

Artist / Track Erwin & Edwin – Energie Everyone You Know – Play God Malaki – From Grace Babeheaven – Jalisco Margo Guryan – Why Do I Cry Françoise Hardy – Comment te dire adieu Drugdealer, Weyes Blood – Suddenly Pale – Too Much Nella Martinetti – Bella Musica (Tarantella) Synthia feat. Lady Wray – Tonight You Might El Michels Affair – You're All I Need Citizen Kay, Genesis Owusu, Citizen Kay feat. Genesis Owusu – Funny Business Billie ... >

Tracklist 26.5.20

Matt Corby/Tash Sultana – Talk It Out Barbara Mason – Yes, I'm Ready Lea Porcelain – I Am Ok strongboi – honey thighs Alice Phoebe Lou – Something Holy (Live at Funkhaus, 2019) Miel De Montagne – L'amour Genesis Owusu – awomen amen Dengue Dengue Dengue – Barrabass Chouk Bwa & The Ångströmers – Sali Lento Mulatu Astatke – Yègellé Tezeta (My Own Memory) ORBIT – Perspectives Lime Cordiale – Money John Frusciante – Song To Sing When I'm Lonely ... >

Tracklist 19.5.20

Tash Sultana – Pretty Lady Cotton Jones – I Am The Changer Rayland Baxter – 2009 Sizarr – I May Have Lied to You Tweet – Oops (Oh My) Takuya Kuroda – Everybody Loves The Sunshine Inkswel, Man Made Mountain – The Master Plan Natalie Slade – Humidity Godtet – Enumerating Taeko Onuki - Kusuri Wo Takusan Tash Sultana – Big Smoke Tops – Way to be Loved Andrew Applepie – Salted Caramel 79.5 – Terrorize My Heart Africa – Paint It Black Lokua ... >

Tracklist 12.5.20

GRLS - Lynch Amber Mark - Waiting Kevin Morby Harlem River Alex Siegel & Westerns, Alex Siegel, Westerns – Everything Turns Peter Cat Recording Co. – Remain in Me Peter Kuli, Still Haze – Potion Joy Crookes – Hurts NaDisNa – VoruusHingedrii Joyce Wrice – That's On You The Eddy – Kiss Me In The Morning Züri West – 05:55 Kazy Lambist – Doing Yoga Kalabrese – Kafi Lied (feat. Sarah Palin) alt-J – Left Hand Free Meimuna – Au temps des ... >

Tracklist 5.5.20

Artist - Track Babeheaven – Friday Sky Siri Nilsen – Jeg vet Pongo – Kassussa Peter Power – Sun Sun Damba Yseult – Corps Lucio Dalla – ... >

Tracklist 28.4.20

Artist / Track SAULT – Masterpiece Love – Everybody’s Gotta Live The Beatles – Come Together Clairo – Bags Baze – I Mire Hut Jungle – ... >

Tracklist 21.20.20

Artist / Track John Clark – Picture Shows The Tallest Man on Earth – The Dreamer Busdriver, Milo, Anderson Paak – Worlds to Run (featuring Milo, ... >

Tracklist 14.4.20

Artist - Track Son Little – i'm a builder (outtake) Sufjan Stevens – Mystery of Love slenderbodies – senses Tirzah – Holding On K.I.D. – My ... >

Tracklist 6.4.20

Artist - Track Molly Burch – To the Boys Joesef – Loverboy Marius Bear – Broken Big Thief – Shark Smile M.I.A. – Borders Mala Rodríguez – ... >

Tracklist 31.3.20

Artsist - Track Michael Kiwanuka – Hard To Say Goodbye Nathan Davis – Cecen Kizi Mustafa Ozkent – Dolana Ay Dolana Doug Carn – Suratal Ihklas ... >