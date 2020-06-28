Tracklist 23.6.2020

Artist / Track
Klaus Schulze / Love theme
Mort Garson / Plantasia
Luis Bonfa, Toots Thielemanns / Samba di Orfeu
Caetano Veloso / Um Canto De Afoxe Para O Bloco Do Ile
Os Novos Baianos / A Menina Danca
Seu Jorge / Amiga Da Minha Mulher
Safia Nolin / Laisser l’été avoir 15 ans
Lloyd Miller & The Heliocentrics / Spiritutal Jazz
Eyrkah Badu / Woo
Jurassic 5 / Concrete Schoolyard
People Under The Stairs / Acid Raindrops
Almamegretta / Figli di Annibale
Bob Vylan / We Live Here
GRLWood / Vaccines Made Me Gay
Pest Control / Rastlosigkeit
The Altons / Over And Over
Janson Joshua & The Beholders / I Don’t Care
The Supremes / Love Is Here And Now You’re Gone
Four Tops / I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Huney Bunch)
Martha Reeves & The Vandellas / (Love Is Like A) Heatweave
Sampa The Great feat. Nadeem Din-Gabisi/ Energy
Yuksek, Isaac Delusion / Into The Light
JAYDEAN / I Don’t Care
Tricky / Fall Please
Haiyti / WAS HAST DU DAMIT ZU TUN?
GoldLink, Jazmine Sullivan, Kaytranada / Meditation
070 Shake / Guilty Conscience
Rejjie Snow, Your Smith / 23
Shamir / On My Own
serpentwithfeet / This Hill
Mei Saraswati / Swamp Gospel
Pertos Skoutaris / Tropika
Pertos Skoutaris / Attika
Figen Han / Pisi Pisi
Walter de Afogados / Ilumina
The Goods feat. Touch Sensitive, Disco J / Shots
Nino de Elche / Tango de La Ayahuasca
Acidslop / Laments for the Sky