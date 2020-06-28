Tracklist 23.6.2020

Artist / Track

Klaus Schulze / Love theme

Mort Garson / Plantasia

Luis Bonfa, Toots Thielemanns / Samba di Orfeu

Caetano Veloso / Um Canto De Afoxe Para O Bloco Do Ile

Os Novos Baianos / A Menina Danca

Seu Jorge / Amiga Da Minha Mulher

Safia Nolin / Laisser l’été avoir 15 ans

Lloyd Miller & The Heliocentrics / Spiritutal Jazz

Eyrkah Badu / Woo

Jurassic 5 / Concrete Schoolyard

People Under The Stairs / Acid Raindrops

Almamegretta / Figli di Annibale

Bob Vylan / We Live Here

GRLWood / Vaccines Made Me Gay

Pest Control / Rastlosigkeit

The Altons / Over And Over

Janson Joshua & The Beholders / I Don’t Care

The Supremes / Love Is Here And Now You’re Gone

Four Tops / I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Huney Bunch)

Martha Reeves & The Vandellas / (Love Is Like A) Heatweave

Sampa The Great feat. Nadeem Din-Gabisi/ Energy

Yuksek, Isaac Delusion / Into The Light

JAYDEAN / I Don’t Care

Tricky / Fall Please

Haiyti / WAS HAST DU DAMIT ZU TUN?

GoldLink, Jazmine Sullivan, Kaytranada / Meditation

070 Shake / Guilty Conscience

Rejjie Snow, Your Smith / 23

Shamir / On My Own

serpentwithfeet / This Hill

Mei Saraswati / Swamp Gospel

Pertos Skoutaris / Tropika

Pertos Skoutaris / Attika

Figen Han / Pisi Pisi

Walter de Afogados / Ilumina

The Goods feat. Touch Sensitive, Disco J / Shots

Nino de Elche / Tango de La Ayahuasca

Acidslop / Laments for the Sky

