RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 30.6.20

Emerson Kitamura, MMM – Rock Your Baby

Poirier, Flavia Coelho – Café Com Leite

Mk.Gee – You

Mary J. Blige – Mary Jane (All Night Long)

Timbaland & Magoo – Up Jumps Da‘ Boogie

Serge Gainsbourg – L’eau à la bouche

Kaytranada, Syd – YOU’RE THE ONE

Chaka Demus & Pliers – Murder She Wrote (Original Mix)

Dounia – Skin Deep

Erika de Casier – Do My Thing

Pet Shop Boys – It’s A Sin

Andreya Triana – Dance the Pain Away

Spoek Mathambo, Kajama, Fantasma – I Found U (feat. Kajama & Fantasma)

Daev martian, Spoek Mathambo, Mark Mushiva, Spizzy, Vuyo – Kings & Queens

Beyoncé – Lay Up Under Me

MIKE – What’s Home 1/2

Tinariwen – Iswegh Attay (feat. Kyp Malone)

The Milk – Favourite Worry

Hanni El Khatib – ALIVE

WILLIAM DE VAUGHN – Be Thankful For What You’ve Got

Ghost-Note – Lookin‘ at the World

King Pepe – Öppis Schöns kaputt mache

Helenka – Lah Los

La Bouche – Be My Lover

Kokoroko – Abusey Junction

Roxette – Joyride

Lido Pimienta – Te Queria

Tirzah – Gladly

Drake – Toosie Slide

Rihanna – American Oxygen

Jazz, Renni Rucci – For Ever Mine

Tomasa del Real – La Vampira

Stimulator Jones – Soon Never Comes

Max Goldt – Schimmliges Brot (Single Version)

Mina – Ta Ra Ta Ta (Try Your Luck)

Khruangbin – Connaissais de Face

Tracklist 23.6.2020

Artist / Track Klaus Schulze / Love theme Mort Garson / Plantasia Luis Bonfa, Toots Thielemanns / Samba di Orfeu Caetano Veloso / Um Canto De Afoxe ... >

Tracklist 16.6.20

Artist / Track Bison / Mandy Selda Bagcan / Adaletin Bu mu Dünya Joe Hisaishi / A huge tree in the Tsukamori Forest Y-Bayani and Baby Naa & their Band of Enlightment Reason and Love / Kame Hu Mariana Aydar / Te Faco um Cafune Mario Manga / Beleza Interior Jim Nolet, Monica Salmaso, Rodrigo Rodrigues / Este Seu Olhar Special Intrest / Young, Gifted, Black, In Leather Bruno Mars & Cardi B / Finess Remix Prince / 17 Days (A Piano and a Microphone) Bobbi ... >

Tracklist 9.6.20

Artist / Track Jessie Reyez – COFFIN (Acoustic) Sirens Of Lesbos – How Many Miles Céu – Malemolencia Karate Boogaloo – The Lawsuit Karl Hector & The Malcouns – Hymnin5 (Extended) Basement Jaxx – Hot 'n Cold Daniel Grau – Nunca Conoci Amor Igual (Fallen) Sunday Service Choir – Follow Me - Faith Raze De Soare – Fereastra Usa Mavis John – Use My Body Lee Moses – California Dreaming Everything Is Recorded (feat. Obongjayar and Yazz Ahmed) – Carry ... >

Tracklist 2.6.20

Artist / Track Erwin & Edwin – Energie Everyone You Know – Play God Malaki – From Grace Babeheaven – Jalisco Margo Guryan – Why Do I Cry Françoise Hardy – Comment te dire adieu Drugdealer, Weyes Blood – Suddenly Pale – Too Much Nella Martinetti – Bella Musica (Tarantella) Synthia feat. Lady Wray – Tonight You Might El Michels Affair – You're All I Need Citizen Kay, Genesis Owusu, Citizen Kay feat. Genesis Owusu – Funny Business Billie ... >

Tracklist 26.5.20

Matt Corby/Tash Sultana – Talk It Out Barbara Mason – Yes, I'm Ready Lea Porcelain – I Am Ok strongboi – honey thighs Alice Phoebe Lou – Something Holy (Live at Funkhaus, 2019) Miel De Montagne – L'amour Genesis Owusu – awomen amen Dengue Dengue Dengue – Barrabass Chouk Bwa & The Ångströmers – Sali Lento Mulatu Astatke – Yègellé Tezeta (My Own Memory) ORBIT – Perspectives Lime Cordiale – Money John Frusciante – Song To Sing When I'm Lonely ... >

Tracklist 19.5.20

Tash Sultana – Pretty Lady Cotton Jones – I Am The Changer Rayland Baxter – 2009 Sizarr – I May Have Lied to You Tweet – Oops (Oh My) Takuya Kuroda – Everybody Loves The Sunshine Inkswel, Man Made Mountain – The Master Plan Natalie Slade – Humidity Godtet – Enumerating Taeko Onuki - Kusuri Wo Takusan Tash Sultana – Big Smoke Tops – Way to be Loved Andrew Applepie – Salted Caramel 79.5 – Terrorize My Heart Africa – Paint It Black Lokua ... >

Tracklist 12.5.20

GRLS - Lynch Amber Mark - Waiting Kevin Morby Harlem River Alex Siegel & Westerns, Alex Siegel, Westerns – Everything Turns Peter Cat Recording Co. – Remain in Me Peter Kuli, Still Haze – Potion Joy Crookes – Hurts NaDisNa – VoruusHingedrii Joyce Wrice – That's On You The Eddy – Kiss Me In The Morning Züri West – 05:55 Kazy Lambist – Doing Yoga Kalabrese – Kafi Lied (feat. Sarah Palin) alt-J – Left Hand Free Meimuna – Au temps des ... >

Tracklist 5.5.20

Artist - Track Babeheaven – Friday Sky Siri Nilsen – Jeg vet Pongo – Kassussa Peter Power – Sun Sun Damba Yseult – Corps Lucio Dalla – ... >

Tracklist 28.4.20

Artist / Track SAULT – Masterpiece Love – Everybody’s Gotta Live The Beatles – Come Together Clairo – Bags Baze – I Mire Hut Jungle – ... >

Tracklist 21.20.20

Artist / Track John Clark – Picture Shows The Tallest Man on Earth – The Dreamer Busdriver, Milo, Anderson Paak – Worlds to Run (featuring Milo, ... >

Tracklist 14.4.20

Artist - Track Son Little – i'm a builder (outtake) Sufjan Stevens – Mystery of Love slenderbodies – senses Tirzah – Holding On K.I.D. – My ... >

Tracklist 6.4.20

Artist - Track Molly Burch – To the Boys Joesef – Loverboy Marius Bear – Broken Big Thief – Shark Smile M.I.A. – Borders Mala Rodríguez – ... >