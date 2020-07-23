Tracklist 21.7.20

Devendra Banhart – It’s Not Always Funny
Jaden – Summertime In Paris feat. Willow
Celeste – She’s My Sunshine
Kaash Paige – Love Songs
Vel The Wonder – Mirrored
Margo Guryan – The Hum
Bonaparte, Acid Pauli – Good Morning
D.A.F. – Als Wär’s Das Letzte Mal (1998 Digital Remaster)
Suicide – Dream Baby Dream
Tocotronic – Hoffnung
Isobel Campbell – Ant Life
Saab – L’amour c’est nul
Alli Neumann – Banditen
Malaki – From Grace
Burna Boy – My Money, My Baby
Skepta/WizKid – Bad Energy (Stay Far Away)
Diamond Platnumz – Jeje
Frank Ocean – Swim Good
Denai Moore – Fake Sorry
MF Doom, Rejjie Snow – Cookie Chips
Crystal Murray – Princess
Julia Jacklin – Pressure To Party
Whitney – Hammond Song
Kendrick Lamar – Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe
Helenka – Mi Name isch Helä
U.K. Trio, Ueli Kempter, Andreas Aeberhard, Kevin Chesham – Clumsy
Urban Village – Izivunguvungu
Soukey – TÜFFUSKREIS
Ah-Mer-Ah-Su – 7-15-13 (Orchestral Version)
Roberta Flack – TRYIN‘ TIMES
Bobby Solo – Una Lacrima Sul Viso
Françoise Hardy – Mon amie la rose
Rolando Alarcon – Si Me Quieres Escribir
Rihanna – Lemme Get That (Album Version)
Common – Letter To The Free
Fary – Faciès – A COLORS SHOW
Reynmen, Ben Büdü – Aykız – Remix
Alfie Templeman – Things I Thought Were Mine
Tall Black Guy/Allysha Joy – Sip of You
Biig Piig – Sunny
Celeste – Father’s Son
Honey. – Saab 900