RNP (feat. Anderson .Paak) - YBN Cordae
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 21.7.20

Devendra Banhart – It’s Not Always Funny

Jaden – Summertime In Paris feat. Willow

Celeste – She’s My Sunshine

Kaash Paige – Love Songs

Vel The Wonder – Mirrored

Margo Guryan – The Hum

Bonaparte, Acid Pauli – Good Morning

D.A.F. – Als Wär’s Das Letzte Mal (1998 Digital Remaster)

Suicide – Dream Baby Dream

Tocotronic – Hoffnung

Isobel Campbell – Ant Life

Saab – L’amour c’est nul

Alli Neumann – Banditen

Malaki – From Grace

Burna Boy – My Money, My Baby

Skepta/WizKid – Bad Energy (Stay Far Away)

Diamond Platnumz – Jeje

Frank Ocean – Swim Good

Denai Moore – Fake Sorry

MF Doom, Rejjie Snow – Cookie Chips

Crystal Murray – Princess

Julia Jacklin – Pressure To Party

Whitney – Hammond Song

Kendrick Lamar – Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe

Helenka – Mi Name isch Helä

U.K. Trio, Ueli Kempter, Andreas Aeberhard, Kevin Chesham – Clumsy 

Urban Village – Izivunguvungu

Soukey – TÜFFUSKREIS

Ah-Mer-Ah-Su – 7-15-13 (Orchestral Version)

Roberta Flack – TRYIN‘ TIMES

Bobby Solo – Una Lacrima Sul Viso

Françoise Hardy – Mon amie la rose

Rolando Alarcon – Si Me Quieres Escribir

Rihanna – Lemme Get That (Album Version)

Common – Letter To The Free

Fary – Faciès – A COLORS SHOW

Reynmen, Ben Büdü – Aykız – Remix

Alfie Templeman – Things I Thought Were Mine

Tall Black Guy/Allysha Joy – Sip of You

Biig Piig – Sunny

Celeste – Father’s Son

Honey. – Saab 900

Tracklist 14.7.20

Karin Krog – The Meaning of Love (feat. Steve Kuhn) Ana Mazzotti – Feel Like Making Love James Reese and The Progressions – Let's Go (It's Summertime) ... >

Tracklist 30.6.20

Emerson Kitamura, MMM – Rock Your Baby Poirier, Flavia Coelho – Café Com Leite Mk.Gee – You Mary J. Blige – Mary Jane (All Night Long) Timbaland & Magoo – Up Jumps Da' Boogie Serge Gainsbourg – L'eau à la bouche Kaytranada, Syd – YOU'RE THE ONE Chaka Demus & Pliers – Murder She Wrote (Original Mix) Dounia – Skin Deep Erika de Casier – Do My Thing Pet Shop Boys – It's A Sin Andreya Triana – Dance the Pain Away Spoek Mathambo, Kajama, ... >

Tracklist 23.6.2020

Artist / Track Klaus Schulze / Love theme Mort Garson / Plantasia Luis Bonfa, Toots Thielemanns / Samba di Orfeu Caetano Veloso / Um Canto De Afoxe ... >

Tracklist 16.6.20

Artist / Track Bison / Mandy Selda Bagcan / Adaletin Bu mu Dünya Joe Hisaishi / A huge tree in the Tsukamori Forest Y-Bayani and Baby Naa & their Band of Enlightment Reason and Love / Kame Hu Mariana Aydar / Te Faco um Cafune Mario Manga / Beleza Interior Jim Nolet, Monica Salmaso, Rodrigo Rodrigues / Este Seu Olhar Special Intrest / Young, Gifted, Black, In Leather Bruno Mars & Cardi B / Finess Remix Prince / 17 Days (A Piano and a Microphone) Bobbi ... >

Tracklist 9.6.20

Artist / Track Jessie Reyez – COFFIN (Acoustic) Sirens Of Lesbos – How Many Miles Céu – Malemolencia Karate Boogaloo – The Lawsuit Karl Hector & The Malcouns – Hymnin5 (Extended) Basement Jaxx – Hot 'n Cold Daniel Grau – Nunca Conoci Amor Igual (Fallen) Sunday Service Choir – Follow Me - Faith Raze De Soare – Fereastra Usa Mavis John – Use My Body Lee Moses – California Dreaming Everything Is Recorded (feat. Obongjayar and Yazz Ahmed) – Carry ... >

Tracklist 2.6.20

Artist / Track Erwin & Edwin – Energie Everyone You Know – Play God Malaki – From Grace Babeheaven – Jalisco Margo Guryan – Why Do I Cry Françoise Hardy – Comment te dire adieu Drugdealer, Weyes Blood – Suddenly Pale – Too Much Nella Martinetti – Bella Musica (Tarantella) Synthia feat. Lady Wray – Tonight You Might El Michels Affair – You're All I Need Citizen Kay, Genesis Owusu, Citizen Kay feat. Genesis Owusu – Funny Business Billie ... >

Tracklist 26.5.20

Matt Corby/Tash Sultana – Talk It Out Barbara Mason – Yes, I'm Ready Lea Porcelain – I Am Ok strongboi – honey thighs Alice Phoebe Lou – Something Holy (Live at Funkhaus, 2019) Miel De Montagne – L'amour Genesis Owusu – awomen amen Dengue Dengue Dengue – Barrabass Chouk Bwa & The Ångströmers – Sali Lento Mulatu Astatke – Yègellé Tezeta (My Own Memory) ORBIT – Perspectives Lime Cordiale – Money John Frusciante – Song To Sing When I'm Lonely ... >

Tracklist 19.5.20

Tash Sultana – Pretty Lady Cotton Jones – I Am The Changer Rayland Baxter – 2009 Sizarr – I May Have Lied to You Tweet – Oops (Oh My) Takuya Kuroda – Everybody Loves The Sunshine Inkswel, Man Made Mountain – The Master Plan Natalie Slade – Humidity Godtet – Enumerating Taeko Onuki - Kusuri Wo Takusan Tash Sultana – Big Smoke Tops – Way to be Loved Andrew Applepie – Salted Caramel 79.5 – Terrorize My Heart Africa – Paint It Black Lokua ... >

Tracklist 12.5.20

GRLS - Lynch Amber Mark - Waiting Kevin Morby Harlem River Alex Siegel & Westerns, Alex Siegel, Westerns – Everything Turns Peter Cat Recording Co. – Remain in Me Peter Kuli, Still Haze – Potion Joy Crookes – Hurts NaDisNa – VoruusHingedrii Joyce Wrice – That's On You The Eddy – Kiss Me In The Morning Züri West – 05:55 Kazy Lambist – Doing Yoga Kalabrese – Kafi Lied (feat. Sarah Palin) alt-J – Left Hand Free Meimuna – Au temps des ... >

Tracklist 5.5.20

Artist - Track Babeheaven – Friday Sky Siri Nilsen – Jeg vet Pongo – Kassussa Peter Power – Sun Sun Damba Yseult – Corps Lucio Dalla – ... >

Tracklist 28.4.20

Artist / Track SAULT – Masterpiece Love – Everybody’s Gotta Live The Beatles – Come Together Clairo – Bags Baze – I Mire Hut Jungle – ... >

Tracklist 21.20.20

Artist / Track John Clark – Picture Shows The Tallest Man on Earth – The Dreamer Busdriver, Milo, Anderson Paak – Worlds to Run (featuring Milo, ... >