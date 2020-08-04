gespielte Songs aus meinen coolsten Sommer Albums

171 Sendung 04.08.200 mit Songs aus meinen coolsten Sommer Albums

01 Derek Sherinian Ft. Billy Idol, Slash & Zakk Wylde – In the Summertime 2006

02 The Stranglers – Summer In The City 1997

03 Prince & The Revolution – I Would Die 4 U 1984

04 The Beach Boys – How She Boogalooed It 1967

05 The Beatles – A Day In The Life 1967

06 Downhill Dead – Tanze um dein Leben 2020

07 Fontaines D.C. – A Heros Death 2020

08 Beastie Boys – Sounds of Science 1989

09 Run-DMC – Its Tricky 1986

10 Public Enemy – Dont Believe The Hype 1988

11 Liz Phair – 61 1993

12 Seasick Steve – Summertime Boy

13 Supergrass – Alright 2015

14 Kiss – Rock and Roll All Nite 1995

15 Parov Stela – Summertime (feat. Maya Bensalem) 2015