Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 18.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 1.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 15.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 29.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 13.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 27.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 10.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 24.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 8.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 22.12., 20:00 - 21:00
gespielte Songs aus meinen coolsten Sommer Albums

171 Sendung 04.08.200 mit  Songs aus meinen coolsten Sommer Albums

01 Derek Sherinian Ft. Billy Idol, Slash & Zakk Wylde – In the Summertime 2006

02 The Stranglers – Summer In The City 1997

03 Prince & The Revolution – I Would Die 4 U 1984

04 The Beach Boys – How She Boogalooed It 1967

05 The Beatles – A Day In The Life 1967

06 Downhill Dead – Tanze um dein Leben 2020

07 Fontaines D.C. – A Heros Death 2020

08 Beastie Boys  – Sounds of Science 1989

09 Run-DMC – Its Tricky 1986

10 Public Enemy – Dont Believe The Hype 1988

11 Liz Phair – 61 1993

12 Seasick Steve – Summertime Boy

13 Supergrass – Alright 2015

14 Kiss –  Rock and Roll All Nite 1995

15 Parov Stela – Summertime (feat. Maya Bensalem) 2015

 

Bärner Rock 20/21:00

