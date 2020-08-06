Playlist vom 06.08.2020

Viele Neuigkeiten und gute Musik aus der Schweizer Musiklandschaft und viele altbekannte Songs, diesmal wieder live nach der Playlist-Sommerpause.
- The Company of Men – Tings That Don’t Have A Name
- The Opposite – Boys Don’t Restrain
- Panda Lux – Freunde Sein
- Al Pride – If You Go Down
- neil.9 – Exit
- Pyrit – Another Story
- Yaya – Murderer
- Eaglewow – Call Me Sunshine
- The Clive – Washed Out
- Puts Marie – Love Boat 2
- Phanee de Pool – Bâton vanille
- Meimuna – Les Osieaux de Paradis
- Billie Bird – Sans contrefaçon
- Félicien LiA – Carte postale
- Pierre Omer & The Nightcruisers – Who’s That Guy
- Admiral James T. – I Am the Sea
- Kurbash Gash – Hot Feet
- Ellas – Running
- My Sister Bytes – Don’t You Know
- …