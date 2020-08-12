Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 19.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 26.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 2.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 9.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 16.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 23.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 30.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 7.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 14.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.10., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.08.20

Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Summertime
Wes Montgomery – Four On Six
Hildegard Knef – Von Nun An Ging’s Bergab
Take Vibe E.P. – Golden Brown
Nina Simone – Strange Fruit
Idris Muhammad – Piece Of Mind
Mustafa Ökzent – Dolana Ay Dolana
Hülya Süer – Şeker Oğlan (Kozmonotosman Rework)
Grup Doğuş – Gülme Ha Gülme
Zina Nahid – Ah ! Ya Zine
Aziz Azmet ve Grup Bunalım – Yollar
Khruangbin – Pelota
Ondatropica – Tiene sabor , tiene sazon
Lemos & Debétio – Morro Do Barraco Sem Água
The Roaring Lion – Carnival Long Ago
Mighty Panther – The Bedbug Song
Dope Lemon – Honey Bones
Dodo – Hippie-Bus
Studeyeah – Island Man
Schertenleib und Jegerlehner – Sämi
Adolfo Echeverría y su Orquesta – Sabroso Bacalao
Trio Ternura – A Gira
Alma – Chipek
Kokoroko – Abusey Junction
Shabaka And The Ancestors – Go My Heart, Go To Heaven
The Comet Is Coming – Summon The Fire
Sons Of Kemet – My Queen Is Ada Eastman
The Equatics – What They Doin?
Lee Moses – Bad Girl
Ed Townsend – How Could You Do It
MFSB – Love Is The Message
Salsoul Orchestra – Salsoul Hustle
Kiki Gyan – Disco Dancer
Sparque – Let’s Go Dancin‘
Bosq – Movin‘ On
Mystic Jungle – Jurakan

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 29.07.20 Strongboi - strongboi Sven Atterton - Prime Time Dope Lemon - Hey You Mac DeMarco - Nobody The Limiñanas - Calentita (feat. ... >

·

The Hottest Morningshow In Town

Playlist vom 22.07.20 Tülay German - Burçak Tarlası Ruhi Su - Drama Köprüsü Esmeray - Ayrılık Olsa Bile Annabouboula - The Drum Lesson Serge Gainsbourg ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.07.20 Mulatu Astatke - To Know Without Knowing Orchestra Baobab – Mouhamadou Bamba Jacky Giordano - Hesitation Sylvia Fels - Corto ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.06.20 Brightblack Morning Light - Miwok Shapes Henri Texier - Don't Buy Ivory Anymore Don Cherry - Mahakali Joe Henderson - Blue ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 10.06.20 Nick Hakim - QADIR Infinite Bisous - Sole Mate Helado Negro - Seen My Aura Aldous RH - True Lust MorMor- Heaven's Only ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.06.20 Luiz Carlos Vinhas - Yê-Melê Khruangbin - A Calf Born In Winter Le Roi Angus - Fatigué Orchestra Baobab - Ndeleng Ndeleng Mulatu ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 27.05.20 The Altons - When You Go (That's When You'll Know) The Charmels - I've Done It Again Vaudou Game - Tassi Gil Scott-Heron - New ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 20.05.20 Tabla Beat Science - Magnetic Cymande - Dove Kali Uchis - After The Storm (feat. Tyler, The Creator, Bootsy Collins) unperfect - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 13.05.20 Archie Shepp - Blues For Brother George Jackson J Dilla - So Far To Go (feat. Common & D'Angelo) Earl Sweatshirt - Balance (feat. ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 06.05.20 Eabs - Svantetic (feat. Tenderlonious) Commander Spoon - Djingelinge Pastor T.L. Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir - Nobody ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.04.20 Wes Montgomery - Full House Sonny Rollins - Strode Rode Charlie Parker - Satan in High Heels Manu Dibango - Big Blow Fred Wesley ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.04.20 Central Ayr Production - Hypnotize Dijf Sanders - Jaipong Palmiyeler - Karbeyaz Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - Midnight Anadol - ... >