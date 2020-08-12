The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.08.20
Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Summertime
Wes Montgomery – Four On Six
Hildegard Knef – Von Nun An Ging’s Bergab
Take Vibe E.P. – Golden Brown
Nina Simone – Strange Fruit
Idris Muhammad – Piece Of Mind
Mustafa Ökzent – Dolana Ay Dolana
Hülya Süer – Şeker Oğlan (Kozmonotosman Rework)
Grup Doğuş – Gülme Ha Gülme
Zina Nahid – Ah ! Ya Zine
Aziz Azmet ve Grup Bunalım – Yollar
Khruangbin – Pelota
Ondatropica – Tiene sabor , tiene sazon
Lemos & Debétio – Morro Do Barraco Sem Água
The Roaring Lion – Carnival Long Ago
Mighty Panther – The Bedbug Song
Dope Lemon – Honey Bones
Dodo – Hippie-Bus
Studeyeah – Island Man
Schertenleib und Jegerlehner – Sämi
Adolfo Echeverría y su Orquesta – Sabroso Bacalao
Trio Ternura – A Gira
Alma – Chipek
Kokoroko – Abusey Junction
Shabaka And The Ancestors – Go My Heart, Go To Heaven
The Comet Is Coming – Summon The Fire
Sons Of Kemet – My Queen Is Ada Eastman
The Equatics – What They Doin?
Lee Moses – Bad Girl
Ed Townsend – How Could You Do It
MFSB – Love Is The Message
Salsoul Orchestra – Salsoul Hustle
Kiki Gyan – Disco Dancer
Sparque – Let’s Go Dancin‘
Bosq – Movin‘ On
Mystic Jungle – Jurakan