The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.08.20

Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Summertime

Wes Montgomery – Four On Six

Hildegard Knef – Von Nun An Ging’s Bergab

Take Vibe E.P. – Golden Brown

Nina Simone – Strange Fruit

Idris Muhammad – Piece Of Mind

Mustafa Ökzent – Dolana Ay Dolana

Hülya Süer – Şeker Oğlan (Kozmonotosman Rework)

Grup Doğuş – Gülme Ha Gülme

Zina Nahid – Ah ! Ya Zine

Aziz Azmet ve Grup Bunalım – Yollar

Khruangbin – Pelota

Ondatropica – Tiene sabor , tiene sazon

Lemos & Debétio – Morro Do Barraco Sem Água

The Roaring Lion – Carnival Long Ago

Mighty Panther – The Bedbug Song

Dope Lemon – Honey Bones

Dodo – Hippie-Bus

Studeyeah – Island Man

Schertenleib und Jegerlehner – Sämi

Adolfo Echeverría y su Orquesta – Sabroso Bacalao

Trio Ternura – A Gira

Alma – Chipek

Kokoroko – Abusey Junction

Shabaka And The Ancestors – Go My Heart, Go To Heaven

The Comet Is Coming – Summon The Fire

Sons Of Kemet – My Queen Is Ada Eastman

The Equatics – What They Doin?

Lee Moses – Bad Girl

Ed Townsend – How Could You Do It

MFSB – Love Is The Message

Salsoul Orchestra – Salsoul Hustle

Kiki Gyan – Disco Dancer

Sparque – Let’s Go Dancin‘

Bosq – Movin‘ On

Mystic Jungle – Jurakan