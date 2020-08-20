Radieschen-Playlist vom 20.08.2020

Ein musikalisches Ping-Pong zwischen Bäschtu und Marius Le Russe. Schweizer Musik hin, Schweizer Musik her.
- Ping: Panda Lux – Freunde Sein
- Pong: Long Tall Jefferson – Good Dreamer
- Ping: Leoni Leoni – Langsam müed
- Pong (Smash): Ester Poly – Slutwalk
- Ping (zurückgesmasht): Ottomottor – Der Mann mit der Gitarre
- Pong: One Sentence. Supervisor – Oh! What An Empire
- Ping (Zeitlupen-Schlag): Lord Kesseli & The Drums – Chemical Mother
- Pong (1:0): Biandapid – Dew
- Ping (Anspiel): Codger Lingus – 180 Appletrees
- Pong: In Limbo – Sable
- Ping: Elio Ricca – Nightmare
- Pong: The Dead Brothers – Angst
- Ping (1:1): Deserto Parallax – Japanese Eyes
- Pong: Evelinn Trouble – Wrong Sea
- Ping: Lia Sells Fish – Breathe Easy
- Pong: Black Sea Dahu – White Creatures
- Ping (1:2): Emilié Zoë & Christian Garcia-Gaucher – The Painter
- Pong (Anspiel): Copy & Paste – Faire du bruit
- Ping: Tompaul – Diamond Dust
- Pong (2:2): HEX – Collider
- Ping (Anspiel): Catalyst – Oh Girl
- Pong: Hot Running Blood – Love Is Blind
- Ping (2:3): Puts Marie – Love Boat 2
- Aufräumen und Bälleli suchen: Leech – Inspiral