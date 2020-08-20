Klangbecken
Dont Talk To Me - My Ugly Clementine
Radieschen
Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Sendung

Radieschen

·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 20.08.2020

Ein musikalisches Ping-Pong zwischen Bäschtu und Marius Le Russe. Schweizer Musik hin, Schweizer Musik her.

  1. Ping: Panda Lux – Freunde Sein
  2. Pong: Long Tall Jefferson – Good Dreamer
  3. Ping: Leoni Leoni – Langsam müed
  4. Pong (Smash): Ester Poly – Slutwalk
  5. Ping (zurückgesmasht): Ottomottor – Der Mann mit der Gitarre
  6. Pong: One Sentence. Supervisor – Oh! What An Empire
  7. Ping (Zeitlupen-Schlag): Lord Kesseli & The Drums – Chemical Mother
  8. Pong (1:0): Biandapid – Dew
  9. Ping (Anspiel): Codger Lingus – 180 Appletrees
  10. Pong: In Limbo – Sable
  11. Ping: Elio Ricca – Nightmare
  12. Pong: The Dead Brothers – Angst
  13. Ping (1:1): Deserto Parallax – Japanese Eyes
  14. Pong: Evelinn Trouble – Wrong Sea
  15. Ping: Lia Sells Fish – Breathe Easy
  16. Pong: Black Sea Dahu – White Creatures
  17. Ping (1:2): Emilié Zoë & Christian Garcia-Gaucher – The Painter
  18. Pong (Anspiel): Copy & Paste – Faire du bruit
  19. Ping: Tompaul – Diamond Dust
  20. Pong (2:2): HEX – Collider
  21. Ping (Anspiel): Catalyst – Oh Girl
  22. Pong: Hot Running Blood – Love Is Blind
  23. Ping (2:3): Puts Marie – Love Boat 2
  24. Aufräumen und Bälleli suchen: Leech – Inspiral
·

Playlist vom 06.08.2020

Viele Neuigkeiten und gute Musik aus der Schweizer Musiklandschaft und viele altbekannte Songs, diesmal wieder live nach der Playlist-Sommerpause.

  1. The Company of Men - Tings That Don't Have A Name
  2. The Opposite - Boys Don't Restrain
  3. Panda Lux - Freunde Sein
  4. Al Pride - If You Go Down
  5. neil.9 - Exit
  6. Pyrit - Another Story
  7. Yaya - Murderer
  8. Eaglewow - Call Me Sunshine
  9. The Clive - Washed ... >

·

Playlist vom 23.07.2020

Édition spéciale de l'été! Wir machen Sommerpause und haben für euch eine bunt gemischte Playlist - ohne Worte - zusammengestellt. Wir erinnern uns in diesem Sommer (leider ohne Festivals) wehmütig an die Festivals und Open-Airs der letzten Jahre und  versuchten in Ping-Pong-Art (einmal Andrea, einmal Bäschtu) jeweils einen Song eines CH-Acts zu spielen, die uns geblieben sind ...

  1. Pyrit - Another Story
  2. Crimer - Brotherlove
  3. Sandor - Bar de nuit
    4. ... >

·

Playlist vom 09.07.2020

Édition spéciale de l'été! Wir machen Sommerpause und haben für euch eine bunt gemischte Playlist - ohne Worte - zusammengestellt. Der Radieschen-Macher Bäschtu präsentiert in der ersten Stunde Frauen und die Radieschen-Macherin präsentiert in der zweiten Stunde Männer aus ihrem persönlichen Fundus. Sie beschränken sich dabei nicht nur auf Musik aus der Schweiz ...

  1. Hundreds - Flume (Bon Iver Cover)
  2. Lola Marsh - She's A Rainbow
  3. Dana and the Wolf - Lie ... >

·

Playlist vom 25.06.2020

Ein Radieschen gespickt mit etlichen Neuentdeckungen und Neuveröffentlichungen.

  1. Adieu Gary Cooper - Il commence à faire noir
  2. Barrio Colette - Façon Façon
  3. Duck Duck Grey Duck - Bing Bang
  4. Melissa Kassab - Ahipara
  5. Black Sea Dahu - White Creatures (Instrumental)
  6. Emilie Zoë, Christian Garcia-Gaucher - We Age (Wars)
  7. Eskimo - Töffli
  8. Jeans for Jesus - Dr letscht Popsong (Gäubi Taxis im Sand)
    9. ... >

·

Playlist vom 11.0.2020

  1. Crème Solaire - Dans Mon Bed
  2. KT Gorique - Ca m'énerve
  3. Baterija - Le chien (feat. Greis)
  4. Félicien Lia - Le chien fatigué
  5. Phanee de Pool - La reine de la provoc
  6. Cyril Cyril - Sayyara
  7. Hyperculte - Le Feu
  8. Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Bêtes Féroces
  9. Danitsa - Remember Me
  10. La Nefera - Cuerpo y Alm
  11. Ta'Shan - Tik Tok
  12. Dana - Where Did You Go
    13. ... >

·

Playlist vom 28.05.2020

Ein Radieschen, wie immer.

  1. Deserto Parallax - Japanese Eyes
  2. Pierre Omer, The Nightcruisers - Who's That Guy
  3. Kush K - Forever Only
  4. Namaka - Water on the Sun
  5. Milena Patagonia - Liebe lieber digital
  6. Wolfman - Modern Age
  7. Sinner DC - Palentina
  8. Biandapid - Dew
  9. Us & Sparkles - Quitter
  10. Jerry Spoon - The Sun
  11. Hyperculte - Temps Mort
  12. Pandour - Africoins
    13. ... >

·

Playlist vom 14.05.2020

  1. Jessiquoi - The Addict
  2. Biandapid - Dew
  3. Namaka - Water on the Sun
  4. Jerry Spoon (feat. Evelina Lu) - The Sun
  5. Kush K - Young Gun
  6. Silent Neighbor - Get Wasted
  7. Pierre Omer & the Nightcruisers - Still That Girl
  8. Deserto Parallax - Japanese Girl
  9. The Dead Brothers - Everything's Dead
  10. Andrea Bignasca - Where Things Grow Mean
  11. Joe Volk - Whitesheet
  12. Divvas - ... >