Tracklist 18.8.20

The Grits – Make a Sound (Like James Brown) (Grant Phabao Remix)

Flyte – White Roses

Andy Shauf – Neon Skyline

Jhfly – Sleepin

BENEE – Supalonely feat. Gus Dapperton

Gus Dapperton – I’m Just Snacking

Weldon Irvine – Morning Sunrise

RAMP – Daylight

24-Carat Black feat LaRhonda LeGette – Speak Low

Cocoon – Chase The Devil

Letta Mbulu – What’s Wrong With Groovin‘

Cortex – L’Enfant Samba

Orlando Julius – Disco Hi – Life

Sir Victor Uwaifo – Iyenagbon [Lover Girl]

Black Market Brass – Undying Thirst

Idris Muhammad – Could Heaven Ever Be Like This

Neil Young – Harvest Moon

The Submarines – Birds

The Beatles – Don’t Let Me Down

Supertramp – Give A Little Bit

Slick Rick – Children’s Story

Eric B. & Rakim – Paid In Full

Tyler, The Creator feat. A$AP Rocky – Potato Salad

Elheist – DONE TALKING

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

Gambi – MACINTOSH

Gorillaz feat. ScHoolboy Q – Song Machine: Pac-Man

Oliver Koletzki feat. Fran – Hypnotized

Passmore – Lady Notion

Melodiesinfonie – Mindtrip

Miley Cyrus – Midnight Sky

Backstreet Boys – Quit Playin‘ Games

Titiyo – Come Along

PVP – Bravo-PV

SWEETBOYBLONDEY, 999kev – Heartbreaks

Ebow – Feuerzeug

Anoki – Rote Fassaden

Ebow feat. Douniah – Friends

Lassie Singers – Ich Glaub Ich Hab Ein Faible Für Idioten

Hörerwunsch: Lena Stoehrfaktor – What we have (feat. Daisy Chain)

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP

Amine feat. Gucci Mane – REEL IT IN (Remix)

Union Of Sound – I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little Bit More Babe

Sister Sledge – Thinking of You

Playlist