Tracklist 1.9.20

Artist – Track

girl in red – we fell in love in october

Shuggie Otis – Strawberry Letter 23

James Vincent McMorrow, Kenny Beats – I Should Go (with Kenny Beats)

WILLOW – Female Energy, Part 2

Janet Jackson, Joni Mitchell, Q-Tip – Got ‚Til It’s Gone

Lauryn Hill – Ex-Factor

Macy Gray – Sweet Baby (featuring Erykah Badu) (Album Version)

Barbara Mason – Keep Him

Alicia Keys – In Common

Solange, Lil Wayne – Mad

Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn – Dream Factory (feat. Loyle Carner)

Coops – That Jazz

Timbaland, M.I.A. – Come Around

The Doors – Riders On The Storm

Klaus Schulze – Stardancer

Lewis OfMan – Plein de bisous

Ricky Reed, Leon Bridges, Kiana Ledé – Better

Rara Zulu – 629

Boogie Down Productions – My Philosophy

Cunninlynguists – Lynguistics

Portugal. The Man – Tomorrow

Arlo Parks – Hurt

Surprise Chef – New Ferrari

Black Pumas – Know You Better

The Do Yo Thangs – Sucka

Ayyuka – Bəşəriyat

Ayyuka – Karşılama

ZOE – Labios Rotos

Steve Monite – Only You

Ghostpoet, Nadine Shah – X Marks the Spot

DAUGHTER – No Care

Bonaparte – Into The Wild

Morcheeba – Otherwise

Moloko – Sing It Back

Eiger Drums Propaganda – The Sun

DJ Call Me – Marry Me <3

Beyoncé – Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)