Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
  • Di, 8.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 15.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 22.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 29.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 6.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 13.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 20.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 27.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 3.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 10.11., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 1.9.20

Artist – Track

girl in red – we fell in love in october

Shuggie Otis – Strawberry Letter 23

James Vincent McMorrow, Kenny Beats – I Should Go (with Kenny Beats)

WILLOW – Female Energy, Part 2

Janet Jackson, Joni Mitchell, Q-Tip – Got ‚Til It’s Gone

Lauryn Hill – Ex-Factor

Macy Gray – Sweet Baby (featuring Erykah Badu) (Album Version)

Barbara Mason – Keep Him

Alicia Keys – In Common

Solange, Lil Wayne – Mad

Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn – Dream Factory (feat. Loyle Carner)

Coops – That Jazz

Timbaland, M.I.A. – Come Around

The Doors – Riders On The Storm

Klaus Schulze – Stardancer

Lewis OfMan – Plein de bisous

Ricky Reed, Leon Bridges, Kiana Ledé – Better

Rara Zulu – 629

Boogie Down Productions – My Philosophy

Cunninlynguists – Lynguistics

Portugal. The Man – Tomorrow

Arlo Parks – Hurt

Surprise Chef – New Ferrari

Black Pumas – Know You Better

The Do Yo Thangs – Sucka

Ayyuka – Bəşəriyat

Ayyuka – Karşılama

ZOE – Labios Rotos

Steve Monite – Only You

Ghostpoet, Nadine Shah – X Marks the Spot

DAUGHTER – No Care

Bonaparte – Into The Wild

Morcheeba – Otherwise

Moloko – Sing It Back

Eiger Drums Propaganda – The Sun

DJ Call Me – Marry Me <3

Beyoncé – Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)

Tracklist 25.8.20

Artist - Track Alessandro Alessandroni - Sunny Coast Bill Withers - Nacked & Warm Marvin Gaye - I Want You Herr Rossi sucht das Glück - Titelmelodie Nina Simone - Baltimore Mehmet Aslan - Alysha Moodyman feat. Amp Dog Knight - I'm Doing Fine Césaria Evora - Besame Mucho Gönül Turgut - Aski Sende Buldum Melike Demirag - Hadi Canim Sende Bilgen Bengü - Kalbim Durdu Heyecandan Özdemir Erdogan - Gurbet Orchestra Baobab - Utrus Horas Bélver Yin- Por Una ... >

Tracklist 18.8.20

The Grits – Make a Sound (Like James Brown) (Grant Phabao Remix) Flyte – White Roses Andy Shauf – Neon Skyline Jhfly – Sleepin BENEE – Supalonely feat. Gus Dapperton Gus Dapperton – I'm Just Snacking Weldon Irvine – Morning Sunrise RAMP – Daylight 24-Carat Black feat LaRhonda LeGette – Speak Low Cocoon – Chase The Devil Letta Mbulu – What's Wrong With Groovin' Cortex – L'Enfant Samba Orlando Julius – Disco Hi - Life Sir Victor Uwaifo – ... >

Tracklist 4.8.20

  Macy Todd – I've Got a Feelin' Joe Sample – In All My Wildest Dreams Buffalo Springfield – For What It's Worth Sun Ra – Door of the ... >

Tracklist 28.8.20

Artist - Track Jay Som – Tenderness Dizzee Rascal – Get By Mariana Aydar – Te Faço Um Cafuné Jennifer Lara – I Am in Love   Ünol Büyükgönenç – Deniz Üstü Köpürür The Streets – Fit But You Know It   Daniel Agee – How's The World Treating You Bonniesongs – Ice Cream Rejjie Snow – Snow   Aluna, Princess Nokia & Jada Kingdom,Aluna,Princess Nokia,Jada Kingdom – Get Paid AJ Tracey – False 9 Tkay Maidza – Shook Roots Manuva – Dreamy Days MHD – ... >

Tracklist 21.7.20

Devendra Banhart – It's Not Always Funny Jaden – Summertime In Paris feat. Willow Celeste – She's My Sunshine Kaash Paige – Love Songs Vel The ... >

Tracklist 14.7.20

Karin Krog – The Meaning of Love (feat. Steve Kuhn) Ana Mazzotti – Feel Like Making Love James Reese and The Progressions – Let's Go (It's Summertime) ... >

Tracklist 30.6.20

Emerson Kitamura, MMM – Rock Your Baby Poirier, Flavia Coelho – Café Com Leite Mk.Gee – You Mary J. Blige – Mary Jane (All Night Long) Timbaland & Magoo – Up Jumps Da' Boogie Serge Gainsbourg – L'eau à la bouche Kaytranada, Syd – YOU'RE THE ONE Chaka Demus & Pliers – Murder She Wrote (Original Mix) Dounia – Skin Deep Erika de Casier – Do My Thing Pet Shop Boys – It's A Sin Andreya Triana – Dance the Pain Away Spoek Mathambo, Kajama, ... >

Tracklist 23.6.2020

Artist / Track Klaus Schulze / Love theme Mort Garson / Plantasia Luis Bonfa, Toots Thielemanns / Samba di Orfeu Caetano Veloso / Um Canto De Afoxe ... >

Tracklist 16.6.20

Artist / Track Bison / Mandy Selda Bagcan / Adaletin Bu mu Dünya Joe Hisaishi / A huge tree in the Tsukamori Forest Y-Bayani and Baby Naa & their Band of Enlightment Reason and Love / Kame Hu Mariana Aydar / Te Faco um Cafune Mario Manga / Beleza Interior Jim Nolet, Monica Salmaso, Rodrigo Rodrigues / Este Seu Olhar Special Intrest / Young, Gifted, Black, In Leather Bruno Mars & Cardi B / Finess Remix Prince / 17 Days (A Piano and a Microphone) Bobbi ... >

Tracklist 9.6.20

Artist / Track Jessie Reyez – COFFIN (Acoustic) Sirens Of Lesbos – How Many Miles Céu – Malemolencia Karate Boogaloo – The Lawsuit Karl Hector & The Malcouns – Hymnin5 (Extended) Basement Jaxx – Hot 'n Cold Daniel Grau – Nunca Conoci Amor Igual (Fallen) Sunday Service Choir – Follow Me - Faith Raze De Soare – Fereastra Usa Mavis John – Use My Body Lee Moses – California Dreaming Everything Is Recorded (feat. Obongjayar and Yazz Ahmed) – Carry ... >

Tracklist 2.6.20

Artist / Track Erwin & Edwin – Energie Everyone You Know – Play God Malaki – From Grace Babeheaven – Jalisco Margo Guryan – Why Do I Cry Françoise Hardy – Comment te dire adieu Drugdealer, Weyes Blood – Suddenly Pale – Too Much Nella Martinetti – Bella Musica (Tarantella) Synthia feat. Lady Wray – Tonight You Might El Michels Affair – You're All I Need Citizen Kay, Genesis Owusu, Citizen Kay feat. Genesis Owusu – Funny Business Billie ... >

Tracklist 26.5.20

Matt Corby/Tash Sultana – Talk It Out Barbara Mason – Yes, I'm Ready Lea Porcelain – I Am Ok strongboi – honey thighs Alice Phoebe Lou – Something Holy (Live at Funkhaus, 2019) Miel De Montagne – L'amour Genesis Owusu – awomen amen Dengue Dengue Dengue – Barrabass Chouk Bwa & The Ångströmers – Sali Lento Mulatu Astatke – Yègellé Tezeta (My Own Memory) ORBIT – Perspectives Lime Cordiale – Money John Frusciante – Song To Sing When I'm Lonely ... >