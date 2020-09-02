Tracklist 1.9.20

Artist – Track
girl in red – we fell in love in october
Shuggie Otis – Strawberry Letter 23
James Vincent McMorrow, Kenny Beats – I Should Go (with Kenny Beats)
WILLOW – Female Energy, Part 2
Janet Jackson, Joni Mitchell, Q-Tip – Got ‚Til It’s Gone
Lauryn Hill – Ex-Factor
Macy Gray – Sweet Baby (featuring Erykah Badu) (Album Version)
Barbara Mason – Keep Him
Alicia Keys – In Common
Solange, Lil Wayne – Mad
Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn – Dream Factory (feat. Loyle Carner)
Coops – That Jazz
Timbaland, M.I.A. – Come Around
The Doors – Riders On The Storm
Klaus Schulze – Stardancer
Lewis OfMan – Plein de bisous
Ricky Reed, Leon Bridges, Kiana Ledé – Better
Rara Zulu – 629
Boogie Down Productions – My Philosophy
Cunninlynguists – Lynguistics
Portugal. The Man – Tomorrow
Arlo Parks – Hurt
Surprise Chef – New Ferrari
Black Pumas – Know You Better
The Do Yo Thangs – Sucka
Ayyuka – Bəşəriyat
Ayyuka – Karşılama
ZOE – Labios Rotos
Steve Monite – Only You
Ghostpoet, Nadine Shah – X Marks the Spot
DAUGHTER – No Care
Bonaparte – Into The Wild
Morcheeba – Otherwise
Moloko – Sing It Back
Eiger Drums Propaganda – The Sun
DJ Call Me – Marry Me <3
Beyoncé – Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)