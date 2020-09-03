Radieschen
auf Sendung
Radieschen
Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Links
Sendungsmachende
Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
Nächste Sendungen
  • Do, 17.9., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 1.10., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 15.10., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 29.10., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 12.11., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 26.11., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 10.12., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 24.12., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 7.1., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 21.1., 20:00 - 22:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Radieschen

·

Playlist vom 03.09.2020

Musig us dr Schwyz.

  1. Anna Aaron – The Year’s People
  2. Quiet Island – Natural
  3. Melissa Kassab – Tougher Than the Rest
  4. Eclecta – No Other Mother
  5. Odd Beholder – Loneliness
  6. Egopusher – Elenor
  7. Jerry Spoon – The Sun
  8. JPTR – Polyamorythm
  9. Big Zis – 4xLovey
  10. Pascl Gamboni – Arva La Mar
  11. Anna Erhard – Shorcut
  12. Tunica Dartos – Porch
  13. Schnelletollermeier – Rights
  14. Hubris – Dionysus
  15. Leech – Silent State Optimizer
  16. Harvey Rushmoore & The Octopus – Octopus Ride
  17. The Dead Brothers – Ghost Train
  18. Knöppel – Schüga
  19. The Young Gods – Figure sans nom
·

Radieschen-Playlist vom 20.08.2020

Ein musikalisches Ping-Pong zwischen Marius Le Russe und Bäschtu. Schweizer Musik hin, Schweizer Musik her.

  1. Ping: Panda Lux - Freunde Sein
  2. Pong: Long Tall Jefferson - Good Dreamer
  3. Ping: Leoni Leoni - Langsam müed
  4. Pong (Smash): Ester Poly - Slutwalk
  5. Ping (zurückgesmasht): Ottomottor - Der Mann mit der Gitarre
  6. Pong: One Sentence. Supervisor - Oh! What An Empire
  7. Ping (Zeitlupen-Schlag): Lord Kesseli & The Drums ... >

·

Playlist vom 06.08.2020

Viele Neuigkeiten und gute Musik aus der Schweizer Musiklandschaft und viele altbekannte Songs, diesmal wieder live nach der Playlist-Sommerpause.

  1. The Company of Men - Tings That Don't Have A Name
  2. The Opposite - Boys Don't Restrain
  3. Panda Lux - Freunde Sein
  4. Al Pride - If You Go Down
  5. neil.9 - Exit
  6. Pyrit - Another Story
  7. Yaya - Murderer
  8. Eaglewow - Call Me Sunshine
  9. The Clive - Washed ... >

·

Playlist vom 23.07.2020

Édition spéciale de l'été! Wir machen Sommerpause und haben für euch eine bunt gemischte Playlist - ohne Worte - zusammengestellt. Wir erinnern uns in diesem Sommer (leider ohne Festivals) wehmütig an die Festivals und Open-Airs der letzten Jahre und  versuchten in Ping-Pong-Art (einmal Andrea, einmal Bäschtu) jeweils einen Song eines CH-Acts zu spielen, die uns geblieben sind ...

  1. Pyrit - Another Story
  2. Crimer - Brotherlove
  3. Sandor - Bar de nuit
    4. ... >

·

Playlist vom 09.07.2020

Édition spéciale de l'été! Wir machen Sommerpause und haben für euch eine bunt gemischte Playlist - ohne Worte - zusammengestellt. Der Radieschen-Macher Bäschtu präsentiert in der ersten Stunde Frauen und die Radieschen-Macherin präsentiert in der zweiten Stunde Männer aus ihrem persönlichen Fundus. Sie beschränken sich dabei nicht nur auf Musik aus der Schweiz ...

  1. Hundreds - Flume (Bon Iver Cover)
  2. Lola Marsh - She's A Rainbow
  3. Dana and the Wolf - Lie ... >

·

Playlist vom 25.06.2020

Ein Radieschen gespickt mit etlichen Neuentdeckungen und Neuveröffentlichungen.

  1. Adieu Gary Cooper - Il commence à faire noir
  2. Barrio Colette - Façon Façon
  3. Duck Duck Grey Duck - Bing Bang
  4. Melissa Kassab - Ahipara
  5. Black Sea Dahu - White Creatures (Instrumental)
  6. Emilie Zoë, Christian Garcia-Gaucher - We Age (Wars)
  7. Eskimo - Töffli
  8. Jeans for Jesus - Dr letscht Popsong (Gäubi Taxis im Sand)
    9. ... >

·

Playlist vom 11.0.2020

  1. Crème Solaire - Dans Mon Bed
  2. KT Gorique - Ca m'énerve
  3. Baterija - Le chien (feat. Greis)
  4. Félicien Lia - Le chien fatigué
  5. Phanee de Pool - La reine de la provoc
  6. Cyril Cyril - Sayyara
  7. Hyperculte - Le Feu
  8. Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Bêtes Féroces
  9. Danitsa - Remember Me
  10. La Nefera - Cuerpo y Alm
  11. Ta'Shan - Tik Tok
  12. Dana - Where Did You Go
    13. ... >

·

Playlist vom 28.05.2020

Ein Radieschen, wie immer.

  1. Deserto Parallax - Japanese Eyes
  2. Pierre Omer, The Nightcruisers - Who's That Guy
  3. Kush K - Forever Only
  4. Namaka - Water on the Sun
  5. Milena Patagonia - Liebe lieber digital
  6. Wolfman - Modern Age
  7. Sinner DC - Palentina
  8. Biandapid - Dew
  9. Us & Sparkles - Quitter
  10. Jerry Spoon - The Sun
  11. Hyperculte - Temps Mort
  12. Pandour - Africoins
    13. ... >

·

Playlist vom 14.05.2020

  1. Jessiquoi - The Addict
  2. Biandapid - Dew
  3. Namaka - Water on the Sun
  4. Jerry Spoon (feat. Evelina Lu) - The Sun
  5. Kush K - Young Gun
  6. Silent Neighbor - Get Wasted
  7. Pierre Omer & the Nightcruisers - Still That Girl
  8. Deserto Parallax - Japanese Girl
  9. The Dead Brothers - Everything's Dead
  10. Andrea Bignasca - Where Things Grow Mean
  11. Joe Volk - Whitesheet
  12. Divvas - ... >