Playlist vom 03.09.2020

Musig us dr Schwyz.
- Anna Aaron – The Year’s People
- Quiet Island – Natural
- Melissa Kassab – Tougher Than the Rest
- Eclecta – No Other Mother
- Odd Beholder – Loneliness
- Egopusher – Elenor
- Jerry Spoon – The Sun
- JPTR – Polyamorythm
- Big Zis – 4xLovey
- Pascl Gamboni – Arva La Mar
- Anna Erhard – Shorcut
- Tunica Dartos – Porch
- Schnelletollermeier – Rights
- Hubris – Dionysus
- Leech – Silent State Optimizer
- Harvey Rushmoore & The Octopus – Octopus Ride
- The Dead Brothers – Ghost Train
- Knöppel – Schüga
- The Young Gods – Figure sans nom