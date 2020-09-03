Botz 3000
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den ModeratorInnen Nädlä Radi, Lisa Graber und Max Widmer.

Lisa Graber
Max Widmer
Nadja Radi
Der Morgen Donnerstag

Songs To Keep You Company…

…ein Song von Bridget St. John, aber auch ein bitzli mein Donnschtimorge-Motto.

Bevor ich für zwei Wochen RaBe-Ferien mache, nochmal viel Lieblingsmusik. Von finnischem Asketen-Dream-Pop über Elektro Punk de Fribourg und ‚Feeling Like Doing Nothing‘ mit Kate Bollinger.

 

 

 

  • Yazmin Lacey – Morning Matters
  • Kate Bollinger – Feel Like Doing Nothing
  • Maverick Sabre – Into Nirvana
  • Le Feste Antonacci – Diverso
  • Against All Logic – This Old House Is All I Have
  • Bridget St. John – Song to Keep You Company (Live at the BBC)
  • Hermanos Gutierrez – Hijos Del Sol
  • Futuro Pelo – On & On
  • Hope Tala – Blue
  • Lewis OfMan – Plein de bisous
  • Margo Guryan – Under My Umbrella
  • Broadcast – I Found The F
  • Cortex – La Rue
  • Tasha – Kind of Love
  • Anika – Yang Yang
  • Cola Boyy – Beige 70 (Domenique Dumont Bilingual Remix)
  • Iannis Xenakis – Tetras, for string quartet
  • warpaint – Billie Holiday
  • Kush K – Young Gun
  • Christelle Bofale – Miles
  • crème solaire – Ciel reste
  • Raphael Saadiq – 100 Yard Dash (Album Version)
  • The Electric Peanut Butter Company – Fat Budda
  • SAULT – Why Why Why Why Why
  • Hubert Lenoir – Recommencer
  • 09:42 30/70 – N.Y.P. (SAUL Remix)
  • Mountains of the Moon – Caterpillar
  • One Sentence. Supervisor – Seems Less Seamless
  • Paavoharju – Musta katu
  • Denyah – Easy Baby
  • Wilma Archer – Scarecrow
  • Big Thief – Shark Smile
  • Flavien Berger, Bonnie Banane – Contre-Temps
  • La Luz – Morning High
  • Celeste – Little Runaway
  • Alexandra Savior – Crying All The Time
  • NEU! – Hallogallo
  • Chet Faker – Gold

 

Sloooow Thursday

Ende aus mit Sommer! Morgen kommt der ewige Regen, Temparaturen unter 20 Grad, fertig mit der Euphorie. Entsprechend ein etwas gelassener Donnschtimorge.

Stafettenlauf-Morgen

Der Donnerstag Morgen und die Konzertreihe die fast immer falsch ausgesprochen wurde. Dazu tonnenweise Musik, Entspannungsmomente und ab und zu eine

Donnschti Morge: BeMorgen

Ein Donnerstag Morgen in der Saune von Radio Rabe. Dazu viele musikalische Neuentdeckungen, Fragen des Lebens und eine Priese

Donnschti Morge: Voubsetzt

Donnerstag Morgen auf Radio Rabe! Neubesetzt mitm Lisa und Max! Das neue Morgen Team bringt Schwung in die Rabe Kiste! Wir begrüssten Takeshi Rötlisberger

Draussen pfui, drinnen hui….

 

  • Evelyn Künneke - Ich freu mich schon auf Donnerstag
  • Jeremias Kellers Vertigo - Phosphenes (feat. Florian Favre & Lionel Friedli)
  • Aurélie Emery - Sous chaque abricotier
  • Tonstartssbandht - Breathe
  • Martin Rev - Mari
  • Les Rallizes Dénudés - White Awakening
  • Robert Lester Folsom - Jericho
  • Anika - He Needs Me
  • Yasuaki Shimizu - Umi No Ue Kara
  • Cluster, Eno - Ho Renomo
    • ... >