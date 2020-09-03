Songs To Keep You Company…

…ein Song von Bridget St. John, aber auch ein bitzli mein Donnschtimorge-Motto.
Bevor ich für zwei Wochen RaBe-Ferien mache, nochmal viel Lieblingsmusik. Von finnischem Asketen-Dream-Pop über Elektro Punk de Fribourg und ‚Feeling Like Doing Nothing‘ mit Kate Bollinger.
- Yazmin Lacey – Morning Matters
- Kate Bollinger – Feel Like Doing Nothing
- Maverick Sabre – Into Nirvana
- Le Feste Antonacci – Diverso
- Against All Logic – This Old House Is All I Have
- Bridget St. John – Song to Keep You Company (Live at the BBC)
- Hermanos Gutierrez – Hijos Del Sol
- Futuro Pelo – On & On
- Hope Tala – Blue
- Lewis OfMan – Plein de bisous
- Margo Guryan – Under My Umbrella
- Broadcast – I Found The F
- Cortex – La Rue
- Tasha – Kind of Love
- Anika – Yang Yang
- Cola Boyy – Beige 70 (Domenique Dumont Bilingual Remix)
- Iannis Xenakis – Tetras, for string quartet
- warpaint – Billie Holiday
- Kush K – Young Gun
- Christelle Bofale – Miles
- crème solaire – Ciel reste
- Raphael Saadiq – 100 Yard Dash (Album Version)
- The Electric Peanut Butter Company – Fat Budda
- SAULT – Why Why Why Why Why
- Hubert Lenoir – Recommencer
- 09:42 30/70 – N.Y.P. (SAUL Remix)
- Mountains of the Moon – Caterpillar
- One Sentence. Supervisor – Seems Less Seamless
- Paavoharju – Musta katu
- Denyah – Easy Baby
- Wilma Archer – Scarecrow
- Big Thief – Shark Smile
- Flavien Berger, Bonnie Banane – Contre-Temps
- La Luz – Morning High
- Celeste – Little Runaway
- Alexandra Savior – Crying All The Time
- NEU! – Hallogallo
- Chet Faker – Gold