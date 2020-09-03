Songs To Keep You Company…

…ein Song von Bridget St. John, aber auch ein bitzli mein Donnschtimorge-Motto.

Yazmin Lacey – Morning Matters

Kate Bollinger – Feel Like Doing Nothing

Maverick Sabre – Into Nirvana

Le Feste Antonacci – Diverso

Against All Logic – This Old House Is All I Have

Bridget St. John – Song to Keep You Company (Live at the BBC)

Hermanos Gutierrez – Hijos Del Sol

Futuro Pelo – On & On

Hope Tala – Blue

Lewis OfMan – Plein de bisous

Margo Guryan – Under My Umbrella

Broadcast – I Found The F

Cortex – La Rue

Tasha – Kind of Love

Anika – Yang Yang

Cola Boyy – Beige 70 (Domenique Dumont Bilingual Remix)

Iannis Xenakis – Tetras, for string quartet

warpaint – Billie Holiday

Kush K – Young Gun

Christelle Bofale – Miles

crème solaire – Ciel reste

Raphael Saadiq – 100 Yard Dash (Album Version)

The Electric Peanut Butter Company – Fat Budda

SAULT – Why Why Why Why Why

Hubert Lenoir – Recommencer

09:42 30/70 – N.Y.P. (SAUL Remix)

Mountains of the Moon – Caterpillar

One Sentence. Supervisor – Seems Less Seamless

Paavoharju – Musta katu

Denyah – Easy Baby

Wilma Archer – Scarecrow

Big Thief – Shark Smile

Flavien Berger, Bonnie Banane – Contre-Temps

La Luz – Morning High

Celeste – Little Runaway

Alexandra Savior – Crying All The Time

NEU! – Hallogallo

Chet Faker – Gold