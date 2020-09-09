Klangbecken
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
  • Mi, 16.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 23.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 30.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 7.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 14.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 28.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 4.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 11.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 18.11., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.09.20

Sam Cooke – Wonderful World
Jr. Thomas & The Volcanos – Til You’re Gone
Myron & E – If I Gave You My Love
Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators – If This Ain’t Love (Don’t Know What Is)
Gil Scott-Heron – New York Is Killing Me (A Reimagining By Makaya McCraven)
Ruby Rushton – Triceratops / The Caller
Darondo – Didn’t I
Cortex – Troupeau Bleu
Takuya Kuroda – Everybody Loves The Sunshine (feat. José James)
Mourning [A] BLKstar – At The Wall
El Duo – Mahu Girl
Mamman Sani Abdoulaye – Zaybanakoy
Ahmedou Ahmed Lowla – Bembara
Sharhabil Ahmed – Argos Farfish
Black Pumas – I’m Ready
Fela Kuti Vs. De La Soul – Stakes Is High
Sault – Masterpiece
Fawda Trio – Money Beat (feat. SwamiMillion)
Cabaret Nocturne – Blood Walk
Selofan – There Must Be Somebody
The Notwist – Ship (feat. Saya)
Dr. Apeman – Tell Me
Bandit Voyage – Rivière De Larmes
Düsseldorf Düsterboys – Es Geht Mir Gut
Erobique & Jacques Palminger – Wann Strahlst Du?
Michael Kiwanuka – Solid Ground
Les Yeux Orange – Coco
Mytron & Ofofo – Aeolian Research (Original Mix)
Igor Gonya – Zui Quan
Parbleu – Danse Cette Zik
Martha Reeves – Gotta Keep Moving (Red Greg Edit)
Ed Longo & The Applied Arts Ensemble – Love On The Line (Original Mix)
The Mystic Jungle Tribe – Pandora’s Dream (Disco Version)
Pellegrino & Zodyaco – Genti del Mediterraneo (Original Mix)
Mystic Jungle – Jurakan

