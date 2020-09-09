The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.09.20

Sam Cooke – Wonderful World

Jr. Thomas & The Volcanos – Til You’re Gone

Myron & E – If I Gave You My Love

Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators – If This Ain’t Love (Don’t Know What Is)

Gil Scott-Heron – New York Is Killing Me (A Reimagining By Makaya McCraven)

Ruby Rushton – Triceratops / The Caller

Darondo – Didn’t I

Cortex – Troupeau Bleu

Takuya Kuroda – Everybody Loves The Sunshine (feat. José James)

Mourning [A] BLKstar – At The Wall

El Duo – Mahu Girl

Mamman Sani Abdoulaye – Zaybanakoy

Ahmedou Ahmed Lowla – Bembara

Sharhabil Ahmed – Argos Farfish

Black Pumas – I’m Ready

Fela Kuti Vs. De La Soul – Stakes Is High

Sault – Masterpiece

Fawda Trio – Money Beat (feat. SwamiMillion)

Cabaret Nocturne – Blood Walk

Selofan – There Must Be Somebody

The Notwist – Ship (feat. Saya)

Dr. Apeman – Tell Me

Bandit Voyage – Rivière De Larmes

Düsseldorf Düsterboys – Es Geht Mir Gut

Erobique & Jacques Palminger – Wann Strahlst Du?

Michael Kiwanuka – Solid Ground

Les Yeux Orange – Coco

Mytron & Ofofo – Aeolian Research (Original Mix)

Igor Gonya – Zui Quan

Parbleu – Danse Cette Zik

Martha Reeves – Gotta Keep Moving (Red Greg Edit)

Ed Longo & The Applied Arts Ensemble – Love On The Line (Original Mix)

The Mystic Jungle Tribe – Pandora’s Dream (Disco Version)

Pellegrino & Zodyaco – Genti del Mediterraneo (Original Mix)

Mystic Jungle – Jurakan