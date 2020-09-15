RaBe-Info
auf Sendung
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 22.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 29.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 6.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 13.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 20.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 27.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 3.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 10.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 17.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 24.11., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 15.9.20

Artist – Track

 

Little Ann – Deep Shadows

Johnny Ruiz & the Escapers – Stay

Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66 – For What It’s Worth

Dorothy Ashby – Essence of Sappire

The Horace Silver Quintet – Juicy Lucy

Hans Hass – Welche Farbe Hat Der Wind

Horizont – Light Of Darkness

Kendrick Lamar – PRIDE.

OutKast – Prototype

Jneiro Jarel,Capitol Peoples – Viberian Waves, Pt. 1 & 2

Alex Rossi, Jo Wedin – Tutto Va Bene Quando Facciamo L’Amore

La Bellini – Satan in Love

Lee Moses – Bad Girl, Pt. 1 & Pt. 2

Bobby Oroza – This Love Pt. 1

Scone Cash Players – Mind Blower

Gloria Estefan – Conga

Diana Ross – I’m Coming Out

Eurythmics – Sisters Are Doin‘ It For Themselves

Danikiddo, The Kribo Brothers, Akid Amir, Haqim ‚Maggot‘ Isa – May Peace Be In Power

Mickeyleano, The Kribo Brothers – Changes

Omni Selassi – Sylvester Stylonce

Film 2 -Boys Of Your Age

Kassette – Halli

Cocalisa – Le café du bébé

Melissa Kassab – Tougher than the rest

CAPSLOCK SUPERSTAR – Montevideo

Egopusher – Blue Moon

La Nefera – No Sé

Akid Amir – Wanita

Carthago – Alech

Alogte Oho and His Sounds of Joy – Yu Ya Yumma

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Murder On the Dance Floor

Mr. Oizo – Flat Beat

Playlist

·

Tracklist 8.9.20

Artist - Track Guts, Lorine Chia – Peaceful Life (feat. Lorine Chia) Joy Denalane, BJ The Chicago Kid – I Believe Lord Echo – Thinking of You ... >

·

Tracklist 1.9.20

Artist - Track girl in red – we fell in love in october Shuggie Otis – Strawberry Letter 23 James Vincent McMorrow, Kenny Beats – I Should Go (with Kenny Beats) WILLOW – Female Energy, Part 2 Janet Jackson, Joni Mitchell, Q-Tip – Got 'Til It's Gone Lauryn Hill – Ex-Factor Macy Gray – Sweet Baby (featuring Erykah Badu) (Album Version) Barbara Mason – Keep Him Alicia Keys – In Common Solange, Lil Wayne – Mad Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn – Dream Factory ... >

·

Tracklist 25.8.20

Artist - Track Alessandro Alessandroni - Sunny Coast Bill Withers - Nacked & Warm Marvin Gaye - I Want You Herr Rossi sucht das Glück - Titelmelodie Nina Simone - Baltimore Mehmet Aslan - Alysha Moodyman feat. Amp Dog Knight - I'm Doing Fine Césaria Evora - Besame Mucho Gönül Turgut - Aski Sende Buldum Melike Demirag - Hadi Canim Sende Bilgen Bengü - Kalbim Durdu Heyecandan Özdemir Erdogan - Gurbet Orchestra Baobab - Utrus Horas Bélver Yin- Por Una ... >

·

Tracklist 18.8.20

The Grits – Make a Sound (Like James Brown) (Grant Phabao Remix) Flyte – White Roses Andy Shauf – Neon Skyline Jhfly – Sleepin BENEE – Supalonely feat. Gus Dapperton Gus Dapperton – I'm Just Snacking Weldon Irvine – Morning Sunrise RAMP – Daylight 24-Carat Black feat LaRhonda LeGette – Speak Low Cocoon – Chase The Devil Letta Mbulu – What's Wrong With Groovin' Cortex – L'Enfant Samba Orlando Julius – Disco Hi - Life Sir Victor Uwaifo – ... >

·

Tracklist 4.8.20

  Macy Todd – I've Got a Feelin' Joe Sample – In All My Wildest Dreams Buffalo Springfield – For What It's Worth Sun Ra – Door of the ... >

·

Tracklist 28.8.20

Artist - Track Jay Som – Tenderness Dizzee Rascal – Get By Mariana Aydar – Te Faço Um Cafuné Jennifer Lara – I Am in Love   Ünol Büyükgönenç – Deniz Üstü Köpürür The Streets – Fit But You Know It   Daniel Agee – How's The World Treating You Bonniesongs – Ice Cream Rejjie Snow – Snow   Aluna, Princess Nokia & Jada Kingdom,Aluna,Princess Nokia,Jada Kingdom – Get Paid AJ Tracey – False 9 Tkay Maidza – Shook Roots Manuva – Dreamy Days MHD – ... >

·

Tracklist 21.7.20

Devendra Banhart – It's Not Always Funny Jaden – Summertime In Paris feat. Willow Celeste – She's My Sunshine Kaash Paige – Love Songs Vel The ... >

·

Tracklist 14.7.20

Karin Krog – The Meaning of Love (feat. Steve Kuhn) Ana Mazzotti – Feel Like Making Love James Reese and The Progressions – Let's Go (It's Summertime) ... >

·

Tracklist 30.6.20

Emerson Kitamura, MMM – Rock Your Baby Poirier, Flavia Coelho – Café Com Leite Mk.Gee – You Mary J. Blige – Mary Jane (All Night Long) Timbaland & Magoo – Up Jumps Da' Boogie Serge Gainsbourg – L'eau à la bouche Kaytranada, Syd – YOU'RE THE ONE Chaka Demus & Pliers – Murder She Wrote (Original Mix) Dounia – Skin Deep Erika de Casier – Do My Thing Pet Shop Boys – It's A Sin Andreya Triana – Dance the Pain Away Spoek Mathambo, Kajama, ... >

·

Tracklist 23.6.2020

Artist / Track Klaus Schulze / Love theme Mort Garson / Plantasia Luis Bonfa, Toots Thielemanns / Samba di Orfeu Caetano Veloso / Um Canto De Afoxe ... >

·

Tracklist 16.6.20

Artist / Track Bison / Mandy Selda Bagcan / Adaletin Bu mu Dünya Joe Hisaishi / A huge tree in the Tsukamori Forest Y-Bayani and Baby Naa & their Band of Enlightment Reason and Love / Kame Hu Mariana Aydar / Te Faco um Cafune Mario Manga / Beleza Interior Jim Nolet, Monica Salmaso, Rodrigo Rodrigues / Este Seu Olhar Special Intrest / Young, Gifted, Black, In Leather Bruno Mars & Cardi B / Finess Remix Prince / 17 Days (A Piano and a Microphone) Bobbi ... >

·

Tracklist 9.6.20

Artist / Track Jessie Reyez – COFFIN (Acoustic) Sirens Of Lesbos – How Many Miles Céu – Malemolencia Karate Boogaloo – The Lawsuit Karl Hector & The Malcouns – Hymnin5 (Extended) Basement Jaxx – Hot 'n Cold Daniel Grau – Nunca Conoci Amor Igual (Fallen) Sunday Service Choir – Follow Me - Faith Raze De Soare – Fereastra Usa Mavis John – Use My Body Lee Moses – California Dreaming Everything Is Recorded (feat. Obongjayar and Yazz Ahmed) – Carry ... >