RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 30.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 7.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 14.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 28.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 4.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 11.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 18.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 25.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 2.12., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 23.09.20

Marlena Shaw – Woman Of The Ghetto
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Fo Sho
Richard ‚Groove‘ Holmes – Groovin‘ For Mr. G.
Gil Scott-Heron, Makaya McCraven – Me and the Devil
Jimmy Smith – Midnight Special
Eric Dolphy Quintet – On Green Dolphin Street
Zigitros – Nightshade Grinning
Fai Baba – Long Gone
Nick Porsche – Too Much For Me
YĪN YĪN – One Inch Punch
Los Bitchos – The Link Is About To Die
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Straws In The Wind
Frenz – See You Gettin‘ High
Viagra Boys – Sports
Girl Band – Pears For Lunch
Za! – Mobutu 1: Kinshasa Beat
pisse – Zu Viel Speed
FUCK ART, LET’S DANCE! – Übersleep
Máscaras – El Morán
Dave Eleanor – Amour Fou
Kush K – Mrk
Ashraf Sharif Khan & Viktor Marek – Kuch Karo
Djif Sanders – Ravana
Lalalar – Hata Benim Göbek Adım
Ayyuka – Komalı
Ranil Y Su Conjunto Tropical – La Tuctuructia
Los Orioles – Habanero
Khotin – Ivory Tower
Wolfey – H.U.W
Corben – VC/DC
Casanora – No Surprise
Anz – Gary Mission
Anuj Nayyar – Antifragile (Binaural Mix)
Pearson Sound – Earwig
박혜진 Park Hye Jin – How Come
Octa Octa – Where Are We Going? Pt. 2

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 16.09.20 Chip Wickham - Interstellar islandman - Zebra Makaya McCraven - Half Steppin' Sarathy Korwar - Juggernaut (feat. Kushal Gaya) Ralph ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.09.20 Sam Cooke - Wonderful World Jr. Thomas & The Volcanos - Til You're Gone Myron & E - If I Gave You My Love Nicole Willis ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.09.20 The Budos Band - Long in the Tooth Phat Fred - Stay On The Groove The Boogaloo Investigators - Sleepwalk The Sweet Vandals - Do It ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.08.20 Rokia Traoré - Laidu Ali Farka Touré - Savane Amara Touré - N'Nijo Typical Combo, Le Groupe Madras, Les Players - Veille ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 19.08.20 Shigeru Umebayashi - Yumeji's Theme (In The Mood for Love) Courtney C. Hines & Joshua Long - Ode to my Creative Genius Archie ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.08.20 Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong - Summertime Wes Montgomery - Four On Six Hildegard Knef - Von Nun An Ging's Bergab Take Vibe ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 29.07.20 Strongboi - strongboi Sven Atterton - Prime Time Dope Lemon - Hey You Mac DeMarco - Nobody The Limiñanas - Calentita (feat. ... >

The Hottest Morningshow In Town

Playlist vom 22.07.20 Tülay German - Burçak Tarlası Ruhi Su - Drama Köprüsü Esmeray - Ayrılık Olsa Bile Annabouboula - The Drum Lesson Serge Gainsbourg ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.07.20 Mulatu Astatke - To Know Without Knowing Orchestra Baobab – Mouhamadou Bamba Jacky Giordano - Hesitation Sylvia Fels - Corto ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.06.20 Brightblack Morning Light - Miwok Shapes Henri Texier - Don't Buy Ivory Anymore Don Cherry - Mahakali Joe Henderson - Blue ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 10.06.20 Nick Hakim - QADIR Infinite Bisous - Sole Mate Helado Negro - Seen My Aura Aldous RH - True Lust MorMor- Heaven's Only ... >

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.06.20 Luiz Carlos Vinhas - Yê-Melê Khruangbin - A Calf Born In Winter Le Roi Angus - Fatigué Orchestra Baobab - Ndeleng Ndeleng Mulatu ... >