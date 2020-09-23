The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 23.09.20
Marlena Shaw – Woman Of The Ghetto
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Fo Sho
Richard ‚Groove‘ Holmes – Groovin‘ For Mr. G.
Gil Scott-Heron, Makaya McCraven – Me and the Devil
Jimmy Smith – Midnight Special
Eric Dolphy Quintet – On Green Dolphin Street
Zigitros – Nightshade Grinning
Fai Baba – Long Gone
Nick Porsche – Too Much For Me
YĪN YĪN – One Inch Punch
Los Bitchos – The Link Is About To Die
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Straws In The Wind
Frenz – See You Gettin‘ High
Viagra Boys – Sports
Girl Band – Pears For Lunch
Za! – Mobutu 1: Kinshasa Beat
pisse – Zu Viel Speed
FUCK ART, LET’S DANCE! – Übersleep
Máscaras – El Morán
Dave Eleanor – Amour Fou
Kush K – Mrk
Ashraf Sharif Khan & Viktor Marek – Kuch Karo
Djif Sanders – Ravana
Lalalar – Hata Benim Göbek Adım
Ayyuka – Komalı
Ranil Y Su Conjunto Tropical – La Tuctuructia
Los Orioles – Habanero
Khotin – Ivory Tower
Wolfey – H.U.W
Corben – VC/DC
Casanora – No Surprise
Anz – Gary Mission
Anuj Nayyar – Antifragile (Binaural Mix)
Pearson Sound – Earwig
박혜진 Park Hye Jin – How Come
Octa Octa – Where Are We Going? Pt. 2