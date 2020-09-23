The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 23.09.20

Marlena Shaw – Woman Of The Ghetto

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Fo Sho

Richard ‚Groove‘ Holmes – Groovin‘ For Mr. G.

Gil Scott-Heron, Makaya McCraven – Me and the Devil

Jimmy Smith – Midnight Special

Eric Dolphy Quintet – On Green Dolphin Street

Zigitros – Nightshade Grinning

Fai Baba – Long Gone

Nick Porsche – Too Much For Me

YĪN YĪN – One Inch Punch

Los Bitchos – The Link Is About To Die

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Straws In The Wind

Frenz – See You Gettin‘ High

Viagra Boys – Sports

Girl Band – Pears For Lunch

Za! – Mobutu 1: Kinshasa Beat

pisse – Zu Viel Speed

FUCK ART, LET’S DANCE! – Übersleep

Máscaras – El Morán

Dave Eleanor – Amour Fou

Kush K – Mrk

Ashraf Sharif Khan & Viktor Marek – Kuch Karo

Djif Sanders – Ravana

Lalalar – Hata Benim Göbek Adım

Ayyuka – Komalı

Ranil Y Su Conjunto Tropical – La Tuctuructia

Los Orioles – Habanero

Khotin – Ivory Tower

Wolfey – H.U.W

Corben – VC/DC

Casanora – No Surprise

Anz – Gary Mission

Anuj Nayyar – Antifragile (Binaural Mix)

Pearson Sound – Earwig

박혜진 Park Hye Jin – How Come

Octa Octa – Where Are We Going? Pt. 2