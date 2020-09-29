Gespielte HARDCORE PUNK Lieder 29.09.2020/ 20:00/21:00
01 Hüsker Dü – Pink Turns To Blue 1984
02 Articles Of Faith – What We Want Is Free 1982
03 7 Seconds – The Music, The Me ssage 1995
04 THE MEATMEN – Turbo Rock 1986
05 Poison Idea – Plastic Bomb 1990
06 Spermbirds – Try Again 1986
07 At The Drive-In – Quarantined 2000
08 Boysetsfire – One Match 2015
09 Bad Brains – Attitude 1982
10 Rites of Spring – All Through A Life 1991
11 Youth Of Today – Make a Change 1986
12 Middle Class – The Call 1982
13 Circle Jerks-Wild in the Streets 1982
14 Fugazi – Repeater 1990
15 Gorilla Biscuits – New Direction 1992
16 CRO-MAGS – From The Grave 2020
17 ALL FOR NOTHING – Minds Awake Hearts Alive 2017
18 Minutemen – Corona 1984
19 Sonderangebot – Und Tschuess 2002