It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Hans Mayer
Gespielte HARDCORE PUNK Lieder 29.09.2020

01 Hüsker Dü – Pink Turns To Blue 1984

02 Articles Of Faith – What We Want Is Free 1982

03 7 Seconds – The Music, The Me ssage 1995

04 THE MEATMEN – Turbo Rock 1986

05 Poison Idea – Plastic Bomb 1990

06 Spermbirds – Try Again 1986

07 At The Drive-In – Quarantined 2000

08 Boysetsfire – One Match 2015

09 Bad Brains – Attitude 1982

10 Rites of Spring – All Through A Life 1991

11 Youth Of Today – Make a Change 1986

12 Middle Class – The Call 1982

13 Circle Jerks-Wild in the Streets 1982

14 Fugazi ‎– Repeater 1990

15 Gorilla Biscuits – New Direction 1992

16 CRO-MAGS – From The Grave 2020

17 ALL FOR NOTHING – Minds Awake Hearts Alive 2017

18 Minutemen – Corona 1984

19 Sonderangebot – Und Tschuess 2002