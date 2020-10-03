Tracklist 29.9.20

Artist – Track
Luzius Schuler – Laub
Nina Simone – Who Knows Where the Time Goes (Live)
Aretha Franklin – Day Dreaming
Gal Costa – Quando Você Olha Pra Ela
Santana – Let It Shine
Majek Fashek – Send Down The Rain
Bobby Womack – California Dreamin‘
The Gap Band – Outstanding
The Brothers Johnson – Strawberry Letter 23
Antropofónica – Goliat
Black Pumas – Fire
Em Glasser – Strawberry Picking
Demae – Use It
Billie Holiday – Autumn in New York (2003 Remastered Version)
Soumia – Temps pour temps (feat. Talina)
Kaysha,Pedro Melo,Kaysha, Pedro Melo – Keep on Rising
Emma-Jean Thackray – Movementt
Erik Truffaz, Andrina Bollinger – She’s The Moon (feat. Andrina Bollinger)
MIAW – Ice Clouds
Casanora – No Surprise
Kurbash Gash – Hot Feet
R. Daneel Olivaw – Phobos
Surprise Chef – Deadlines
Mildlife – Automatic
The Pro-Teens – Ya Gotta Love This City
30/70 – Tempted (Athlete Whippet Remix)
Frank Spirit, Miss C-Line, Keys of Lynx – Higher Spirit
Miss C-Line, Fabbio M – Greenlight
DIVVAS – Koac
Phil Collins – One More Night (2016 Remaster)
Stevie Wonder – Happy Birthday
Joe Hisaishi – Not Afraid
Princess Nokia – Tomboy
Tommy Genesis – I’m Gone