Klangbecken
Cheer Up, My Brother - HNNY
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 6.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 13.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 20.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 27.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 3.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 10.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 17.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 24.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 1.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 8.12., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 29.9.20

 

Artist – Track

Luzius Schuler – Laub

Nina Simone – Who Knows Where the Time Goes (Live)

Aretha Franklin – Day Dreaming

Gal Costa – Quando Você Olha Pra Ela

Santana – Let It Shine

Majek Fashek – Send Down The Rain

Bobby Womack – California Dreamin‘

The Gap Band – Outstanding

The Brothers Johnson – Strawberry Letter 23

Antropofónica – Goliat

Black Pumas – Fire

Em Glasser – Strawberry Picking

Demae – Use It

Billie Holiday – Autumn in New York (2003 Remastered Version)

Soumia – Temps pour temps (feat. Talina)

Kaysha,Pedro Melo,Kaysha, Pedro Melo – Keep on Rising

Emma-Jean Thackray – Movementt

Erik Truffaz, Andrina Bollinger – She’s The Moon (feat. Andrina Bollinger)

MIAW – Ice Clouds

Casanora – No Surprise

Kurbash Gash – Hot Feet

R. Daneel Olivaw – Phobos

Surprise Chef – Deadlines

Mildlife – Automatic

The Pro-Teens – Ya Gotta Love This City

30/70 – Tempted (Athlete Whippet Remix)

Frank Spirit, Miss C-Line, Keys of Lynx – Higher Spirit

Miss C-Line, Fabbio M – Greenlight

DIVVAS – Koac

Phil Collins – One More Night (2016 Remaster)

Stevie Wonder – Happy Birthday

Joe Hisaishi – Not Afraid

Princess Nokia – Tomboy

Tommy Genesis – I’m Gone

Playlist

 

·

Traklist 22.9.20

Artist - Track   The Durutti Column – Requiem Again Fenne Lily – Berlin Lomelda – Kisses Brittany Campbell – Matter Leisure Centre – Sucka  Audrey Powne – Taboo Airto Fogo – Tuesday In Jackson Hareton Salvanini – Nostalgia K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade – Suro Nipa Onipa – Onipa Marcy Luarks – Inspiration Mr Oizo – Positif François de Roubaix – Générique Lotte Kærså & Græsrødderne – Prøv og Gør Ligesom Jeg Miko – Im Garten ... >

·

Tracklist 15.9.20

Artist - Track   Little Ann – Deep Shadows Johnny Ruiz & the Escapers – Stay Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66 – For What It's Worth Dorothy Ashby - Essence of Sappire The Horace Silver Quintet – Juicy Lucy Hans Hass – Welche Farbe Hat Der Wind Horizont – Light Of Darkness Kendrick Lamar – PRIDE. OutKast – Prototype Jneiro Jarel,Capitol Peoples – Viberian Waves, Pt. 1 & 2 Alex Rossi, Jo Wedin – Tutto Va Bene Quando Facciamo L'Amore La ... >

·

Tracklist 8.9.20

Artist - Track Guts, Lorine Chia – Peaceful Life (feat. Lorine Chia) Joy Denalane, BJ The Chicago Kid – I Believe Lord Echo – Thinking of You ... >

·

Tracklist 1.9.20

Artist - Track girl in red – we fell in love in october Shuggie Otis – Strawberry Letter 23 James Vincent McMorrow, Kenny Beats – I Should Go (with Kenny Beats) WILLOW – Female Energy, Part 2 Janet Jackson, Joni Mitchell, Q-Tip – Got 'Til It's Gone Lauryn Hill – Ex-Factor Macy Gray – Sweet Baby (featuring Erykah Badu) (Album Version) Barbara Mason – Keep Him Alicia Keys – In Common Solange, Lil Wayne – Mad Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn – Dream Factory ... >

·

Tracklist 25.8.20

Artist - Track Alessandro Alessandroni - Sunny Coast Bill Withers - Nacked & Warm Marvin Gaye - I Want You Herr Rossi sucht das Glück - Titelmelodie Nina Simone - Baltimore Mehmet Aslan - Alysha Moodyman feat. Amp Dog Knight - I'm Doing Fine Césaria Evora - Besame Mucho Gönül Turgut - Aski Sende Buldum Melike Demirag - Hadi Canim Sende Bilgen Bengü - Kalbim Durdu Heyecandan Özdemir Erdogan - Gurbet Orchestra Baobab - Utrus Horas Bélver Yin- Por Una ... >

·

Tracklist 18.8.20

The Grits – Make a Sound (Like James Brown) (Grant Phabao Remix) Flyte – White Roses Andy Shauf – Neon Skyline Jhfly – Sleepin BENEE – Supalonely feat. Gus Dapperton Gus Dapperton – I'm Just Snacking Weldon Irvine – Morning Sunrise RAMP – Daylight 24-Carat Black feat LaRhonda LeGette – Speak Low Cocoon – Chase The Devil Letta Mbulu – What's Wrong With Groovin' Cortex – L'Enfant Samba Orlando Julius – Disco Hi - Life Sir Victor Uwaifo – ... >

·

Tracklist 4.8.20

  Macy Todd – I've Got a Feelin' Joe Sample – In All My Wildest Dreams Buffalo Springfield – For What It's Worth Sun Ra – Door of the ... >

·

Tracklist 28.8.20

Artist - Track Jay Som – Tenderness Dizzee Rascal – Get By Mariana Aydar – Te Faço Um Cafuné Jennifer Lara – I Am in Love   Ünol Büyükgönenç – Deniz Üstü Köpürür The Streets – Fit But You Know It   Daniel Agee – How's The World Treating You Bonniesongs – Ice Cream Rejjie Snow – Snow   Aluna, Princess Nokia & Jada Kingdom,Aluna,Princess Nokia,Jada Kingdom – Get Paid AJ Tracey – False 9 Tkay Maidza – Shook Roots Manuva – Dreamy Days MHD – ... >

·

Tracklist 21.7.20

Devendra Banhart – It's Not Always Funny Jaden – Summertime In Paris feat. Willow Celeste – She's My Sunshine Kaash Paige – Love Songs Vel The ... >

·

Tracklist 14.7.20

Karin Krog – The Meaning of Love (feat. Steve Kuhn) Ana Mazzotti – Feel Like Making Love James Reese and The Progressions – Let's Go (It's Summertime) ... >

·

Tracklist 30.6.20

Emerson Kitamura, MMM – Rock Your Baby Poirier, Flavia Coelho – Café Com Leite Mk.Gee – You Mary J. Blige – Mary Jane (All Night Long) Timbaland & Magoo – Up Jumps Da' Boogie Serge Gainsbourg – L'eau à la bouche Kaytranada, Syd – YOU'RE THE ONE Chaka Demus & Pliers – Murder She Wrote (Original Mix) Dounia – Skin Deep Erika de Casier – Do My Thing Pet Shop Boys – It's A Sin Andreya Triana – Dance the Pain Away Spoek Mathambo, Kajama, ... >

·

Tracklist 23.6.2020

Artist / Track Klaus Schulze / Love theme Mort Garson / Plantasia Luis Bonfa, Toots Thielemanns / Samba di Orfeu Caetano Veloso / Um Canto De Afoxe ... >