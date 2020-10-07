Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 13.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 20.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 27.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 3.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 10.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 17.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 24.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 1.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 8.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 15.12., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 6.10.20

Artist – Track

 

Saâda Bonaire – More Women

Father’s Children – In Shallah

Carole King – Bitter With The Sweet

The Marlenes – Flat Top Red Pickle

The Pro-Teens – Peppery Weapons

GODTET – Womens Choir

Denise Chaila – Chaila

Charlotte Day Wilson – Take Care of You

 Ian Isiah – N.U.T.S

Tweaks – Peeping Thom

Marco Castello – Porsi

Golden Years/Post Nebbia – Guadagnare Tempo

Empress Of – Woman Is a Word

JUNIOR – Mama Used To Say

Adeva – Warning!

Kym Sims – Too Blind to See It

DDM – Stop My Bag

mxmtoon – asking for a friend

Linda Diaz – Green Tea Ice Cream

p-rallel/Greentea Peng – soulboy

LCSM (Likwid Continual Space Motion), Ghettolette String Ensemble – 12th Planet

Silent Partner – Giant Leap

Miaw – Strange Feelings

So Beast – Cold Mind

Dedelaylay – Tu es chez

Evelynn Trouble – Fools

Tropea – Technicolor

Leval – Our Love

The Leaders – (It’s A) Rat Race

Cesária Evora – Besame Mucho

Los Ángeles Negros – Y Volveré

The Cranberries – Dreams

Andru Donalds – Mishale

Blue Hawaii – Not my Boss!

Manuel Stahlberger & Bit Tuner – Dureringe

Bit-Tuner – Passage

Ric Wilson – Fight Like Ida B & Marsha P

Kendrick Lamar – PRIDE.

La Roux,Tyler The Creator – Automatic Driver

Playlist

 

·

Tracklist 29.9.20

  Artist - Track Luzius Schuler – Laub Nina Simone – Who Knows Where the Time Goes (Live) Aretha Franklin – Day Dreaming Gal Costa – ... >

·

Traklist 22.9.20

Artist - Track   The Durutti Column – Requiem Again Fenne Lily – Berlin Lomelda – Kisses Brittany Campbell – Matter Leisure Centre – Sucka  Audrey Powne – Taboo Airto Fogo – Tuesday In Jackson Hareton Salvanini – Nostalgia K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade – Suro Nipa Onipa – Onipa Marcy Luarks – Inspiration Mr Oizo – Positif François de Roubaix – Générique Lotte Kærså & Græsrødderne – Prøv og Gør Ligesom Jeg Miko – Im Garten ... >

·

Tracklist 15.9.20

Artist - Track   Little Ann – Deep Shadows Johnny Ruiz & the Escapers – Stay Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66 – For What It's Worth Dorothy Ashby - Essence of Sappire The Horace Silver Quintet – Juicy Lucy Hans Hass – Welche Farbe Hat Der Wind Horizont – Light Of Darkness Kendrick Lamar – PRIDE. OutKast – Prototype Jneiro Jarel,Capitol Peoples – Viberian Waves, Pt. 1 & 2 Alex Rossi, Jo Wedin – Tutto Va Bene Quando Facciamo L'Amore La ... >

·

Tracklist 8.9.20

Artist - Track Guts, Lorine Chia – Peaceful Life (feat. Lorine Chia) Joy Denalane, BJ The Chicago Kid – I Believe Lord Echo – Thinking of You ... >

·

Tracklist 1.9.20

Artist - Track girl in red – we fell in love in october Shuggie Otis – Strawberry Letter 23 James Vincent McMorrow, Kenny Beats – I Should Go (with Kenny Beats) WILLOW – Female Energy, Part 2 Janet Jackson, Joni Mitchell, Q-Tip – Got 'Til It's Gone Lauryn Hill – Ex-Factor Macy Gray – Sweet Baby (featuring Erykah Badu) (Album Version) Barbara Mason – Keep Him Alicia Keys – In Common Solange, Lil Wayne – Mad Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn – Dream Factory ... >

·

Tracklist 25.8.20

Artist - Track Alessandro Alessandroni - Sunny Coast Bill Withers - Nacked & Warm Marvin Gaye - I Want You Herr Rossi sucht das Glück - Titelmelodie Nina Simone - Baltimore Mehmet Aslan - Alysha Moodyman feat. Amp Dog Knight - I'm Doing Fine Césaria Evora - Besame Mucho Gönül Turgut - Aski Sende Buldum Melike Demirag - Hadi Canim Sende Bilgen Bengü - Kalbim Durdu Heyecandan Özdemir Erdogan - Gurbet Orchestra Baobab - Utrus Horas Bélver Yin- Por Una ... >

·

Tracklist 18.8.20

The Grits – Make a Sound (Like James Brown) (Grant Phabao Remix) Flyte – White Roses Andy Shauf – Neon Skyline Jhfly – Sleepin BENEE – Supalonely feat. Gus Dapperton Gus Dapperton – I'm Just Snacking Weldon Irvine – Morning Sunrise RAMP – Daylight 24-Carat Black feat LaRhonda LeGette – Speak Low Cocoon – Chase The Devil Letta Mbulu – What's Wrong With Groovin' Cortex – L'Enfant Samba Orlando Julius – Disco Hi - Life Sir Victor Uwaifo – ... >

·

Tracklist 4.8.20

  Macy Todd – I've Got a Feelin' Joe Sample – In All My Wildest Dreams Buffalo Springfield – For What It's Worth Sun Ra – Door of the ... >

·

Tracklist 28.8.20

Artist - Track Jay Som – Tenderness Dizzee Rascal – Get By Mariana Aydar – Te Faço Um Cafuné Jennifer Lara – I Am in Love   Ünol Büyükgönenç – Deniz Üstü Köpürür The Streets – Fit But You Know It   Daniel Agee – How's The World Treating You Bonniesongs – Ice Cream Rejjie Snow – Snow   Aluna, Princess Nokia & Jada Kingdom,Aluna,Princess Nokia,Jada Kingdom – Get Paid AJ Tracey – False 9 Tkay Maidza – Shook Roots Manuva – Dreamy Days MHD – ... >

·

Tracklist 21.7.20

Devendra Banhart – It's Not Always Funny Jaden – Summertime In Paris feat. Willow Celeste – She's My Sunshine Kaash Paige – Love Songs Vel The ... >

·

Tracklist 14.7.20

Karin Krog – The Meaning of Love (feat. Steve Kuhn) Ana Mazzotti – Feel Like Making Love James Reese and The Progressions – Let's Go (It's Summertime) ... >

·

Tracklist 30.6.20

Emerson Kitamura, MMM – Rock Your Baby Poirier, Flavia Coelho – Café Com Leite Mk.Gee – You Mary J. Blige – Mary Jane (All Night Long) Timbaland & Magoo – Up Jumps Da' Boogie Serge Gainsbourg – L'eau à la bouche Kaytranada, Syd – YOU'RE THE ONE Chaka Demus & Pliers – Murder She Wrote (Original Mix) Dounia – Skin Deep Erika de Casier – Do My Thing Pet Shop Boys – It's A Sin Andreya Triana – Dance the Pain Away Spoek Mathambo, Kajama, ... >