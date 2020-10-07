Tracklist 6.10.20

Artist – Track
Saâda Bonaire – More Women
Father’s Children – In Shallah
Carole King – Bitter With The Sweet
The Marlenes – Flat Top Red Pickle
The Pro-Teens – Peppery Weapons
GODTET – Womens Choir
Denise Chaila – Chaila
Charlotte Day Wilson – Take Care of You
Ian Isiah – N.U.T.S
Tweaks – Peeping Thom
Marco Castello – Porsi
Golden Years/Post Nebbia – Guadagnare Tempo
Empress Of – Woman Is a Word
JUNIOR – Mama Used To Say
Adeva – Warning!
Kym Sims – Too Blind to See It
DDM – Stop My Bag
mxmtoon – asking for a friend
Linda Diaz – Green Tea Ice Cream
p-rallel/Greentea Peng – soulboy
LCSM (Likwid Continual Space Motion), Ghettolette String Ensemble – 12th Planet
Silent Partner – Giant Leap
Miaw – Strange Feelings
So Beast – Cold Mind
Dedelaylay – Tu es chez
Evelynn Trouble – Fools
Tropea – Technicolor
Leval – Our Love
The Leaders – (It’s A) Rat Race
Cesária Evora – Besame Mucho
Los Ángeles Negros – Y Volveré
The Cranberries – Dreams
Andru Donalds – Mishale
Blue Hawaii – Not my Boss!
Manuel Stahlberger & Bit Tuner – Dureringe
Bit-Tuner – Passage
Ric Wilson – Fight Like Ida B & Marsha P
Kendrick Lamar – PRIDE.
La Roux,Tyler The Creator – Automatic Driver