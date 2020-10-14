The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.10.20
Madrugada – 4-Track Country Songs, Pt. II
Dan Johnston – The Story Of An Artist
Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage – My Girlfriend Doesn’t Worry
The Velvet Underground – Im Gonna Move Right In
Titanic – Searchin‘
Ignatz – The Water
молчат дома – Клетка
Lebanon Hanover – Gallowdance
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me
Geile Tiere – Ausbildung
Schwellkörper – Liebe, Triebe, Diebe, Hiebe
Motorama – Ghost
Future Islands – For Sure
CocoRosie – Restless
MorMor – Heaven’s Only Wishful
NNAMDÏ – Gimme Gimme
Earl Sweatshirt – The Mint (feat. Navy Blue)
King Geedorah – Anti Matter (feat. MF Doom, Mr. Fantastik)
D’Angelo & The Vanguard – Betray My Heart
Flying Lotus – Do The Astral Plane
Donald Byrd – Love Has Come Around
Babe Ruth – The Mexican
Ed Longo & The Applied Arts Ensemble – A Palm In The Closet
E. Live – Boogie For Life
Moplen – Bump
Ondatrópica – Hummingbird
El Coco – Afrodesia
Francine McGee – Delirium
Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66 – Mais Que Nada
Lalo Schifrin – You And Me
Plunky And The Oneness Of Juju – Every Way But Loose
Pierre Vassiliu – Moustache
Grace Jones – La Vie En Rose
Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band – Migibima Moltual
Mahmoud Ahmed & Ibex Band – Anwedim Tekatin
Herbie Hancock – Knee Deep