RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
  • Mi, 21.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 28.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 4.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 11.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 18.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 25.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 2.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 9.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 16.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 23.12., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.10.20

Madrugada – 4-Track Country Songs, Pt. II
Dan Johnston – The Story Of An Artist
Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage – My Girlfriend Doesn’t Worry
The Velvet Underground – Im Gonna Move Right In
Titanic – Searchin‘
Ignatz – The Water
молчат дома – Клетка
Lebanon Hanover – Gallowdance
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me
Geile Tiere – Ausbildung
Schwellkörper – Liebe, Triebe, Diebe, Hiebe
Motorama – Ghost
Future Islands – For Sure
CocoRosie – Restless
MorMor – Heaven’s Only Wishful
NNAMDÏ – Gimme Gimme
Earl Sweatshirt – The Mint (feat. Navy Blue)
King Geedorah – Anti Matter (feat. MF Doom, Mr. Fantastik)
D’Angelo & The Vanguard – Betray My Heart
Flying Lotus – Do The Astral Plane
Donald Byrd – Love Has Come Around
Babe Ruth – The Mexican
Ed Longo & The Applied Arts Ensemble – A Palm In The Closet
E. Live – Boogie For Life
Moplen – Bump
Ondatrópica – Hummingbird
El Coco – Afrodesia
Francine McGee – Delirium
Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66 – Mais Que Nada
Lalo Schifrin – You And Me
Plunky And The Oneness Of Juju – Every Way But Loose
Pierre Vassiliu – Moustache
Grace Jones – La Vie En Rose
Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band – Migibima Moltual
Mahmoud Ahmed & Ibex Band – Anwedim Tekatin
Herbie Hancock – Knee Deep

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morningshow In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

