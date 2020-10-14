The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.10.20

Madrugada – 4-Track Country Songs, Pt. II

Dan Johnston – The Story Of An Artist

Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage – My Girlfriend Doesn’t Worry

The Velvet Underground – Im Gonna Move Right In

Titanic – Searchin‘

Ignatz – The Water

молчат дома – Клетка

Lebanon Hanover – Gallowdance

The Human League – Don’t You Want Me

Geile Tiere – Ausbildung

Schwellkörper – Liebe, Triebe, Diebe, Hiebe

Motorama – Ghost

Future Islands – For Sure

CocoRosie – Restless

MorMor – Heaven’s Only Wishful

NNAMDÏ – Gimme Gimme

Earl Sweatshirt – The Mint (feat. Navy Blue)

King Geedorah – Anti Matter (feat. MF Doom, Mr. Fantastik)

D’Angelo & The Vanguard – Betray My Heart

Flying Lotus – Do The Astral Plane

Donald Byrd – Love Has Come Around

Babe Ruth – The Mexican

Ed Longo & The Applied Arts Ensemble – A Palm In The Closet

E. Live – Boogie For Life

Moplen – Bump

Ondatrópica – Hummingbird

El Coco – Afrodesia

Francine McGee – Delirium

Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66 – Mais Que Nada

Lalo Schifrin – You And Me

Plunky And The Oneness Of Juju – Every Way But Loose

Pierre Vassiliu – Moustache

Grace Jones – La Vie En Rose

Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band – Migibima Moltual

Mahmoud Ahmed & Ibex Band – Anwedim Tekatin

Herbie Hancock – Knee Deep