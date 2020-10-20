Tracklist 20.10.2020

Artist – Track

Weldon Irvine – Morning Sunrise

Marcus Belgrave – Space Odyssey

Doug Carn – Moon Child

Wendell Harrison – Peace of Mind

Shabaka And The Ancestors – They Who Must Die

Gabriel Garzón-Montano – Someone

Nouvelle Vague – Friday Night Saturday Morning

Phoebe Bridgers – Garden Song

Silver Leaf – Hey!

Tamam Shud – Lady Sunshine

Criibaby – Sunshine

Kellee Patterson – If It Don’t Fit, Don’t Force It

The Jones Girls – Nights Over Egypt

Kylie Auldist – Fly

Karate Boogaloo, Danielle Ponder – Little Bit

All Saints – Never Ever

Lunik – The Most Beautiful Song

J&L Defer – Hard Fiction Road

SHAH BLAH – Chicken Wings

CAPSLOCK SUPERSTAR – Anthropozän

Penkowski – Soft Key

Wunsch von Schnupperbeusch Noah:

Juice WRLD, Marshmello – Come & Go

Carole King – Where You Lead

Reinhard Mey – Zeugnistag

Janis Joplin – Me and Bobby McGee

The Rolling Stones – Neighbours

The Waterboys – The Whole Of The Moon

Colette Magny – Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel

Slade – Far Far Away

Moriarty – Jimmy

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Have You Ever Seen The Rain

Die Ärzte – Abschied

Playlist

Mentioned stuff:

Review of the new Track by Danielle Ponder and Karate Boogaloo by Carm