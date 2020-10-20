Tracklist 20.10.2020

Artist – Track
Weldon Irvine – Morning Sunrise
Marcus Belgrave – Space Odyssey
Doug Carn – Moon Child
Wendell Harrison – Peace of Mind
Shabaka And The Ancestors – They Who Must Die
Gabriel Garzón-Montano – Someone
Nouvelle Vague – Friday Night Saturday Morning
Phoebe Bridgers – Garden Song
Silver Leaf – Hey!
Tamam Shud – Lady Sunshine
Criibaby – Sunshine
Kellee Patterson – If It Don’t Fit, Don’t Force It
The Jones Girls – Nights Over Egypt
Kylie Auldist – Fly
Karate Boogaloo, Danielle Ponder – Little Bit
All Saints – Never Ever
Lunik – The Most Beautiful Song
J&L Defer – Hard Fiction Road
SHAH BLAH – Chicken Wings
CAPSLOCK SUPERSTAR – Anthropozän
Penkowski – Soft Key
Wunsch von Schnupperbeusch Noah:
Juice WRLD, Marshmello – Come & Go
Carole King – Where You Lead
Reinhard Mey – Zeugnistag
Janis Joplin – Me and Bobby McGee
The Rolling Stones – Neighbours
The Waterboys – The Whole Of The Moon
Colette Magny – Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel
Slade – Far Far Away
Moriarty – Jimmy
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Have You Ever Seen The Rain
Die Ärzte – Abschied
Mentioned stuff:
Review of the new Track by Danielle Ponder and Karate Boogaloo by Carm