RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
  • Di, 27.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 3.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 10.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 17.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 24.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 1.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 8.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 15.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 22.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 29.12., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 20.10.2020

Artist – Track

 

Weldon Irvine – Morning Sunrise

Marcus Belgrave – Space Odyssey

Doug Carn – Moon Child

Wendell Harrison – Peace of Mind

Shabaka And The Ancestors – They Who Must Die

Gabriel Garzón-Montano – Someone

Nouvelle Vague – Friday Night Saturday Morning

Phoebe Bridgers – Garden Song

Silver Leaf – Hey!

Tamam Shud – Lady Sunshine

Criibaby – Sunshine

Kellee Patterson – If It Don’t Fit, Don’t Force It

The Jones Girls – Nights Over Egypt

Kylie Auldist – Fly

Karate Boogaloo, Danielle Ponder – Little Bit

All Saints – Never Ever

Lunik – The Most Beautiful Song

J&L Defer – Hard Fiction Road

SHAH BLAH – Chicken Wings

CAPSLOCK SUPERSTAR – Anthropozän

Penkowski – Soft Key

Wunsch von Schnupperbeusch Noah:

Juice WRLD, Marshmello – Come & Go

Carole King – Where You Lead

Reinhard Mey – Zeugnistag

Janis Joplin – Me and Bobby McGee

The Rolling Stones – Neighbours

The Waterboys – The Whole Of The Moon

Colette Magny – Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel

Slade – Far Far Away

Moriarty – Jimmy

Creedence Clearwater Revival – Have You Ever Seen The Rain

Die Ärzte – Abschied

Review of the new Track by Danielle Ponder and Karate Boogaloo by Carm

 

Tracklist 12.10.20

Artist - Track Sun Ra & His Arkestra – Tiny Pyramids Luiz Melodia – Baby Rose Santo & Johnny-Il Meglio – Sugar Song Baby Huey & The ... >

Tracklist 6.10.20

Artist - Track Saâda Bonaire – More Women Father's Children – In Shallah Carole King – Bitter With The Sweet The Marlenes – Flat Top Red Pickle ... >

Tracklist 29.9.20

  Artist - Track Luzius Schuler – Laub Nina Simone – Who Knows Where the Time Goes (Live) Aretha Franklin – Day Dreaming Gal Costa – ... >

Traklist 22.9.20

Artist - Track   The Durutti Column – Requiem Again Fenne Lily – Berlin Lomelda – Kisses Brittany Campbell – Matter Leisure Centre – Sucka  Audrey Powne – Taboo Airto Fogo – Tuesday In Jackson Hareton Salvanini – Nostalgia K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade – Suro Nipa Onipa – Onipa Marcy Luarks – Inspiration Mr Oizo – Positif François de Roubaix – Générique Lotte Kærså & Græsrødderne – Prøv og Gør Ligesom Jeg Miko – Im Garten ... >

Tracklist 15.9.20

Artist - Track   Little Ann – Deep Shadows Johnny Ruiz & the Escapers – Stay Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66 – For What It's Worth Dorothy Ashby - Essence of Sappire The Horace Silver Quintet – Juicy Lucy Hans Hass – Welche Farbe Hat Der Wind Horizont – Light Of Darkness Kendrick Lamar – PRIDE. OutKast – Prototype Jneiro Jarel,Capitol Peoples – Viberian Waves, Pt. 1 & 2 Alex Rossi, Jo Wedin – Tutto Va Bene Quando Facciamo L'Amore La ... >

Tracklist 8.9.20

Artist - Track Guts, Lorine Chia – Peaceful Life (feat. Lorine Chia) Joy Denalane, BJ The Chicago Kid – I Believe Lord Echo – Thinking of You ... >

Tracklist 1.9.20

Artist - Track girl in red – we fell in love in october Shuggie Otis – Strawberry Letter 23 James Vincent McMorrow, Kenny Beats – I Should Go (with Kenny Beats) WILLOW – Female Energy, Part 2 Janet Jackson, Joni Mitchell, Q-Tip – Got 'Til It's Gone Lauryn Hill – Ex-Factor Macy Gray – Sweet Baby (featuring Erykah Badu) (Album Version) Barbara Mason – Keep Him Alicia Keys – In Common Solange, Lil Wayne – Mad Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn – Dream Factory ... >

Tracklist 25.8.20

Artist - Track Alessandro Alessandroni - Sunny Coast Bill Withers - Nacked & Warm Marvin Gaye - I Want You Herr Rossi sucht das Glück - Titelmelodie Nina Simone - Baltimore Mehmet Aslan - Alysha Moodyman feat. Amp Dog Knight - I'm Doing Fine Césaria Evora - Besame Mucho Gönül Turgut - Aski Sende Buldum Melike Demirag - Hadi Canim Sende Bilgen Bengü - Kalbim Durdu Heyecandan Özdemir Erdogan - Gurbet Orchestra Baobab - Utrus Horas Bélver Yin- Por Una ... >

Tracklist 18.8.20

The Grits – Make a Sound (Like James Brown) (Grant Phabao Remix) Flyte – White Roses Andy Shauf – Neon Skyline Jhfly – Sleepin BENEE – Supalonely feat. Gus Dapperton Gus Dapperton – I'm Just Snacking Weldon Irvine – Morning Sunrise RAMP – Daylight 24-Carat Black feat LaRhonda LeGette – Speak Low Cocoon – Chase The Devil Letta Mbulu – What's Wrong With Groovin' Cortex – L'Enfant Samba Orlando Julius – Disco Hi - Life Sir Victor Uwaifo – ... >

Tracklist 4.8.20

  Macy Todd – I've Got a Feelin' Joe Sample – In All My Wildest Dreams Buffalo Springfield – For What It's Worth Sun Ra – Door of the ... >

Tracklist 28.8.20

Artist - Track Jay Som – Tenderness Dizzee Rascal – Get By Mariana Aydar – Te Faço Um Cafuné Jennifer Lara – I Am in Love   Ünol Büyükgönenç – Deniz Üstü Köpürür The Streets – Fit But You Know It   Daniel Agee – How's The World Treating You Bonniesongs – Ice Cream Rejjie Snow – Snow   Aluna, Princess Nokia & Jada Kingdom,Aluna,Princess Nokia,Jada Kingdom – Get Paid AJ Tracey – False 9 Tkay Maidza – Shook Roots Manuva – Dreamy Days MHD – ... >

Tracklist 21.7.20

Devendra Banhart – It's Not Always Funny Jaden – Summertime In Paris feat. Willow Celeste – She's My Sunshine Kaash Paige – Love Songs Vel The ... >