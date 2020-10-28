Tracklist 27.10.2020

Artist – Track
Inge Aasted og børn – God morgen sol
Charlotte Day Wilson – Mountains
Poppy Ajudha – Black Joy. Black Peace. Black Justice. (Mahogany Sessions X Iris)
Poppy Ajudha – Strong Womxn
Ahya Simone – Frostbite
Rosalía – Te Venero
Kin Bàlou – Voices
Claud – Gold
Milva & Mikis Theodorakis – Songo Di Liberta – To Perigiali
Ivy – L’Anamour
Serge Gainsbourg – Black Trombone
Jordan Rakei – Wind Parade
30/70 – Das Dank
Nubya Garcia – Pace
Norman Weeks And Revelations – Being With You
Mahmoud Ahmed – Tezeta
Getatchew Mekurya – Muziqa heywete
Gurpreet Kaur – Humpty Dumpty
Parbleu – Venus s’endort et moi avec elle
Alex Figueira – Platanito
Franc Moody – Dopamine
Alli Neumann – Was ist denn los
Shabazz Palaces – Ad Ventures
Babyfather – Penelope Freestyle
Shygirl – SLIME
King Princess – Only Time Makes It Human
Ashnikko – Cry (feat. Grimes)
Magnetic Ensemble – Dancing Alone (feat. Jeanne Added)
Dorian Electra – Sorry Bro (I Love You)
TYGAPAW – Run 2 U
Charles & Eddie – Would I Lie To You?
Lou Hayter – My Baby Just Cares For Me
Siselabonga – Yow Me De
Ho99o9 – Beneath the Earths Crust
HEALTH – CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0.
FAZI – Night Walk
Omni Selassi – Chashew Carry
Sparks – Angst In My Pants
GODTET – Cactus Dance
Baze – Lääri Gedanke
The Age of L.U.N.A – Six Feet Deep
Parcels – I Will Always Love You
In der Sendung genannte Empfehlugen:
Literatur:
Maya Angelou Was für immer mir gehört
Podcasts:
Feuer und Brot – Ambiguous Loss