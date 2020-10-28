Klangbecken
Wilson - The Opposite
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 27.10.2020

Artist – Track

Inge Aasted og børn – God morgen sol

Charlotte Day Wilson – Mountains

Poppy Ajudha – Black Joy. Black Peace. Black Justice. (Mahogany Sessions X Iris)

Poppy Ajudha – Strong Womxn

Ahya Simone – Frostbite

Rosalía – Te Venero

Kin Bàlou – Voices

Claud – Gold

Milva & Mikis Theodorakis – Songo Di Liberta – To Perigiali

Ivy – L’Anamour

Serge Gainsbourg – Black Trombone

Jordan Rakei – Wind Parade

30/70 – Das Dank

Nubya Garcia – Pace

Norman Weeks And Revelations – Being With You

Mahmoud Ahmed – Tezeta

Getatchew Mekurya – Muziqa heywete

Gurpreet Kaur – Humpty Dumpty

Parbleu – Venus s’endort et moi avec elle

Alex Figueira – Platanito

Franc Moody – Dopamine

Alli Neumann – Was ist denn los

Shabazz Palaces – Ad Ventures

Babyfather – Penelope Freestyle

Shygirl – SLIME

King Princess – Only Time Makes It Human

Ashnikko – Cry (feat. Grimes)

Magnetic Ensemble – Dancing Alone (feat. Jeanne Added)

Dorian Electra – Sorry Bro (I Love You)

TYGAPAW – Run 2 U

Charles & Eddie – Would I Lie To You?

Lou Hayter – My Baby Just Cares For Me

Siselabonga – Yow Me De

Ho99o9 – Beneath the Earths Crust

HEALTH – CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0.

FAZI – Night Walk

Omni Selassi – Chashew Carry

Sparks – Angst In My Pants

GODTET – Cactus Dance

Baze – Lääri Gedanke

The Age of L.U.N.A – Six Feet Deep

Parcels – I Will Always Love You 

Playlist

In der Sendung genannte Empfehlugen:

Literatur:

Maya Angelou Was für immer mir gehört

Podcasts:

Feuer und Brot – Ambiguous Loss

St*ry Time 

 

·

