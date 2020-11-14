Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Tracklist 10.11.2020

Jessie Reyez, Eminem – COFFIN (feat. Eminem)

Carole King – I Feel the Earth Move

Yseult – Rien à prouver

Al Barry, The Cimarons – Morning Sun

Sun Ra Arkestra – Satellites Are Spinning / Lights on a Satellite

Henry Dumas with Johnny Dyani, Joseph Jarman, Don Moye, Famoudou Don Moye – Mama Marimba

Nilufer Yanya – Keep On Calling

WizTheMc – Autumn

Monjola – Know You

NegroMan, Anthony Drawn – From Uwe with Love (feat. Anthony Drawn)

BAMBII, Pamputtae – NITEVISION

Shygirl – Freak

Harleighblu, Bluestaeb, Janne Robinson – Queeen Dem

Chelsea Reject – Out Alive

Octavian, The Blaze – Somewhere

JNR WILLIAMS feat. Theophilus London – Healer

Eclecta – Pleasure & Pain

Musique Chienne, Moyen-Âge – Le Vase

Ennio Morricone – Mi Nombre es Ningun – Mi Nombre es Nadie

Lucio Battisti – Luisa Rossi

Gloria Estefan – Conga

Layla, Yael, Esther Graf – Gang Sh!t

The Allman Brothers Band – Midnight Rider

Dennis Dies Das – Trance

Dopebwoy – Christian Dior (feat. Bryan MG)

WizKid, Burna Boy – Ginger

Quakers feat. Sampa The Great – Approach With Caution

The Teskey Brothers – So Caught Up

Roberta Flack – Back Together Again

Gorillaz – Momentary Bliss (feat. slowthai and Slaves)

Dj Spybow – German Rap Mixtape 2020

Symba – Battlefield Freestyle

Keshavara, Das Paradies – Sine Wave

Lusah – Butterfly

Liv.e – Lessons From My Mistakes…but I lost your number

LORAINE JAMES – Don’t You See it? (feat. Jonnine)

Blue Lab Beats – Montara

Tima – Don’t Hold the Door

Lila Tirando a Violeta – Tungsten Tears (feat. Nick León & Prjctn)

Fanny Polly, Demi Portion – J’ai pas les mots

Claire Laffut – Vérité

Fishbach – Un autre que moi

Trash Mantra – Envie de meurtre

Sirens Of Lesbos – Cobra

The Rolling Stones – You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Tracklist 27.10.2020

Artist - Track Inge Aasted og børn – God morgen sol Charlotte Day Wilson – Mountains Poppy Ajudha – Black Joy. Black Peace. Black Justice. (Mahogany ... >

·

Tracklist 20.10.2020

Artist - Track Weldon Irvine – Morning Sunrise Marcus Belgrave – Space Odyssey Doug Carn – Moon Child Wendell Harrison – Peace of Mind ... >

·

Tracklist 12.10.20

Artist - Track Sun Ra & His Arkestra – Tiny Pyramids Luiz Melodia – Baby Rose Santo & Johnny-Il Meglio – Sugar Song Baby Huey & The ... >

·

Tracklist 6.10.20

Artist - Track Saâda Bonaire – More Women Father's Children – In Shallah Carole King – Bitter With The Sweet The Marlenes – Flat Top Red Pickle ... >

·

Tracklist 29.9.20

  Artist - Track Luzius Schuler – Laub Nina Simone – Who Knows Where the Time Goes (Live) Aretha Franklin – Day Dreaming Gal Costa – ... >

·

Traklist 22.9.20

Artist - Track   The Durutti Column – Requiem Again Fenne Lily – Berlin Lomelda – Kisses Brittany Campbell – Matter Leisure Centre – Sucka  Audrey Powne – Taboo Airto Fogo – Tuesday In Jackson Hareton Salvanini – Nostalgia K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade – Suro Nipa Onipa – Onipa Marcy Luarks – Inspiration Mr Oizo – Positif François de Roubaix – Générique Lotte Kærså & Græsrødderne – Prøv og Gør Ligesom Jeg Miko – Im Garten ... >

·

Tracklist 15.9.20

Artist - Track   Little Ann – Deep Shadows Johnny Ruiz & the Escapers – Stay Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66 – For What It's Worth Dorothy Ashby - Essence of Sappire The Horace Silver Quintet – Juicy Lucy Hans Hass – Welche Farbe Hat Der Wind Horizont – Light Of Darkness Kendrick Lamar – PRIDE. OutKast – Prototype Jneiro Jarel,Capitol Peoples – Viberian Waves, Pt. 1 & 2 Alex Rossi, Jo Wedin – Tutto Va Bene Quando Facciamo L'Amore La ... >

·

Tracklist 8.9.20

Artist - Track Guts, Lorine Chia – Peaceful Life (feat. Lorine Chia) Joy Denalane, BJ The Chicago Kid – I Believe Lord Echo – Thinking of You ... >

·

Tracklist 1.9.20

Artist - Track girl in red – we fell in love in october Shuggie Otis – Strawberry Letter 23 James Vincent McMorrow, Kenny Beats – I Should Go (with Kenny Beats) WILLOW – Female Energy, Part 2 Janet Jackson, Joni Mitchell, Q-Tip – Got 'Til It's Gone Lauryn Hill – Ex-Factor Macy Gray – Sweet Baby (featuring Erykah Badu) (Album Version) Barbara Mason – Keep Him Alicia Keys – In Common Solange, Lil Wayne – Mad Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn – Dream Factory ... >

·

Tracklist 25.8.20

Artist - Track Alessandro Alessandroni - Sunny Coast Bill Withers - Nacked & Warm Marvin Gaye - I Want You Herr Rossi sucht das Glück - Titelmelodie Nina Simone - Baltimore Mehmet Aslan - Alysha Moodyman feat. Amp Dog Knight - I'm Doing Fine Césaria Evora - Besame Mucho Gönül Turgut - Aski Sende Buldum Melike Demirag - Hadi Canim Sende Bilgen Bengü - Kalbim Durdu Heyecandan Özdemir Erdogan - Gurbet Orchestra Baobab - Utrus Horas Bélver Yin- Por Una ... >

·

Tracklist 18.8.20

The Grits – Make a Sound (Like James Brown) (Grant Phabao Remix) Flyte – White Roses Andy Shauf – Neon Skyline Jhfly – Sleepin BENEE – Supalonely feat. Gus Dapperton Gus Dapperton – I'm Just Snacking Weldon Irvine – Morning Sunrise RAMP – Daylight 24-Carat Black feat LaRhonda LeGette – Speak Low Cocoon – Chase The Devil Letta Mbulu – What's Wrong With Groovin' Cortex – L'Enfant Samba Orlando Julius – Disco Hi - Life Sir Victor Uwaifo – ... >

·

Tracklist 4.8.20

  Macy Todd – I've Got a Feelin' Joe Sample – In All My Wildest Dreams Buffalo Springfield – For What It's Worth Sun Ra – Door of the ... >