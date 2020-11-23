Montagmorgen, in your face

Playlist Montag 23.11.20
Walk! – Royal Republic
Black Mask – The International Noise Conspiracy
Dispossession – Algiers
Left Hand Free – alt-J
I Want my Baby Dead – The Manikins
The ’59 Sound – The Gaslight Anthem
Glory Box – Beatsteaks
Do you Love Me? – Die Toten Hosen
Irgendwann wird alles gut – Die Aeronauten
Humbug Mountain Song – Fruit Bats
What Make A Good Man? – The Heavy
Passive Restraints – Clutch
Motherfucker – Faith No More
Hell 8 – Leech
So Much Love – Nada Surf
Ich, am Strand – Die Ärzte
The Children of Coyote Woman – All Them Witches
Four Graves – Dover
War – Idles
Police Car – Bad Mojos
Rich Bitch – The Monofones
Sabotage – Beasty Boys
Cut and Run – Slaves
Tied Up in Nottz – Sleaford Mods
Shame Shame – Foo Fighters
Short Skirt / Long Jacket – Cake
Desolate City – Gluecifer
Here’s Your Future – The Thermals
Girl from Mars – Ash
Everybod Run – Digger Barns
Who’s that Guy – Pierre Omer & the Nightcruisers
Witch’s Spell – AC DC
Ship on Fire – Zeal & Ardor
Celebrity Skin – Hole
How did this happen? – Bodega
Living is a Problem because Everything dies – Biffy Clyro
Change – Deftones
Wrong – Depeche Mode
Fuck U – Archive
We Used to be Friends – The Dandy Warholes
Hash Pipe – Weezer
Euthanasia (Live at Alexandra Palace) – Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds