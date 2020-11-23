Montagmorgen, in your face



Playlist Montag 23.11.20



Walk! – Royal Republic

Black Mask – The International Noise Conspiracy

Dispossession – Algiers

Left Hand Free – alt-J

I Want my Baby Dead – The Manikins

The ’59 Sound – The Gaslight Anthem

Glory Box – Beatsteaks

Do you Love Me? – Die Toten Hosen

Irgendwann wird alles gut – Die Aeronauten

Humbug Mountain Song – Fruit Bats

What Make A Good Man? – The Heavy

Passive Restraints – Clutch

Motherfucker – Faith No More

Hell 8 – Leech

So Much Love – Nada Surf

Ich, am Strand – Die Ärzte

The Children of Coyote Woman – All Them Witches

Four Graves – Dover

War – Idles

Police Car – Bad Mojos

Rich Bitch – The Monofones

Sabotage – Beasty Boys

Cut and Run – Slaves

Tied Up in Nottz – Sleaford Mods

Shame Shame – Foo Fighters

Short Skirt / Long Jacket – Cake

Desolate City – Gluecifer

Here’s Your Future – The Thermals

Girl from Mars – Ash

Everybod Run – Digger Barns

Who’s that Guy – Pierre Omer & the Nightcruisers

Witch’s Spell – AC DC

Ship on Fire – Zeal & Ardor

Celebrity Skin – Hole

How did this happen? – Bodega

Living is a Problem because Everything dies – Biffy Clyro

Change – Deftones

Wrong – Depeche Mode

Fuck U – Archive

We Used to be Friends – The Dandy Warholes

Hash Pipe – Weezer

Euthanasia (Live at Alexandra Palace) – Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds