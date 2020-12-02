Klangbecken
Lonely For Me - Dirty Heads
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.12.20

Thelonious Monk – Well, You Needn’t (Live at Palo Alto High School)
Deux Control – Des Visages (feat. Jordi Sorder)
Henri Texier – Les“là-bas“
Django Reinhardt & Stéphane Grapelli – Minor Swing
Boris Vian – Je Bois
Jacqueline Taieb – La Fac Des Lettres
Yves Simon – Au Pays Des Merveilles Du Juliet
Jacques Dutronc – Hippie Hippie Hourrah
The Incredible String Band – Three Is A Green Crown
Donovan – Colours
Waxahatchee – Lilacs
Yuko – The Idealist
Kevin Morby – City Music
Dans Dans – The Sicilian Clan
The Limiñanas – Dimanche (feat. Bertrand Belin)
Crux Sledge – Please
Omni Selassi – Cashew Carry
Ty Segall & Cory Hanson – She’s a Beam
Nouvelle Vague – Too Drunk To Fuck
Bandit Voyage – Rivière De Larmes
Schade – Je Ne Pense Qu’à ça
Verveine – The Body
Casanora – Nel Deserto
Tycho – Awake
Jacco Gardener – The End Of August (Young Marco Remix)
Greg Henderson – Dreamin‘
Y. Gershovsky – Disco Baby
Aged In Harmony – You’re A Melody
Homegrown Syndrome – Confrontation
Os Originais Do Samba –
Lucio Battisti – La Collina Dei Ciliegi
Rino Gaetano – Sfiorivano Le Viole
Mystic Jungle – Jurakan
Parbleu – Danse Cette Zik
Die Orangen ‎- A Perpetual Race

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

