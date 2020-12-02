The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.12.20

Thelonious Monk – Well, You Needn’t (Live at Palo Alto High School)

Deux Control – Des Visages (feat. Jordi Sorder)

Henri Texier – Les“là-bas“

Django Reinhardt & Stéphane Grapelli – Minor Swing

Boris Vian – Je Bois

Jacqueline Taieb – La Fac Des Lettres

Yves Simon – Au Pays Des Merveilles Du Juliet

Jacques Dutronc – Hippie Hippie Hourrah

The Incredible String Band – Three Is A Green Crown

Donovan – Colours

Waxahatchee – Lilacs

Yuko – The Idealist

Kevin Morby – City Music

Dans Dans – The Sicilian Clan

The Limiñanas – Dimanche (feat. Bertrand Belin)

Crux Sledge – Please

Omni Selassi – Cashew Carry

Ty Segall & Cory Hanson – She’s a Beam

Nouvelle Vague – Too Drunk To Fuck

Bandit Voyage – Rivière De Larmes

Schade – Je Ne Pense Qu’à ça

Verveine – The Body

Casanora – Nel Deserto

Tycho – Awake

Jacco Gardener – The End Of August (Young Marco Remix)

Greg Henderson – Dreamin‘

Y. Gershovsky – Disco Baby

Aged In Harmony – You’re A Melody

Homegrown Syndrome – Confrontation

Os Originais Do Samba –

Lucio Battisti – La Collina Dei Ciliegi

Rino Gaetano – Sfiorivano Le Viole

Mystic Jungle – Jurakan

Parbleu – Danse Cette Zik

Die Orangen ‎- A Perpetual Race