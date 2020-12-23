tHE hOTTEST mORNING sHOw In toWN

Playlist vom 23.20.20
Bessie Jones & The Georgia Sea Island Singers – Buzzard Lope
Boy Blue, Willie Jones & Joe Lee – Joe Lee’s Rock
Odetta – Water Boy
Pastor T.L. Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir – Nobody Knows
Lee Moses – Time And Place
Herbie Hancock – Watermelon Man
Mighty Tom Cats – Love Potion-Cheeba-Cheeba
Billy Brooks – El Babaku
Joni Haarstrup – Greetings
Labi Siffre – I Got The…
Assagai – Cocoa
Wilson Pickett – Get Me Back On Time, Engine Number 9 (Part 1 & 2)
The Souljazz Orchestra – Kingdom Come
Sacbé – Ah-Tok