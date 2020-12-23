tHE hOTTEST mORNING sHOw In toWN

Playlist vom 23.20.20

Bessie Jones & The Georgia Sea Island Singers – Buzzard Lope

Boy Blue, Willie Jones & Joe Lee – Joe Lee’s Rock

Odetta – Water Boy

Pastor T.L. Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir – Nobody Knows

Lee Moses – Time And Place

Herbie Hancock – Watermelon Man

Mighty Tom Cats – Love Potion-Cheeba-Cheeba

Billy Brooks – El Babaku

Joni Haarstrup – Greetings

Labi Siffre – I Got The…

Assagai – Cocoa

Wilson Pickett – Get Me Back On Time, Engine Number 9 (Part 1 & 2)

The Souljazz Orchestra – Kingdom Come

Sacbé – Ah-Tok