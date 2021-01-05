181 Sendung 05.01.2021 Gespielte Lieder

181 Sendung 05.01.2021 Long Cold Winter
Gespielte Lieder
01 Cinderella – Long Cold Winter 1988
02 Sun Of The Sleepless – Tausend Kalte Winter 2000
03 Thin Lizzy – Cold Sweat 1983
04 Iggy Pop – Cold Metal 1988
05 Gary Moore – Cold Wind Blows 1997
06 Seasons of the Wolf – Long Cold Winter
07 Halestorm – The Silence 2018
08 Greta Van Fleet – The Cold Wind 2018
09 Axel Rudi Pell – Cold Heaven 2004
10 Mountain – One Last Cold Kiss 1995
11 Social Distortion – Cold Feelings 1992
12 UFO – Black Cold Coffee 2004
13 Queen – Stone Cold Crazy 1994
14 Foreigner – Cold As Ice 1977