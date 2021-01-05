181 Sendung 05.01.2021 Gespielte Lieder

Klangbecken
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 19.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 2.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 16.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 2.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 16.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 30.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 13.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 27.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 11.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 25.5., 20:00 - 21:00
181 Sendung 05.01.2021 Long Cold Winter

Gespielte Lieder

01 Cinderella – Long Cold Winter 1988

02 Sun Of The Sleepless – Tausend Kalte Winter 2000

03 Thin Lizzy – Cold Sweat 1983

04 Iggy Pop – Cold Metal 1988

05 Gary Moore – Cold Wind Blows 1997

06 Seasons of the Wolf – Long Cold Winter

07 Halestorm – The Silence 2018

08 Greta Van Fleet – The Cold Wind 2018

09 Axel Rudi Pell – Cold Heaven 2004

10 Mountain – One Last Cold Kiss 1995

11 Social Distortion – Cold Feelings 1992

12 UFO – Black Cold Coffee 2004

13 Queen – Stone Cold Crazy 1994

14 Foreigner – Cold As Ice 1977