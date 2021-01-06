tHE hOTTEST mORNING sHOw In toWN

Klangbecken
Killa - Sofia Kourtesis
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
Playlist vom 06.01.21

Pharoah Sanders – Black Unity (Part 1)
Don Cherry – Karmapa Chenno
King Krule – La Lune
Juana Molina – Cosoco
Timber Timber – Magic Arrow
Bobby Oroza – Deja Vu
Lee Fields & The Expressions – Out to Get You
Roberta Flack – Compared To What
El MIchels Affair – Sha Na Na
Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell
Os Flippers – Estrelar
Trash Mantra – Trash Land Blues
Stefanie Stauffacher – Campari Soda
Mamman Sani – Arman Doley
Anadol – Ya Evde Korksan
Noir Boy George – Enfonce Toi Dans La Ville
Jane Birkin – Di Doo Dah
Champagne Superchillin‘ – Fragment
Scorpion Violente – Fugue De Pute Mineure
EYE – Le Croquis De La Femme
Ideal – Erschiessen
Jeans Team – Das Zelt
Busta Rhymes – Look Over Your Shoulder (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Drakeo The Ruler & JoogSzn – Tell You The Truth
Zoën – Choices
Jayda G – ‚Move to the Front (Disco Mix)
MF Doom – Lunch Break
Fela Soul – Stakes Is High
Shortie No Mass – Like This
Jäde – Bisous (feat. JMK$)
The Notorious J.B.’s – B.I.G. Poppa’s Got A Brand New Bag (Prod. Amerigo Gazaway)
Foundation & Rezidue – Boogie Down’s Got The Flavor
The Bar-Kays – Holy Ghost
Kool & The Gang – Jungle Jazz
Funkadelic – Be My Beach (Mophono & Tom Thump)
Necronomicon – The Top
Mark Anthony and Lyte Speed – I’m Just a Boogie Roller
Bordeaux – Paradise’s Love (Kon’s Remix)

