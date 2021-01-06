tHE hOTTEST mORNING sHOw In toWN

Playlist vom 06.01.21

Pharoah Sanders – Black Unity (Part 1)

Don Cherry – Karmapa Chenno

King Krule – La Lune

Juana Molina – Cosoco

Timber Timber – Magic Arrow

Bobby Oroza – Deja Vu

Lee Fields & The Expressions – Out to Get You

Roberta Flack – Compared To What

El MIchels Affair – Sha Na Na

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell

Os Flippers – Estrelar

Trash Mantra – Trash Land Blues

Stefanie Stauffacher – Campari Soda

Mamman Sani – Arman Doley

Anadol – Ya Evde Korksan

Noir Boy George – Enfonce Toi Dans La Ville

Jane Birkin – Di Doo Dah

Champagne Superchillin‘ – Fragment

Scorpion Violente – Fugue De Pute Mineure

EYE – Le Croquis De La Femme

Ideal – Erschiessen

Jeans Team – Das Zelt

Busta Rhymes – Look Over Your Shoulder (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Drakeo The Ruler & JoogSzn – Tell You The Truth

Zoën – Choices

Jayda G – ‚Move to the Front (Disco Mix)

MF Doom – Lunch Break

Fela Soul – Stakes Is High

Shortie No Mass – Like This

Jäde – Bisous (feat. JMK$)

The Notorious J.B.’s – B.I.G. Poppa’s Got A Brand New Bag (Prod. Amerigo Gazaway)

Foundation & Rezidue – Boogie Down’s Got The Flavor

The Bar-Kays – Holy Ghost

Kool & The Gang – Jungle Jazz

Funkadelic – Be My Beach (Mophono & Tom Thump)

Necronomicon – The Top

Mark Anthony and Lyte Speed – I’m Just a Boogie Roller

Bordeaux – Paradise’s Love (Kon’s Remix)