19. Januar@ Long Cold Winter Gespielte Lieder

182 Sendung 19.01.2021 Long Cold Winter
Gespielte Lieder
01 Winterstorm – A Coming Storm 2011
02 Winterstorm – Climb The Highest Mountain 2011
03 Black Pistol Fire – Cold Sun 2011
04 The White Stripes – In The Cold Cold Night 2003
05 Fleetwood Mac – Cold Black Night 1968
06 Gary Moore – Cold Black Night 2001
07 Justin Johnson – Dark Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground 2014
08 Lord Kesseli & the Drums – Wizard 2018
09 Max Paul Maria – Bittercold Now 2016
10 Sham 69 – Cold Blue In The Night 2000
11 The Vintage Caravan- Winterland 2014
12 Death in June – Peaceful Snow 2010
13 Died Pretty – Winterland (Live at Dig It Up! Sydney 2013)
14 The Choir – It’s Cold Outside 1966