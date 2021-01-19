19. Januar@ Long Cold Winter Gespielte Lieder

182 Sendung 19.01.2021 Long Cold Winter

Gespielte Lieder

01 Winterstorm – A Coming Storm 2011

02 Winterstorm – Climb The Highest Mountain 2011

03 Black Pistol Fire – Cold Sun 2011

04 The White Stripes – In The Cold Cold Night 2003

05 Fleetwood Mac – Cold Black Night 1968

06 Gary Moore – Cold Black Night 2001

07 Justin Johnson – Dark Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground 2014

08 Lord Kesseli & the Drums – Wizard 2018

09 Max Paul Maria – Bittercold Now 2016

10 Sham 69 – Cold Blue In The Night 2000

11 The Vintage Caravan- Winterland 2014

12 Death in June – Peaceful Snow 2010

13 Died Pretty – Winterland (Live at Dig It Up! Sydney 2013)

14 The Choir – It’s Cold Outside 1966