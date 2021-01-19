AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
19. Januar@ Long Cold Winter Gespielte Lieder

182 Sendung 19.01.2021 Long Cold Winter

Gespielte Lieder

01 Winterstorm – A Coming Storm 2011

02 Winterstorm – Climb The Highest Mountain 2011

03 Black Pistol Fire – Cold Sun 2011

04 The White Stripes – In The Cold Cold Night 2003

05 Fleetwood Mac – Cold Black Night 1968

06 Gary Moore – Cold Black Night 2001

07 Justin Johnson – Dark Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground 2014

08 Lord Kesseli & the Drums – Wizard 2018

09 Max Paul Maria – Bittercold Now 2016

10 Sham 69 – Cold Blue In The Night 2000

11 The Vintage Caravan- Winterland 2014

12 Death in June – Peaceful Snow 2010

13 Died Pretty – Winterland (Live at Dig It Up! Sydney 2013)

14 The Choir – It’s Cold Outside 1966

 