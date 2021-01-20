RaBe-Info
auf Sendung
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 27.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 3.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 10.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 17.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 24.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 3.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 10.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 17.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 24.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 31.3., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 20.01.21

Olof Dreijer – Echoes From Mamori
Coeo – Like It Is (Mixed)
Madrid Groove – Suave
Aretha Franklin – Don’t Let Me Lose This Dream
Tino Contreras – Malinche
Tim Maia – Nobody Can Live Forever
Sun Ra – Nuclear War
Moondog – Moondog Monologue
Novos Baionas – Mistério De Planeta
Yasuaki Shimizu – Yume Dewa
Mariah – 心臓の扉
LIPKA – Peanuts
Marie Et Les Garçons – Gloria In Excelsis Rebel
The Gories – I Think I’ve Had It
King Khan – America Goddamn
Jaqueline Taïeb – 7heures Du Matin
Los Orioles – Safari Ghetto
Stanley Brinks and The Wave Pictures – Orange Juice
Jeffrey Lewis & The Junkyard – Roll Bus Roll
Emilie Zoé – Dead Birds Fly
Seagulls – The Good Stuff
usé – Amphétamine
Ventre De Biche – La Vie Est Un Long Fleuve De Merde
Michelle Gurevich – Party Girl
Anne Clark – Sleeper In Metropolis
Le Prince Harry – Suicide Pill
Air – Sexy Boy
Voilaaa – On Te L’avait Dir (feat. Pat Kalla)
Don Laka – Stages Of Love
V.O. – Mashisa (Dub)
Geeeman – Bang’t
Âme – Transmoderna (feat. Mathew Jonson)
The Slackers – Dub Two
Wailling Souls – Move On
Tamlins ‎- Ting-A-Ling
Leon Dinero – Lover Like Me
Horace Andy & Tappa Zukie – Ragga Muffet
Charles Bradley & Menaham Street Band – Why Is It So Hard?

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 13.01.21 Lon Moshe & Southern Freedom Arkestra - Doin' The Carvin' For Thabo Piero Umiliani - Relaxin' With Chet (Chet Baker) Little ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 06.01.21 Pharoah Sanders - Black Unity (Part 1) Don Cherry - Karmapa Chenno King Krule - La Lune Juana Molina - Cosoco Timber Timber - Magic ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 30.12.20 Key & Cleary - Since I Lost Your Love Spontaneous Overthrow - Take Out The Time Otis G Johnson - He's The Way Dwight Sykes - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 23.20.20 Bessie Jones & The Georgia Sea Island Singers - Buzzard Lope Boy Blue, Willie Jones & Joe Lee - Joe Lee's Rock Odetta - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 16.12.20 Hideo Shiraki - In Fiesta Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble - Sounds Like Now Fairport Convention - A Sailor's Life Erkin Koray - ... >

·

tHE hOTTEST mORNING sHOw In toWN

Playlist vom 09.12.20 Bettye LaVette - Things Have Changed The Builders and the Butchers - Black Dresses The Black Keys - Psychotic Girl Courtney Barnett, ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.12.20 Thelonious Monk - Well, You Needn't (Live at Palo Alto High School) Deux Control - Des Visages (feat. Jordi Sorder) Henri Texier - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 25.11.20 Esmeray - Garip Anam Jean Pierre Mirouze - Sexopolis George Benson - Breezin' Letta Mbulu - What's Wrong With Groovin' Shinehead - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 18.11.20 Ali Farka Toure & Ry Cooder - Ai Du Tinariwen - Imidiwan Ahi Sigdim Mdou Moctar - Chismiten Les Filles De Illighadad - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 11.11.20 Cajun Dance Party - The Hill, the View & the Lights Lomelda - Columbia River J&L Defer - Johnny, Dream Skinshape - Soul ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.11.20 Felbm - Colorists Hillside - Hidden Port Max Berlin - Elle Et Moi Alex Puddu - Discotheque GUTS - Good Morning Snacks - Nobody ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 28.10.20 Sal Nistico - Anthropology Emily Remler - Strollin' (with Hank Jones & Bob Maize) Les McCann - Burnin' Coal Azymuth, Ali Shaheed ... >