tHE hOTTEST mORNING sHOw In toWN

Playlist vom 20.01.21
Olof Dreijer – Echoes From Mamori
Coeo – Like It Is (Mixed)
Madrid Groove – Suave
Aretha Franklin – Don’t Let Me Lose This Dream
Tino Contreras – Malinche
Tim Maia – Nobody Can Live Forever
Sun Ra – Nuclear War
Moondog – Moondog Monologue
Novos Baionas – Mistério De Planeta
Yasuaki Shimizu – Yume Dewa
Mariah – 心臓の扉
LIPKA – Peanuts
Marie Et Les Garçons – Gloria In Excelsis Rebel
The Gories – I Think I’ve Had It
King Khan – America Goddamn
Jaqueline Taïeb – 7heures Du Matin
Los Orioles – Safari Ghetto
Stanley Brinks and The Wave Pictures – Orange Juice
Jeffrey Lewis & The Junkyard – Roll Bus Roll
Emilie Zoé – Dead Birds Fly
Seagulls – The Good Stuff
usé – Amphétamine
Ventre De Biche – La Vie Est Un Long Fleuve De Merde
Michelle Gurevich – Party Girl
Anne Clark – Sleeper In Metropolis
Le Prince Harry – Suicide Pill
Air – Sexy Boy
Voilaaa – On Te L’avait Dir (feat. Pat Kalla)
Don Laka – Stages Of Love
V.O. – Mashisa (Dub)
Geeeman – Bang’t
Âme – Transmoderna (feat. Mathew Jonson)
The Slackers – Dub Two
Wailling Souls – Move On
Tamlins - Ting-A-Ling
Leon Dinero – Lover Like Me
Horace Andy & Tappa Zukie – Ragga Muffet
Charles Bradley & Menaham Street Band – Why Is It So Hard?