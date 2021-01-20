tHE hOTTEST mORNING sHOw In toWN

Playlist vom 20.01.21

Olof Dreijer – Echoes From Mamori

Coeo – Like It Is (Mixed)

Madrid Groove – Suave

Aretha Franklin – Don’t Let Me Lose This Dream

Tino Contreras – Malinche

Tim Maia – Nobody Can Live Forever

Sun Ra – Nuclear War

Moondog – Moondog Monologue

Novos Baionas – Mistério De Planeta

Yasuaki Shimizu – Yume Dewa

Mariah – 心臓の扉

LIPKA – Peanuts

Marie Et Les Garçons – Gloria In Excelsis Rebel

The Gories – I Think I’ve Had It

King Khan – America Goddamn

Jaqueline Taïeb – 7heures Du Matin

Los Orioles – Safari Ghetto

Stanley Brinks and The Wave Pictures – Orange Juice

Jeffrey Lewis & The Junkyard – Roll Bus Roll

Emilie Zoé – Dead Birds Fly

Seagulls – The Good Stuff

usé – Amphétamine

Ventre De Biche – La Vie Est Un Long Fleuve De Merde

Michelle Gurevich – Party Girl

Anne Clark – Sleeper In Metropolis

Le Prince Harry – Suicide Pill

Air – Sexy Boy

Voilaaa – On Te L’avait Dir (feat. Pat Kalla)

Don Laka – Stages Of Love

V.O. – Mashisa (Dub)

Geeeman – Bang’t

Âme – Transmoderna (feat. Mathew Jonson)

The Slackers – Dub Two

Wailling Souls – Move On

Tamlins ‎- Ting-A-Ling

Leon Dinero – Lover Like Me

Horace Andy & Tappa Zukie – Ragga Muffet

Charles Bradley & Menaham Street Band – Why Is It So Hard?