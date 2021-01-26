Tracklist 26.1.21

Artist – Track

Jacques Greene – Do It Without You

Rapossa – Road to Burn (Nicola Noir Remix)

VLLNS – Unknown Desires

HEALTH – RAT WARS

Django Django – Free from Gravity

Balthazar – On A Roll

Malaki – Cuppa Tea

Four Tet – Two Thousand And Seventeen

Drugdealer, Weyes Blood – Honey

Joe Dassin – Le petit pain au chocolat

Georges Brassens – Les copains d’abord

Ornella Vanoni with Toquinho and Vinicius De Moraes – La Voglia La Pazzia (Se Ela Quisesse)

Mireille Mathieu – Akropolis Adieu

Lena Platonos – Bloody Shadows from a Distance

George Theodorakis – No Name

Stafros Logarides – Snif Snif

Smerz – Because

HATEPOP – $ N 1 T C H

CAPSLOCK SUPERSTAR, Michael Egger – Hei isch si geil

Jeans for Jesus – merci

One Sentence. Supervisor – Fly the Curse Like a Kite

Annie Taylor – A Thousand Times

The Legendary Lightness – Pfirsich us dä Dose

Rico Nasty – Girl Scouts

Kali Uchis – See You Again

Tyler, The Creator – EARFQUAKE

Kali Uchis, Bootsy Collins – After The Storm

slowthai, James Blake, Mount Kimbie – feel away (feat. James Blake & Mount Kimbie)

Twista – Sunshine (feat. Anthony Hamilton)

Navy Blue – Breathe (feat. yasiin bey)

DyspOra – Open Road

Allysha Joy – Watercolours

Kee’ahn – Better Things

Emily Wurramara – Lady Blue

Irina Mossi – Best Version of Yourself

Malaki & Lucy McWilliams – Fair Play

$ombi – Zeit Vergeht

Ferreck Dawn, Redondo – Love Too Deep (Matt Jam Lamont Club Mix)

Hamilton Leithauser – A 1000 Times

Christiane Rösinger – Joy of Ageing

