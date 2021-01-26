Enlazados
auf Sendung
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 2.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 9.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 16.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 23.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 2.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 9.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 16.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 23.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 30.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 6.4., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 26.1.21

Artist – Track

Jacques Greene – Do It Without You

Rapossa – Road to Burn (Nicola Noir Remix)

VLLNS – Unknown Desires

HEALTH – RAT WARS

Django Django – Free from Gravity

Balthazar – On A Roll

Malaki – Cuppa Tea

Four Tet – Two Thousand And Seventeen

Drugdealer, Weyes Blood – Honey

Joe Dassin – Le petit pain au chocolat

Georges Brassens – Les copains d’abord

Ornella Vanoni with Toquinho and Vinicius De Moraes – La Voglia La Pazzia (Se Ela Quisesse)

Mireille Mathieu – Akropolis Adieu

Lena Platonos – Bloody Shadows from a Distance

George Theodorakis – No Name

Stafros Logarides – Snif Snif

Smerz – Because

HATEPOP – $ N 1 T C H

CAPSLOCK SUPERSTAR, Michael Egger – Hei isch si geil

Jeans for Jesus – merci

One Sentence. Supervisor – Fly the Curse Like a Kite

Annie Taylor – A Thousand Times

The Legendary Lightness – Pfirsich us dä Dose

Rico Nasty – Girl Scouts

Kali Uchis – See You Again

Tyler, The Creator – EARFQUAKE

Kali Uchis, Bootsy Collins – After The Storm

slowthai, James Blake, Mount Kimbie – feel away (feat. James Blake & Mount Kimbie)

Twista – Sunshine (feat. Anthony Hamilton)

Navy Blue – Breathe (feat. yasiin bey)

DyspOra – Open Road

Allysha Joy – Watercolours

Kee’ahn – Better Things

Emily Wurramara – Lady Blue

Irina Mossi – Best Version of Yourself

Malaki & Lucy McWilliams – Fair Play

$ombi – Zeit Vergeht

Ferreck Dawn, Redondo – Love Too Deep (Matt Jam Lamont Club Mix)

Hamilton Leithauser – A 1000 Times

Christiane Rösinger – Joy of Ageing

Playlist

Bild

 

 

·

Tracklist 19.1.21

Artist - Track Matilda Mann – Japan Clelia – Besoin de Sommeil Julia Jacklin – to Perth, before the border closes Meimuna – La tristesse du ... >

·

Tracklist 1.12.20

Artist - Track Car Seat Headrest – Weightlifters Long Tall Jefferson – Wild Imagination La Belle Vie – La Vie Est Belle Seinabo Sey, Toulouse – ... >

·

Tracklist 17.11.20

Artist - Track Lea Porcelain – I Am Ok Sonny & The Sunsets – Too Young To Burn Kappa Mountain – Undergrowth Rayland Baxter – 2009 Nadja ... >

·

Tracklist 10.11.2020

Jessie Reyez, Eminem – COFFIN (feat. Eminem) Carole King – I Feel the Earth Move Yseult – Rien à prouver Al Barry, The Cimarons – Morning Sun ... >

·

Tracklist 27.10.2020

Artist - Track Inge Aasted og børn – God morgen sol Charlotte Day Wilson – Mountains Poppy Ajudha – Black Joy. Black Peace. Black Justice. (Mahogany ... >

·

Tracklist 20.10.2020

Artist - Track Weldon Irvine – Morning Sunrise Marcus Belgrave – Space Odyssey Doug Carn – Moon Child Wendell Harrison – Peace of Mind ... >

·

Tracklist 12.10.20

Artist - Track Sun Ra & His Arkestra – Tiny Pyramids Luiz Melodia – Baby Rose Santo & Johnny-Il Meglio – Sugar Song Baby Huey & The ... >

·

Tracklist 6.10.20

Artist - Track Saâda Bonaire – More Women Father's Children – In Shallah Carole King – Bitter With The Sweet The Marlenes – Flat Top Red Pickle ... >