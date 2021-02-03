tHE hOTTEST mORNING sHOw In toWN

Playlist vom 03.02.21
A Band Of Buriers – Yawning Wounds
Simón Díaz – Tonada de luna llena
Milton Nascimento – Travessia
Gal Costa – Relance
Azymuth – Dear Limmertz
Alípio Martins – Piranha
Tim Maia – Que Beleza
Tom Zé – Jimmy, Renda Se
Ayyuka – Yukadans
Replikas – Bahar
Naxatras – I am the Beyonder
GÅS – Epitaph
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – O.N.E.
Bantou Mentale – Mama Ho!
Delacave – Uniform With No Brain
Teledetente 666 – Panne Sexe
SCHADE – Je ne pense qu’à ça
ChâteauGhetto – La Nuit
Tommy Lobo – Oh My Glob
DOT – Machine
Young MC – Know How
Donny Benét – Working Out
Jayda G – Move to the Front (Disco Mix)
OTTO – LKS 98
Giuseppe Leonardi – Kannibalentanz
Vladimir Cauchemar – Aulos
Ondatropica- cumbia espacial
Calexico – Cumbia de Donde
Guedra Guedra – Archetype
An-Ten-Nae – Holographic Medicine, Pt. 1 (The Source)
SEVDALIZA – SHABRANG
Aphex Twin – Jynweythek
Domenique Dumont – Sans Cesse, Mon Cheri
Jura Soundsystem – Mamma Capes
Quintus Project – Night Flight
Space Ghost – Time To Dance
Marsellus Pittman & Theo Parrish – Night Of The Sagitarius