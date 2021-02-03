tHE hOTTEST mORNING sHOw In toWN

Playlist vom 03.02.21

A Band Of Buriers – Yawning Wounds

Simón Díaz – Tonada de luna llena

Milton Nascimento – Travessia

Gal Costa – Relance

Azymuth – Dear Limmertz

Alípio Martins – Piranha

Tim Maia – Que Beleza

Tom Zé – Jimmy, Renda Se

Ayyuka – Yukadans

Replikas – Bahar

Naxatras – I am the Beyonder

GÅS – Epitaph

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – O.N.E.

Bantou Mentale – Mama Ho!

Delacave – Uniform With No Brain

Teledetente 666 – Panne Sexe

SCHADE – Je ne pense qu’à ça

ChâteauGhetto – La Nuit

Tommy Lobo – Oh My Glob

DOT – Machine

Young MC – Know How

Donny Benét – Working Out

Jayda G – Move to the Front (Disco Mix)

OTTO – LKS 98

Giuseppe Leonardi – Kannibalentanz

Vladimir Cauchemar – Aulos

Ondatropica- cumbia espacial

Calexico – Cumbia de Donde

Guedra Guedra – Archetype

An-Ten-Nae – Holographic Medicine, Pt. 1 (The Source)

SEVDALIZA – SHABRANG

Aphex Twin – Jynweythek

Domenique Dumont – Sans Cesse, Mon Cheri

Jura Soundsystem – Mamma Capes

Quintus Project – Night Flight

Space Ghost – Time To Dance

Marsellus Pittman & Theo Parrish – Night Of The Sagitarius