Klangbecken
Liberty Bell - DARKSIDE
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 10.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 17.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 24.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 3.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 10.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 17.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 24.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 31.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 7.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 14.4., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.02.21

A Band Of Buriers – Yawning Wounds
Simón Díaz – Tonada de luna llena
Milton Nascimento – Travessia
Gal Costa – Relance
Azymuth – Dear Limmertz
Alípio Martins – Piranha
Tim Maia – Que Beleza
Tom Zé – Jimmy, Renda Se
Ayyuka – Yukadans
Replikas – Bahar
Naxatras – I am the Beyonder
GÅS – Epitaph
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – O.N.E.
Bantou Mentale – Mama Ho!
Delacave – Uniform With No Brain
Teledetente 666 – Panne Sexe
SCHADE – Je ne pense qu’à ça
ChâteauGhetto – La Nuit
Tommy Lobo – Oh My Glob
DOT – Machine
Young MC – Know How
Donny Benét – Working Out
Jayda G – Move to the Front (Disco Mix)
OTTO – LKS 98
Giuseppe Leonardi – Kannibalentanz
Vladimir Cauchemar – Aulos
Ondatropica- cumbia espacial
Calexico – Cumbia de Donde
Guedra Guedra – Archetype
An-Ten-Nae – Holographic Medicine, Pt. 1 (The Source)
SEVDALIZA – SHABRANG
Aphex Twin – Jynweythek
Domenique Dumont – Sans Cesse, Mon Cheri
Jura Soundsystem – Mamma Capes
Quintus Project – Night Flight
Space Ghost – Time To Dance
Marsellus Pittman & Theo Parrish – Night Of The Sagitarius

