Der Dienstag Morgen

Artist / Track
Kruder & Dorfmeister – Swallowed The Moon
Wau Wau Collectif – Mouhamodou Lo and His Children
Dian – Bailerina
Bakar – Hell N Back
Bandit Voyage – Attendons demain
El Michels Affair, Piya Malik – Murkit Gem
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Inspiration Information
Bobby Oroza – I Got Love
Stevie Wonder – You Are The Sunshine Of My Life
Francisco Mora Catlett – Afra Jum
Doug Carn – Moon Child
Tarika Blue – Dreamflower
Gordon Koang – Stand Up (Clap Your Hands)
Ausecuma Beats – You Never Know
Zonke Family – Karera
Ahemaa Nwomkro – Ye Fre Yen
Chris De Wise Shepherd – Nera Wo’o Soke
Genesis Owusu – The Other Black Dog
crème solaire – Live/Like
Danitsa – Let Go
Soukey, tuffarapha – Save mi
Coma – Breaking Away
Common, Lenny Kravitz – A Riot In My Mind Feat. Lenny Kravitz
J Dilla aka Jay Dee – Don’t Cry
People Under The Stairs – Montego Slay
Puts Marie – Obituaries
Honshu Wolves – Goddess
TV Priest – The Big Curve
Östro 430 – Vampir
Die Regierung – Tiefe Tiefe Liebe
Wee Papa Girl Rappers – Wee Rule 2009
