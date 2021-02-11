Der Dienstag Morgen

der Morgen
RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Kruder & Dorfmeister – Swallowed The Moon

Wau Wau Collectif – Mouhamodou Lo and His Children

Dian – Bailerina

Bakar – Hell N Back

Bandit Voyage – Attendons demain

El Michels Affair, Piya Malik – Murkit Gem

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Inspiration Information

Bobby Oroza – I Got Love

Stevie Wonder – You Are The Sunshine Of My Life

Francisco Mora Catlett – Afra Jum

Doug Carn – Moon Child

Tarika Blue – Dreamflower

Gordon Koang – Stand Up (Clap Your Hands)

Ausecuma Beats – You Never Know

Zonke Family – Karera

Ahemaa Nwomkro – Ye Fre Yen

Chris De Wise Shepherd – Nera Wo’o Soke

Genesis Owusu – The Other Black Dog

crème solaire – Live/Like

Danitsa – Let Go

Soukey, tuffarapha – Save mi

Coma – Breaking Away

Common, Lenny Kravitz – A Riot In My Mind Feat. Lenny Kravitz

J Dilla aka Jay Dee – Don’t Cry

People Under The Stairs – Montego Slay

Puts Marie – Obituaries

Honshu Wolves – Goddess

TV Priest – The Big Curve

Östro 430 – Vampir

Die Regierung – Tiefe Tiefe Liebe

Wee Papa Girl Rappers – Wee Rule 2009

Check out the Dilla Special by Music Of Color Morning Show! <3

