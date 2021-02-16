AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 2.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 16.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 30.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 13.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 27.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 11.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 25.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 8.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 22.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 6.7., 20:00 - 21:00
GHOST SOUNDTRACK 16.02.2021

184 Sendung GHOST SOUNDTRACK 16.02.2021

gespielte Lieder

01 Oomph! – Die Geister die ich rief

02 Die Apokalyptischen Reiter – Ghostriders in the Sky 2012

03 Gospel – Ghost In Me 2006

04 Roky Erickson And The Aliens ‎ – If You Have Ghosts 2012

05 Scott Kelly and The Road Home – The Forgiven Ghost In Me 1981

06 Carlo Onda – Geister 2012

07 Phileas Fogg – Geister 2019

08 Rupert Pope & Lucy Underhill – Ghost of Me 2019

09 White Lies – Holy Ghost 2016

10 The Specials – Ghost Town 1981

11 Israel Nash Gripka – Goodbye Ghost 2011

12 The Rolling Stones – Living In A Ghost Town 2020

13 Ja, Panik – Apocalypse Or Revolution 2021