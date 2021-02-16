184 Sendung GHOST SOUNDTRACK 16.02.2021
gespielte Lieder
01 Oomph! – Die Geister die ich rief
02 Die Apokalyptischen Reiter – Ghostriders in the Sky 2012
03 Gospel – Ghost In Me 2006
04 Roky Erickson And The Aliens – If You Have Ghosts 2012
05 Scott Kelly and The Road Home – The Forgiven Ghost In Me 1981
06 Carlo Onda – Geister 2012
07 Phileas Fogg – Geister 2019
08 Rupert Pope & Lucy Underhill – Ghost of Me 2019
09 White Lies – Holy Ghost 2016
10 The Specials – Ghost Town 1981
11 Israel Nash Gripka – Goodbye Ghost 2011
12 The Rolling Stones – Living In A Ghost Town 2020
13 Ja, Panik – Apocalypse Or Revolution 2021