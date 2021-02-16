184 Sendung GHOST SOUNDTRACK 16.02.2021

gespielte Lieder

01 Oomph! – Die Geister die ich rief

02 Die Apokalyptischen Reiter – Ghostriders in the Sky 2012

03 Gospel – Ghost In Me 2006

04 Roky Erickson And The Aliens ‎ – If You Have Ghosts 2012

05 Scott Kelly and The Road Home – The Forgiven Ghost In Me 1981

06 Carlo Onda – Geister 2012

07 Phileas Fogg – Geister 2019

08 Rupert Pope & Lucy Underhill – Ghost of Me 2019

09 White Lies – Holy Ghost 2016

10 The Specials – Ghost Town 1981

11 Israel Nash Gripka – Goodbye Ghost 2011

12 The Rolling Stones – Living In A Ghost Town 2020

13 Ja, Panik – Apocalypse Or Revolution 2021