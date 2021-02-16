Tracklist 16.2.21

Artist – Track
Kerbside Collection – Red Stripe
The Soul Motivators – Mindblastin‘
Lucky Brown, The S.G.’s – For Once and for All
The Soul Surfers, Golden Rules – Rhythm 2
Flyjack – Damn Right I Am Somebody
The Electric Peanut Butter Company – Dreams
Kerbside Collection – Yellow Fellow (Horatio Luna Remix)
Lucy Lu, Matilda Mann – Nothing at All
Sweet & Innocent – Express Your Love
The Coup – I Just Wanna Lay Around All Day In Bed With You
Zapp – Be Alright
John Lennon – Mother
The Beatles – A Day In The Life
Masta Ace – Good Ol Love
CHIKA – Balenciagas in the Bathroom
Dinos – Ciel pleure
Diana Ross & The Supremes – The Boy From Ipanema
Whitney Houston – My Love Is Your Love
Herbie Hancock – I Thought It Was You
Melii – Icey
Mahalia – Hide Out
Solange – Binz
Bbymutha – Heavy Metal – A COLORS SHOW
Princess Nokia – Practice
Megan Thee Stallion – Shots Fired
//NEUE EP ÎFARADÀ//
<3
Loshh – É Beré
Loshh – Revolution
Loshh – Feelam
<3
Elite Beat – We and We
Izo FitzRoy – When the Wires Are Down (Kraak & Smaak Remix)
The Roots – Clones
MC ANNA – Privatläbä (check out, fresh and local )
Beyoncé – Love On Top
El Michels Affair – Unathi
Otis Redding – I’ve Been Loving You Too Long
The Mar-Keys – Last Night
Carla Thomas – B-A-B-Y (Single/LP Version)
Booker T. & The M.G.’s – Green Onion
Sam & Dave – Hold On! I’m A Comin‘
Sam & Dave – Soul Man
Lil Nas X – Panini
Trippie Redd, The Game – Immortal
Betty Davis – They Say I’m Different
Dokumentation zu Stax Records