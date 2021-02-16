Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 16.2.21

Artist – Track

Kerbside Collection – Red Stripe

The Soul Motivators – Mindblastin‘

Lucky Brown, The S.G.’s – For Once and for All

The Soul Surfers, Golden Rules – Rhythm 2

Flyjack – Damn Right I Am Somebody

The Electric Peanut Butter Company – Dreams

Kerbside Collection – Yellow Fellow (Horatio Luna Remix)

Lucy Lu, Matilda Mann – Nothing at All

Sweet & Innocent – Express Your Love

The Coup – I Just Wanna Lay Around All Day In Bed With You

Zapp – Be Alright

John Lennon – Mother

The Beatles – A Day In The Life

Masta Ace – Good Ol Love

CHIKA – Balenciagas in the Bathroom

Dinos – Ciel pleure

Diana Ross & The Supremes – The Boy From Ipanema

Whitney Houston – My Love Is Your Love

Herbie Hancock – I Thought It Was You

Melii – Icey

Mahalia – Hide Out

Solange – Binz

Bbymutha – Heavy Metal – A COLORS SHOW

Princess Nokia – Practice

Megan Thee Stallion – Shots Fired

Loshh – É Beré

Loshh – Revolution

Loshh – Feelam

Elite Beat – We and We

Izo FitzRoy – When the Wires Are Down (Kraak & Smaak Remix)

The Roots – Clones

MC ANNA – Privatläbä (check out, fresh and local )

Beyoncé – Love On Top

El Michels Affair – Unathi

Otis Redding – I’ve Been Loving You Too Long

The Mar-Keys – Last Night

Carla Thomas – B-A-B-Y (Single/LP Version)

Booker T. & The M.G.’s – Green Onion

Sam & Dave – Hold On! I’m A Comin‘

Sam & Dave – Soul Man

Lil Nas X – Panini

Trippie Redd, The Game – Immortal

Betty Davis – They Say I’m Different

Playlist 

Bild

Artikel zu Loshh

Neue fav Radioshow

Dokumentation zu Stax Records

Tracklist 9.2.21

Artist / Track Kruder & Dorfmeister – Swallowed The Moon Wau Wau Collectif – Mouhamodou Lo and His Children Dian – Bailerina Bakar – Hell N ... >

Tracklist 2.2.21

Artist - Track Yazmin Lacey – Morning Matters Ivy Sole – Dream Girl Sudan Archives – Confessions Skinshape – Don't Call My Name MF ... >

Tracklist 26.1.21

Artist - Track Jacques Greene – Do It Without You Rapossa – Road to Burn (Nicola Noir Remix) VLLNS – Unknown Desires HEALTH – RAT WARS Django ... >

Tracklist 19.1.21

Artist - Track Matilda Mann – Japan Clelia – Besoin de Sommeil Julia Jacklin – to Perth, before the border closes Meimuna – La tristesse du ... >

Tracklist 1.12.20

Artist - Track Car Seat Headrest – Weightlifters Long Tall Jefferson – Wild Imagination La Belle Vie – La Vie Est Belle Seinabo Sey, Toulouse – ... >

Tracklist 17.11.20

Artist - Track Lea Porcelain – I Am Ok Sonny & The Sunsets – Too Young To Burn Kappa Mountain – Undergrowth Rayland Baxter – 2009 Nadja ... >

Tracklist 10.11.2020

Jessie Reyez, Eminem – COFFIN (feat. Eminem) Carole King – I Feel the Earth Move Yseult – Rien à prouver Al Barry, The Cimarons – Morning Sun ... >

Tracklist 27.10.2020

Artist - Track Inge Aasted og børn – God morgen sol Charlotte Day Wilson – Mountains Poppy Ajudha – Black Joy. Black Peace. Black Justice. (Mahogany ... >