Tracklist 23.2.21

Artist / Track

Pauline Anna Strom – Equatorial Sunrise

Guido Manusardi – Neve

QOQEQA – Kshanti

Leoni Leoni – LSP (neue Kassetten -> order here )

Goat Girl – Jazz (In the Supermarket)

Meril Wubslin – À part ça

Sarah Mary Chadwick – At Your Leisure

Black Country, New Road – Sunglasses

Lael Neale – Every Star Shivers in the Dark

Marshall Vincent – RADIO SILENCE

Vertontes Gedicht von Bay Davis und Josh Lepulu (check out Video hier und mehr von Bay Davis hier ((<3 sehr empfohlen<3))

TYSON – Red Handed

Emily Wurramara – Cruisin’

Blackberrysour – Loving You Is to Blame

Fehlfarben – Ein Jahr (Es Geht Voran)

David Bowie – The Man Who Sold the World (Remastered)

The Slits – Shoplifting

Stereo Total – Plotzlich Ist Alles Anders

Stereo Total – Liebe Zu Dritt

Stereo Total – Crazy Horse

Masha Qrella, Dirk von Lowtzow – Das Meer

Black Heat – Time Is Gonna Catch You

Close Counters – SPEAK IN TRUTH

Peggy Gou – Starry Night (Original Mix)

Luca Lozano – Zusammen (Bongo Mix)

Yu Su – Xiu

Hiroshi Sato – Say Goodbye

Lord Echo, Mara TK – Just Do You

Samii – For Too Long

JPEGMAFIA – FEED HER!

Loshh – Ko Si Mọ

Femi Kuti – Stop the Hate

Aline Paes/Figub Brazlevic – As Mãos de Yemanjá (Figub Brazlevic Remix)

ovrkast. – Try Again

The Other People Place – You Said You Want Me

Jimi Tenor, Freestyle Man – Forgotten Planet Awakens

Playlist

Dienstag Morgen auf Social Media:

Facebook

Instagram

Bild:

Cover Label Neales Album Acquainted with Night