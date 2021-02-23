Tracklist 23.2.21

Artist / Track
Pauline Anna Strom – Equatorial Sunrise
Guido Manusardi – Neve
QOQEQA – Kshanti
Leoni Leoni – LSP (neue Kassetten -> order here )
Goat Girl – Jazz (In the Supermarket)
Meril Wubslin – À part ça
Sarah Mary Chadwick – At Your Leisure
Black Country, New Road – Sunglasses
Lael Neale – Every Star Shivers in the Dark
Marshall Vincent – RADIO SILENCE
Vertontes Gedicht von Bay Davis und Josh Lepulu (check out Video hier und mehr von Bay Davis hier ((<3 sehr empfohlen<3))
TYSON – Red Handed
Emily Wurramara – Cruisin’
Blackberrysour – Loving You Is to Blame
Fehlfarben – Ein Jahr (Es Geht Voran)
David Bowie – The Man Who Sold the World (Remastered)
The Slits – Shoplifting
Stereo Total – Plotzlich Ist Alles Anders
Stereo Total – Liebe Zu Dritt
Stereo Total – Crazy Horse
Masha Qrella, Dirk von Lowtzow – Das Meer
Black Heat – Time Is Gonna Catch You
Close Counters – SPEAK IN TRUTH
Peggy Gou – Starry Night (Original Mix)
Luca Lozano – Zusammen (Bongo Mix)
Yu Su – Xiu
Hiroshi Sato – Say Goodbye
Lord Echo, Mara TK – Just Do You
Samii – For Too Long
JPEGMAFIA – FEED HER!
Loshh – Ko Si Mọ
Femi Kuti – Stop the Hate
Aline Paes/Figub Brazlevic – As Mãos de Yemanjá (Figub Brazlevic Remix)
ovrkast. – Try Again
The Other People Place – You Said You Want Me
Jimi Tenor, Freestyle Man – Forgotten Planet Awakens
