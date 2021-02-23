Klangbecken
The Cruel Millennial - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
  • Di, 2.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 9.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 16.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 23.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 30.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 6.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 13.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 20.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 27.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 4.5., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 23.2.21

Pauline Anna Strom – Equatorial Sunrise

Guido Manusardi – Neve

QOQEQA – Kshanti

Leoni Leoni – LSP (neue Kassetten -> order here )

Goat Girl – Jazz (In the Supermarket)

Meril Wubslin – À part ça

Sarah Mary Chadwick – At Your Leisure

Black Country, New Road – Sunglasses

Lael Neale – Every Star Shivers in the Dark

Marshall Vincent – RADIO SILENCE

Vertontes Gedicht von Bay Davis und Josh Lepulu (check out Video hier  und mehr von Bay Davis hier ((<3 sehr empfohlen<3))

 TYSON – Red Handed

Emily Wurramara – Cruisin’

Blackberrysour – Loving You Is to Blame

Fehlfarben – Ein Jahr (Es Geht Voran)

David Bowie – The Man Who Sold the World (Remastered)

The Slits – Shoplifting

Stereo Total – Plotzlich Ist Alles Anders

Stereo Total – Liebe Zu Dritt

Stereo Total – Crazy Horse

Masha Qrella, Dirk von Lowtzow – Das Meer

Black Heat – Time Is Gonna Catch You

Close Counters – SPEAK IN TRUTH

Peggy Gou – Starry Night (Original Mix)

Luca Lozano – Zusammen (Bongo Mix)

Yu Su – Xiu

Hiroshi Sato – Say Goodbye

Lord Echo, Mara TK – Just Do You

Samii – For Too Long

JPEGMAFIA – FEED HER!

Loshh – Ko Si Mọ

Femi Kuti – Stop the Hate

Aline Paes/Figub Brazlevic – As Mãos de Yemanjá (Figub Brazlevic Remix)

ovrkast. – Try Again

The Other People Place – You Said You Want Me

Jimi Tenor, Freestyle Man – Forgotten Planet Awakens

Cover Label Neales Album Acquainted with Night

