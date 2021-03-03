The Hottest Motning Show In Town

Klangbecken
By Blood - Shovels & Rope
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
Playlist vom 03.03.21

Wes Montgomery – Round Midnight
Charlie Christian – Swing To Bop
Y Bülbül – Go Goose Go
Altın Gün – Sevda Olmasaydi
A Macaca with Peace & Rojey – Soley Katuntu
Nick Waterhouse – Pushin‘ Too Hard
Sofia Bolt – Get Out Of My Head
Allah-Las – Polar Onion
Skinshape – Flight Of The Erhu
Little Joy – Brand New Start
Parquet Courts – Human Performance
Courtney Barnett – Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go To The Party
Os Mutantes – A Minha Nenina
Drymbago – Chupacabra
Banda Los Hijos De La Niña Luz – Dejala Corre
Wganda Kenya – Shakalaode
Daniele Sepe – Tarantella Del Gargano
Dwarfs Of East Agouza – Black Sun Of Intent
Charlie – Spacer Woman
Front 242 – Commando Mix
Llwybr Llaethog, Tŷ Gwydr & David R. Edwards – Osmosis
Paul Hardcastle – 19 (Destruction Mix)
Max Berlin – Elle Et Moi
Patrice Rushen – Never Gonna Give You Up (Won’t Let You Be)
Candido – Dancin‘ & Prancin‘
Bam-Bam – Give It To Me (Club Mix)
Napoli Disco Club – Balla Sigaretta
Unouzbeck & Venturi – Mumbai Disco Sensation
Erobique – Überdosis Freude (Live)
Focus – Hay-Hay
Tirzah – I’m Not Dancing
OTTO – Hoch zu Ross
Bronksi Beat – Smalltown Boy

