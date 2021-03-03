The Hottest Motning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.03.21

Wes Montgomery – Round Midnight

Charlie Christian – Swing To Bop

Y Bülbül – Go Goose Go

Altın Gün – Sevda Olmasaydi

A Macaca with Peace & Rojey – Soley Katuntu

Nick Waterhouse – Pushin‘ Too Hard

Sofia Bolt – Get Out Of My Head

Allah-Las – Polar Onion

Skinshape – Flight Of The Erhu

Little Joy – Brand New Start

Parquet Courts – Human Performance

Courtney Barnett – Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go To The Party

Os Mutantes – A Minha Nenina

Drymbago – Chupacabra

Banda Los Hijos De La Niña Luz – Dejala Corre

Wganda Kenya – Shakalaode

Daniele Sepe – Tarantella Del Gargano

Dwarfs Of East Agouza – Black Sun Of Intent

Charlie – Spacer Woman

Front 242 – Commando Mix

Llwybr Llaethog, Tŷ Gwydr & David R. Edwards – Osmosis

Paul Hardcastle – 19 (Destruction Mix)

Max Berlin – Elle Et Moi

Patrice Rushen – Never Gonna Give You Up (Won’t Let You Be)

Candido – Dancin‘ & Prancin‘

Bam-Bam – Give It To Me (Club Mix)

Napoli Disco Club – Balla Sigaretta

Unouzbeck & Venturi – Mumbai Disco Sensation

Erobique – Überdosis Freude (Live)

Focus – Hay-Hay

Tirzah – I’m Not Dancing

OTTO – Hoch zu Ross

Bronksi Beat – Smalltown Boy