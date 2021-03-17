The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.03.21
Balduin – Autumn
America – A Horse With No Name
Fairport Convention – A Sailor’s Life
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Carry On
Dengue Fever – Ethanopium
Bill Withers – Ain’t No Sunshine
Loshh – Feelam
Algiers – Blood
Greentea Peng – Nah It Ain’t The Same
Billie Eilish – Bellyache
Dope Lemon – Home Soon
Black Pumas – Colors
Sun Ra – Song No. 1
The Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band – สาวสะกิดแม่
Henri Texier – Le Sage, Le Singe Et Les Petits Enfants
Indigo Jam Unit – Adrenaline
S. Moreira – Somethin‘ (Slow Mix)
Black Sabbath – Sweet Leaf
Omni Selassi – Cashew Carrey
The Notwist – Into The Ice Age (feat. Angel Bat Dawid)