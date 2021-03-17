The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.03.21

Balduin – Autumn

America – A Horse With No Name

Fairport Convention – A Sailor’s Life

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Carry On

Dengue Fever – Ethanopium

Bill Withers – Ain’t No Sunshine

Loshh – Feelam

Algiers – Blood

Greentea Peng – Nah It Ain’t The Same

Billie Eilish – Bellyache

Dope Lemon – Home Soon

Black Pumas – Colors

Sun Ra – Song No. 1

The Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band – สาวสะกิดแม่

Henri Texier – Le Sage, Le Singe Et Les Petits Enfants

Indigo Jam Unit – Adrenaline

S. Moreira – Somethin‘ (Slow Mix)

Black Sabbath – Sweet Leaf

Omni Selassi – Cashew Carrey

The Notwist – Into The Ice Age (feat. Angel Bat Dawid)