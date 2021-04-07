Klangbecken
No Uniform - Pete Rock, Camp Lo
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 13.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 20.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 27.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 4.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 11.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 18.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 25.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 1.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 8.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 15.6., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 30.03.21

Nick Hakim/Roy Nathanson – Moonman

Yazmin Lacey – Morning Matters

Arthur Hnatek Trio – 27

Little Dragon, Moses Sumney – The Other Lover (Little Dragon & Moses Sumney)

Billie Marten – Garden of Eden WASSILY – Frozen Feelings

Yuksek, Breakbot, Irfane – The Only Reason

Suzane – Quatre coins du globe

Claire Laffut – Étrange mélange

J Dilla aka Jay Dee – Don’t Cry

Berhana, Mereba – Golden pt. 2

Omar Apollo, Ruel – Want U Around (feat. Ruel)

Major Lazer, Aya Nakamura, Swae Lee – C’est Cuit (feat. Aya Nakamura & Swae Lee)

Remi Wolf – Shawty

Amani;The Alchemist;Curly Castro;Armand Hammer – Wishing Bad

AJ Tracey – Anxious

VanJess – Come Over

Princess Nokia – It’s Not My Fault

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) –> zum Instagram von Lil Nas X geht es hier.

BROCKHAMPTON, Danny Brown – BUZZCUT

Ashnikko, Kodie Shane – Invitation (feat. Kodie Shane)

Haszcara – Immer nach dem Training

Kerosin95 – NIE WIEDER FÜHLEN

Ebow – Tunnel

Nayana IZ – Partner In Crime – A COLORS SHOW

Joesef – Everything Belongs To You – A COLORS ENCORE

Frank Ocean – White Ferrari

Sad Night Dynamite – Krunk

san mattia – mind

Mercee – Solita

Kali Uchis – Dead To Me

Asiahn – Get Away

Nina Simone – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood

Automatic – Strange Conversations (Sudan Archives Remix)

Misun – Eli Eli

Alvvays – Archie, Marry Me

Brous One;Greco Murillo – I Woke Up Late (Again…)

BOKKA – Town of Strangers

Die P – Neuer Tag

Melane – Zitiere meine Mutter

Leikeli47 – Top Down

3rty, Kid MARLEY – Ogunfe

Twit One – Seemy 2

Twit One – Daftari Hili (feat. Imam Ally Salam)

Common – (A Beautiful Revolution) Intro

Buddy – Trouble On Central

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – So Good at Being in Trouble

Guapdad 4000 – Gargoyles (feat. Tish Hyman)

Lava La Rue – G.O.Y.D.

Conducta;JGRREY – Time

Rakim – Guess Who’s Back

Jackson Sisters – I Believe In Miracles

Lil Nas X im Video zu Montero

·

Tracklist 23.3.21

Artist - Track   Hi-Tek – Come Get It (Tekstrumental) | Modern Family (Kosi Kos Mélange) Kwamie Liv – Sweet Like Brandy Ambar Lucid – A ... >

·

Tracklist 16.3.21

Artist - Track The Millennium – 5 a.m. Joy Crookes, Jafaris – Early Miller Blue – Us edbl, Isaac Waddington – The Way Things Were Mathilda ... >

·

Tracklist 2.3.21

Artist - Track Obay Alsharani – Peyo Mr. Käfer – What to Do Bonaparte, Acid Pauli – Good Morning Tame Impala – Borderline Tash Sultana – ... >

·

Tracklist 23.2.21

Artist / Track Pauline Anna Strom – Equatorial Sunrise Guido Manusardi - Neve QOQEQA – Kshanti Leoni Leoni – LSP (neue Kassetten -> >

·

Tracklist 16.2.21

Artist - Track Kerbside Collection – Red Stripe The Soul Motivators – Mindblastin' Lucky Brown, The S.G.'s – For Once and for All The Soul ... >

·

Tracklist 9.2.21

Artist / Track Kruder & Dorfmeister – Swallowed The Moon Wau Wau Collectif – Mouhamodou Lo and His Children Dian – Bailerina Bakar – Hell N ... >

·

Tracklist 2.2.21

Artist - Track Yazmin Lacey – Morning Matters Ivy Sole – Dream Girl Sudan Archives – Confessions Skinshape – Don't Call My Name MF ... >

·

Tracklist 26.1.21

Artist - Track Jacques Greene – Do It Without You Rapossa – Road to Burn (Nicola Noir Remix) VLLNS – Unknown Desires HEALTH – RAT WARS Django ... >

·

Tracklist 19.1.21

Artist - Track Matilda Mann – Japan Clelia – Besoin de Sommeil Julia Jacklin – to Perth, before the border closes Meimuna – La tristesse du ... >