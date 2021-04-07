Tracklist 30.03.21

Nick Hakim/Roy Nathanson – Moonman

Yazmin Lacey – Morning Matters

Arthur Hnatek Trio – 27

Little Dragon, Moses Sumney – The Other Lover (Little Dragon & Moses Sumney)

Billie Marten – Garden of Eden WASSILY – Frozen Feelings

Yuksek, Breakbot, Irfane – The Only Reason

Suzane – Quatre coins du globe

Claire Laffut – Étrange mélange

J Dilla aka Jay Dee – Don’t Cry

Berhana, Mereba – Golden pt. 2

Omar Apollo, Ruel – Want U Around (feat. Ruel)

Major Lazer, Aya Nakamura, Swae Lee – C’est Cuit (feat. Aya Nakamura & Swae Lee)

Remi Wolf – Shawty

Amani;The Alchemist;Curly Castro;Armand Hammer – Wishing Bad

AJ Tracey – Anxious

VanJess – Come Over

Princess Nokia – It’s Not My Fault

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) –> zum Instagram von Lil Nas X geht es hier.

BROCKHAMPTON, Danny Brown – BUZZCUT

Ashnikko, Kodie Shane – Invitation (feat. Kodie Shane)

Haszcara – Immer nach dem Training

Kerosin95 – NIE WIEDER FÜHLEN

Ebow – Tunnel

Nayana IZ – Partner In Crime – A COLORS SHOW

Joesef – Everything Belongs To You – A COLORS ENCORE

Frank Ocean – White Ferrari

Sad Night Dynamite – Krunk

san mattia – mind

Mercee – Solita

Kali Uchis – Dead To Me

Asiahn – Get Away

Nina Simone – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood

Automatic – Strange Conversations (Sudan Archives Remix)

Misun – Eli Eli

Alvvays – Archie, Marry Me

Brous One;Greco Murillo – I Woke Up Late (Again…)

BOKKA – Town of Strangers

Die P – Neuer Tag

Melane – Zitiere meine Mutter

Leikeli47 – Top Down

3rty, Kid MARLEY – Ogunfe

Twit One – Seemy 2

Twit One – Daftari Hili (feat. Imam Ally Salam)

Common – (A Beautiful Revolution) Intro

Buddy – Trouble On Central

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – So Good at Being in Trouble

Guapdad 4000 – Gargoyles (feat. Tish Hyman)

Lava La Rue – G.O.Y.D.

Conducta;JGRREY – Time

Rakim – Guess Who’s Back

Jackson Sisters – I Believe In Miracles