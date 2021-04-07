Tracklist 6.4.21

Artist – Track
Gil Scott-Heron & Jamie xx – NY Is Killing Me
SURV – Je k’abere
Farhot – Yak Sher
AnnenMayKantereit – Spätsommerregen
Martin Kohlstedt – AUHEJA (Sudan Archives Recurrent)
Martin Kohlstedt – XEO
REA – O (just released, get it here )
Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Just Wrong
Jordan Rakei – Wind Parade
Melodiesinfonie, Bluestaeb, S. Fidelity – Love International Inc.
Hiatus Kaiyote, Arthur Verocai – Get Sun
Greentea Peng – Mr. Sun (miss Da Sun)
Hanni El Khatib – ALIVE
Photay, Madison McFerrin – Outré Lux (feat. Madison McFerrin)
Madison McFerrin – Hindsight
IDER – You’ve Got Your Whole Life Ahead Of You Baby
Angélica María – Me Vale
Gianni Mae – Mood
Toya Delazy, Joy Anonymous, Raf Riley – Qhawe
13 Year Cicada – Color Flood
Stefanie Stauffacher – Balthasar
Ela Minus – megapunk
St. Panther – Highway
Galcher Lustwerk – Cig Angel
Loretta Goggi – Maledetta primavera
Spliff – Carbonara
Udo Lindenberg, Das Panikorchester – Kann denn Liebe Sünde sein
Middle Name Dance Band ft. Wallace – Weekend Love Chant
Close Counters – SPEAK IN TRUTH
Karate Boogaloo – Diamonds Are Forever
Sampology – Smile
Prequel – When Love Is New
Honey Dijon – Different (consider buying this ->„With this tape we are raising funds to further support Black trans performers, musicians and artists“
Sad Night Dynamite – Icy Violence
Gorillaz – Désolé (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)
FATOUMATA DIAWARA – Sowa
Malik Djoudi – Sous garantie
Larytta – Ya-Ya-Ya
Sharktank – Washed Up
La Femme – Cool Colorado
Los Orioles – Crève les yeux
Quantic Presenta Flowering Inferno – Cumbia Sobre El Mar
Nachtrag Trans Day of Visibility
Gönnt euch das Album The Gift von Honey Dijon, Angel Ho, Karnage Kills, Ms. Carry Stacks, Akashi Zari Lee. Mit dem Release sammeln sie Spenden für Schwarze trans Personen.
Schaut euch die Videos von Bay Davis an, education zum Thema on point. Spendet an Betroffene wenn möglich!
Bild: REA – O__phasis I-III