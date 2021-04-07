Tracklist 6.4.21

Artist – Track

Gil Scott-Heron & Jamie xx – NY Is Killing Me

SURV – Je k’abere

Farhot – Yak Sher

AnnenMayKantereit – Spätsommerregen

Martin Kohlstedt – AUHEJA (Sudan Archives Recurrent)

Martin Kohlstedt – XEO

REA – O (just released, get it here )

Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Just Wrong

Jordan Rakei – Wind Parade

Melodiesinfonie, Bluestaeb, S. Fidelity – Love International Inc.

Hiatus Kaiyote, Arthur Verocai – Get Sun

Greentea Peng – Mr. Sun (miss Da Sun)

Hanni El Khatib – ALIVE

Photay, Madison McFerrin – Outré Lux (feat. Madison McFerrin)

Madison McFerrin – Hindsight

IDER – You’ve Got Your Whole Life Ahead Of You Baby

Angélica María – Me Vale

Gianni Mae – Mood

Toya Delazy, Joy Anonymous, Raf Riley – Qhawe

13 Year Cicada – Color Flood

Stefanie Stauffacher – Balthasar

Ela Minus – megapunk

St. Panther – Highway

Galcher Lustwerk – Cig Angel

Loretta Goggi – Maledetta primavera

Spliff – Carbonara

Udo Lindenberg, Das Panikorchester – Kann denn Liebe Sünde sein

Middle Name Dance Band ft. Wallace – Weekend Love Chant

Close Counters – SPEAK IN TRUTH

Karate Boogaloo – Diamonds Are Forever

Sampology – Smile

Prequel – When Love Is New

Honey Dijon – Different (consider buying this ->„With this tape we are raising funds to further support Black trans performers, musicians and artists“

Sad Night Dynamite – Icy Violence

Gorillaz – Désolé (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)

FATOUMATA DIAWARA – Sowa

Malik Djoudi – Sous garantie

Larytta – Ya-Ya-Ya

Sharktank – Washed Up

La Femme – Cool Colorado

Los Orioles – Crève les yeux

Quantic Presenta Flowering Inferno – Cumbia Sobre El Mar

Nachtrag Trans Day of Visibility

Gönnt euch das Album The Gift von Honey Dijon, Angel Ho, Karnage Kills, Ms. Carry Stacks, Akashi Zari Lee. Mit dem Release sammeln sie Spenden für Schwarze trans Personen.

Schaut euch die Videos von Bay Davis an, education zum Thema on point. Spendet an Betroffene wenn möglich!

Bild: REA – O__phasis I-III

Playlist