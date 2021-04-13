Klangbecken
Mountbatten - The Slow Show
RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 13.4.21

Dorothy Carter – Song of the Hemp

Mort Garson – Swingin‘ Spathiphyllums

Stereolab – Lo Boob Oscillator

Haruomi Hosono, The Yellow Magic Band – Shimendoka

Moonshine – Ginseng

Greentea Peng – Hu Man

Mildlife – Automatic

Alice Phoebe Lou – Dusk

Skinshape – Arrogance is the Death of Men

Clap! Clap!,Martha Da’ro – Moving On

Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Get Down

Lee Fields & The Expressions – The One Who’s Hurting Is You

The Shacks – Smile Now, Cry Later

SisterCody,Londrelle – Love Is Free

Sun the Pisces – spiritual girls

Dua Saleh – angel rock

Sophia Kennedy – Orange Tic Tac

Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington – Them Changes

KitschKrieg, Alli Neumann, Trettmann – Keine Angst

serpentwithfeet – Same Size Shoe

FYI Chris, Simeon Jones – Morley’s Preference

Disasterpeace – Silly Phil Collins, You Can’t Bend Notes on a Kalimba

Phil Collins – I Cannot Believe It’s True (2016 Remastered)

Rino Gaetano – Mio Fratello E‘ Figlio UnicoRino Gaetano

ETR, Jay Pop, Florida Juicy – Hafenwind

J HUS – Did You See

Baba Stiltz – Running to Chad

Griff, HONNE – 1,000,000 X Better (feat. Honne) [Romare Remix]

Floetry – Floetic

Erykah Badu – Bump It (Part 1 & 2)

Lassie Singers – Ich Glaub Ich Hab Ein Faible Für Idioten

Princess Nokia – Tomboy

Anna – Bando

Mr Oizo – Cut Dick

Lo & Leduc – Im erschte Tram

Laid Back – Sunshine Reggae

Darondo – Didn’t I (Florent F Rework)

Connan Mockasin – It’s Choade My Dear

Jean Jacques Smoothie, Tara Busch – 2People (feat. Tara Busch) [Carnao Beats Remix]

Depth Charge – Queen of the Scorpion Pt I & II (Single Version)

Lala &ce – Parapluie

Kamo Mphela featuring Vigro Deep – Mamazala feat. Vigro Deep

