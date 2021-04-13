Tracklist 13.4.21

Artist – Track
Dorothy Carter – Song of the Hemp
Mort Garson – Swingin‘ Spathiphyllums
Stereolab – Lo Boob Oscillator
Haruomi Hosono, The Yellow Magic Band – Shimendoka
Moonshine – Ginseng
Greentea Peng – Hu Man
Mildlife – Automatic
Alice Phoebe Lou – Dusk
Skinshape – Arrogance is the Death of Men
Clap! Clap!,Martha Da’ro – Moving On
Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Get Down
Lee Fields & The Expressions – The One Who’s Hurting Is You
The Shacks – Smile Now, Cry Later
SisterCody,Londrelle – Love Is Free
Sun the Pisces – spiritual girls
Dua Saleh – angel rock
Sophia Kennedy – Orange Tic Tac
Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington – Them Changes
KitschKrieg, Alli Neumann, Trettmann – Keine Angst
serpentwithfeet – Same Size Shoe
FYI Chris, Simeon Jones – Morley’s Preference
Disasterpeace – Silly Phil Collins, You Can’t Bend Notes on a Kalimba
Phil Collins – I Cannot Believe It’s True (2016 Remastered)
Rino Gaetano – Mio Fratello E‘ Figlio UnicoRino Gaetano
ETR, Jay Pop, Florida Juicy – Hafenwind
J HUS – Did You See
Baba Stiltz – Running to Chad
Griff, HONNE – 1,000,000 X Better (feat. Honne) [Romare Remix]
Floetry – Floetic
Erykah Badu – Bump It (Part 1 & 2)
Lassie Singers – Ich Glaub Ich Hab Ein Faible Für Idioten
Princess Nokia – Tomboy
Anna – Bando
Mr Oizo – Cut Dick
Lo & Leduc – Im erschte Tram
Laid Back – Sunshine Reggae
Darondo – Didn’t I (Florent F Rework)
Connan Mockasin – It’s Choade My Dear
Jean Jacques Smoothie, Tara Busch – 2People (feat. Tara Busch) [Carnao Beats Remix]
Depth Charge – Queen of the Scorpion Pt I & II (Single Version)
Lala &ce – Parapluie
Kamo Mphela featuring Vigro Deep – Mamazala feat. Vigro Deep