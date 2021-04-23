Science Fiction – Fantasie und Realität

Über die Sendung

Subkutan: Kultur, die unter die Haut geht

Jeden Mittwoch um 11:30 beleuchten wir ein Thema aus Kultur, Gesellschaft und Alltag aus drei Perspektiven.

Infos zum Praktikum

Subkutan ist eine Wundertüte, lustvoll und eigenwillig. Und ein Ausbildungsformat, das in Zusammenarbeit mit der Radioschule klipp + klang den nebenberuflichen Einstieg in den Radiojournalismus ermöglicht. Hast du Lust, in die Radiowelt einzusteigen und deine Themen ganz Bern näher zu bringen?

Kontakt: subkutan@rabe.ch

