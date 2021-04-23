Subkutan
Science Fiction – Fantasie und Realität

In den letzten Jahren wurden immer mehr pessimistische Zukunftsromane geschrieben. Warum ist das so, und wie beeinflusst dies unsere Vorstellung der Zukunft? Darüber hat Mischael Escher mit Ronja Fankhauser, Literaturstudent*in, Autor*in und Leseratte gesprochen.

Sci-Fi Romane, die Ronja empfiehlt:

Rivers Solomon – an unkindness of ghosts http://www.akashicbooks.com/catalog/an-unkindness-of-ghosts/

Rivers Solomon – the deep https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MKDLSLZ/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1

Otter Lieffe – Conserve and Control https://otterlieffe.com/marginsandmurmurations/

Jacqueline Koyanagi – Ascension https://www.orellfuessli.ch/shop/home/artikeldetails/ID41645992.html

Ursula K. LeGuin – The Dispossessed https://www.indiebound.org/search/book?keys=Ursula+K.+Le+Guin+dispossessed

Becky Chambers – record of a spaceborn few https://www.otherscribbles.com/spacebornfew/

Becky Chambers – to be taught, if fortunate https://www.harpercollins.com/products/to-be-taught-if-fortunate-becky-chambers?variant=32207515910178

Tochi Onyebuchi – Riot Baby https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781250214751

Octavia E. Butler – Parable of the Sower https://www.orellfuessli.ch/shop/home/artikeldetails/ID42647562.html

 