RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
  • Di, 27.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 4.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 11.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 18.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 25.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 1.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 8.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 15.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 22.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 29.6., 8:00 - 11:00
Tracklist 20.4.21 *schallwellenschön*

Khruangbin – White Gloves

Pablo Nouvelle, Emy Perez – Dime

Maverick Sabre – Into Nirvana

J Lloyd – Apocalypse

Common Saints – Idol Eyes

King Krule – Cellular

Okay Kaya – Believe

Xiu Xiu & Sharon Van Etten – Sad Mezcalita

Hector Plimmer, Alexa Harley – Joyfulness

NAYANA IZ – GROWING PAINS

13 Year Cicada – 00YES

Loraine James – Simple Stuff

Your Planet Is Next – U.F.O.

Giraffi Dog – The Temple of Magatao

Jorja Smith – Gone

Outkast – SpottieOttieDopaliscious

NAYANA IZ – TNT

Desired – I’m So Alone

Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange, Wayne Snow – Something Special

Nick Hakim, Roy Nathanson – Small Things

NENDA – Mixed Feelings

Haiyti – TOXISCH

Esther Graf – Geldautomat

KitschKrieg, Skinnyblackboy – Mañana

Biig Piig – Lavender

Paul Anka – Put Your Head On My Shoulder

Rela, Beka Gochiashvili – Jessica

Mista Monk, Inkswel – Muti Intro

Anna, Guè Pequeno – BLA BLA

Mina – Tua

The Shangri-Las – Remember (Walkin‘ In the Sand)

North Downs – Settle Down

Salmon Cat – Trip to Düsseldorf

DAL, Leah Yeger – Those Days

Brien – Sundried

Tony Allen, Sampa The Great – Stumbling Down

A Tribe Called Quest – Jazz (We’ve Got)

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Jamming

The Land of Rah – Arevil’s Gardens (Rip)

Elvis Presley – Burning Love

Joy Denalane – Höchste Zeit (Album Version)

Joy Denalane – Use Me

Thees Uhlmann – Club 27

Tightill – Sexroboter

Bild: NENDA mit Mixed Feelings

