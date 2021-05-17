25 Jahre RaBe
Klangbecken
Record Collection Featuring Simon Le Bon, Mark Ronson - Mark Ronson And The Business Intl
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 18.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 25.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 1.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 8.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 15.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 22.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 29.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 6.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 13.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 20.7., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 11.5.21

Lucsa Santtana – Mensagem de Amor

Novos Baianos – Mistério do Planeta

Mundo Livre S/A – Meu Esquema

Gabor Szabo – Somewhere I Belong

Cortex – Troupeau bleu

Dorothy Ashby – The Look Of Love

Bardo Martinez, The Soul Investigators – Bad Education

Curtis Mayfield – Move On Up

IAMDDB – Urban Jazz

Estupendo – Mentol

Amaro Freitas, Hugo Medeiros, Jean Elton – Baquaqua

Samba Touré – Adounya

Pongo – Wafu

Lady Donli – Classic (feat. Kida Kudz) feat. Kida Kudz

Yaya Bey – fxck it then

Saweetie, Drakeo the Ruler – Risky (feat. Drakeo the Ruler)

Lavaud – Fast Lane

Steady Weather, Allysha Joy – Burning so Hot

Hidden Spheres – Laamore

Seb Wildblood – Take Your Time

Deem Spencer – how beautiful

Verifiziert – SOS

BABYJOY, KazOnDaBeat – Ensemble

Lous and The Yakuza – Bon acteur

Mysie – Bones

Luidji – Gisèle

Georgio, S.Pri Noir – Full moon

TYSON – Chemicals

Miraa May – Sad

King Princess – Prophet

Dave Eleanor feat. Andrina Bollinger – Routine

Ursina – La mar

Odd Beholder – Disaster Movies

crème solaire – Autobahn/Autobahn

crème solaire – Peau/Lisse

Melodiesinfonie – Ensnared

Prix Garanti – DJ

Prix Garanti – Saisonabi

Evelinn Trouble – Higher Love

Barrio Colette – Filles Garçons

Kush K – Forever Only

Playlist

·

Playlist 4.5.21

Fleetwood Mac – Everywhere Dimitri Howald – Spiritual Cycle (feat. Tobias Schmid, Jeremy Krüttli, Tom Millar & Michael Gilsenan) Ainslie Wills, Old ... >

·

Tracklist 13.4.21

Artist - Track Dorothy Carter – Song of the Hemp Mort Garson – Swingin' Spathiphyllums Stereolab – Lo Boob Oscillator Haruomi Hosono, The Yellow ... >

·

Tracklist 30.03.21

Nick Hakim/Roy Nathanson – Moonman Yazmin Lacey – Morning Matters Arthur Hnatek Trio – 27 Little Dragon, Moses Sumney – The Other Lover (Little Dragon ... >

·

Tracklist 6.4.21

Artist - Track Gil Scott-Heron & Jamie xx – NY Is Killing Me SURV – Je k'abere Farhot – Yak Sher AnnenMayKantereit – Spätsommerregen ... >

·

Tracklist 23.3.21

Artist - Track   Hi-Tek – Come Get It (Tekstrumental) | Modern Family (Kosi Kos Mélange) Kwamie Liv – Sweet Like Brandy Ambar Lucid – A ... >

·

Tracklist 16.3.21

Artist - Track The Millennium – 5 a.m. Joy Crookes, Jafaris – Early Miller Blue – Us edbl, Isaac Waddington – The Way Things Were Mathilda ... >

·

Tracklist 2.3.21

Artist - Track Obay Alsharani – Peyo Mr. Käfer – What to Do Bonaparte, Acid Pauli – Good Morning Tame Impala – Borderline Tash Sultana – ... >

·

Tracklist 23.2.21

Artist / Track Pauline Anna Strom – Equatorial Sunrise Guido Manusardi - Neve QOQEQA – Kshanti Leoni Leoni – LSP (neue Kassetten -> >

·

Tracklist 16.2.21

Artist - Track Kerbside Collection – Red Stripe The Soul Motivators – Mindblastin' Lucky Brown, The S.G.'s – For Once and for All The Soul ... >

·

Tracklist 9.2.21

Artist / Track Kruder & Dorfmeister – Swallowed The Moon Wau Wau Collectif – Mouhamodou Lo and His Children Dian – Bailerina Bakar – Hell N ... >