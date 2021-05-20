25 Jahre RaBe
Crisscross
auf Sendung
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatorinnen Nädlä und K.

Nadja Radi
Der Morgen Donnerstag

music to watch space girls by

Von schmachtenden Songs aus französischen 70er-Jahre-Filmen über den Soundtrack zu tapsenden Baby-Elefanten ist heute bitzli alles dabei. Der Donnschtimorge heute etwas wehmütig bereits zum letzten Mal aus der Sollbruchstelle.

 

 

 

 

 

  • Jacqueline Taïeb – 7 HEURES DU MATIN
  • Herb Alpert – A Taste of Honey
  • Benny Sings – Music
  • Someone – You Live In My Phone
  • Les Cappuccino – Tamoure Hully Gully
  • Gitkin – Chicha Nola
  • Mamas Gun – This Is the Day
  • Chris Forsyth & The Solar Motel Band – Dreaming in the Non-Dream
  • Api Uiz – Fournaise à la grenouillère
  • Marlena Shaw – California Soul
  • Alain Goraguer – Le Bracelet
  • Fatima – Biggest Joke of All
  • Vendredi sur Mer – La femme à la peau bleue (Chez toi)
  • FUSIOON – Farsa del Buen Vivir
  • Ann Robinson – You Did It (Fatboy Slim – Gangster Trippin‘)
  • Sun June – Everything I had
  • Tandy Love – Dalunar Balloona
  • Tommy Guerrero – By the Sea at the End of the World
  • Henry Mancini – Baby Elephant Walk
  • Babe Rainbow – Changing Colours
  • Veik – Château Guitar
  • Rodrigo Y Gabriela – Lingus
  • Francis Lai – Mélissa
  • Francis Lai – Saint-Tropez
  • Leonard Nimoy – Music To Watch Space Girls By
  • Davy Jones, The Lower Third – You’ve Got a Habit of Leaving (2014 Remaster)
  • Marisa Anderson – Hesitation Theme and Variation Blues
  • Nana Adjoa – No Room
  • Bobby Oroza – This Love Pt. 1
  • Astrud Gilberto – Agua De Beber
  • Hermanos Gutierrez – Cerca De Ti
  • Menkabou – Make Our Time
  • Helenka – Medi
  • Minami Deutsch – Concrete Ocean
  • Orions Belte – Am I Demon
  • Skinshape – Arrogance is the Death of Men
  • Loma – Black Willow
  • El Michels Affair – Reasons
  • Messer Chups – Twin Peaks Twist
  • Karen Dalton – It Hurts Me Too

 

 

 

Donnschtimorgä-Tracks

Von Stränden und Huskies und Männern auf Velos. Von Rauchschwaden und Xylophonen und Verflossenen.

       
    ... >

Donnschtimorge-Liederliste

Donnschtimorge-Liederliste

Tolle Show mit Musical-Eröffnung, unbeholfenem Musig-Gebastel, sagenhafter Aussaattipps-Test-Jingle-Premiere, Interview und Diskussionen mit Nicolas

Sloooow Thursday

Sloooow Thursday

Ende aus mit Sommer! Morgen kommt der ewige Regen, Temparaturen unter 20 Grad, fertig mit der Euphorie. Entsprechend ein etwas gelassener Donnschtimorge. Hier