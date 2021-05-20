Von schmachtenden Songs aus französischen 70er-Jahre-Filmen über den Soundtrack zu tapsenden Baby-Elefanten ist heute bitzli alles dabei. Der Donnschtimorge heute etwas wehmütig bereits zum letzten Mal aus der Sollbruchstelle.
- Jacqueline Taïeb – 7 HEURES DU MATIN
- Herb Alpert – A Taste of Honey
- Benny Sings – Music
- Someone – You Live In My Phone
- Les Cappuccino – Tamoure Hully Gully
- Gitkin – Chicha Nola
- Mamas Gun – This Is the Day
- Chris Forsyth & The Solar Motel Band – Dreaming in the Non-Dream
- Api Uiz – Fournaise à la grenouillère
- Marlena Shaw – California Soul
- Alain Goraguer – Le Bracelet
- Fatima – Biggest Joke of All
- Vendredi sur Mer – La femme à la peau bleue (Chez toi)
- FUSIOON – Farsa del Buen Vivir
- Ann Robinson – You Did It (Fatboy Slim – Gangster Trippin‘)
- Sun June – Everything I had
- Tandy Love – Dalunar Balloona
- Tommy Guerrero – By the Sea at the End of the World
- Henry Mancini – Baby Elephant Walk
- Babe Rainbow – Changing Colours
- Veik – Château Guitar
- Rodrigo Y Gabriela – Lingus
- Francis Lai – Mélissa
- Francis Lai – Saint-Tropez
- Leonard Nimoy – Music To Watch Space Girls By
- Davy Jones, The Lower Third – You’ve Got a Habit of Leaving (2014 Remaster)
- Marisa Anderson – Hesitation Theme and Variation Blues
- Nana Adjoa – No Room
- Bobby Oroza – This Love Pt. 1
- Astrud Gilberto – Agua De Beber
- Hermanos Gutierrez – Cerca De Ti
- Menkabou – Make Our Time
- Helenka – Medi
- Minami Deutsch – Concrete Ocean
- Orions Belte – Am I Demon
- Skinshape – Arrogance is the Death of Men
- Loma – Black Willow
- El Michels Affair – Reasons
- Messer Chups – Twin Peaks Twist
- Karen Dalton – It Hurts Me Too