Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 25.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 1.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 8.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 15.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 22.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 29.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 6.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 13.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 20.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 27.7., 8:00 - 11:00
Tracklist 18.5.21

Artist – Track

Diese Woche letzte Stunde 90ies Special mit Ay-she von 130 bpm. Sie war bei uns zu Besuch, hat erzählt was es mit ihrer und Bernet Brancas Sendung so auf sich hat und worauf wir uns am Freitag freuen können. Umbedingt einschalten 22.00 – 24.00, 21.5.21 zum 90ies Special bei 130 bpm zum Rabe Geubri. Oyele!

Jessie Reyez feat. Eminem – COFFIN

Tom Ollendorff – Not in These Days feat. Conor Chaplin,Marc Michel

Dave Holland – Another Land

Micachu & The Shapes – Oh Baby

Carlos Niño & Friends, Carlos Niño – Thanking the Earth (feat. Sam Gendel & Nate Mercereau)

Dr. Lonnie Smith – JuJu

B.J.Thomas – Happier Than the Morning Sun

Johnny Cash – The Man On the Hill

Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66 – The Fool On The Hill

John Ozila – Funky Boogie

Boule Noire – Aimer d’amour

The Putbacks – My Goodness

Rod Stewart – Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?

Vaudou Game – Bella

Bubaza – Yeah Yeah

Jacques Palminger, Erobique – Una notte speciale

Mustafa – Air Forces

Eli Preiss – Danke Mami

Dawn Richard – FiveOhFour (a lude)

Dawn Richard – Voodoo (Intermission)

McKinley Dixon, Ms. Jaylin Brown – brown shoulders (feat. Ms. Jaylin Brown)

Coco María – Me veo volar

Saâda Bonaire – More Women

Will Powers – Dancing For Mental Health

<3 Ester Poly – Wet <3 !!!NÄCHSTE WOCHE INTERVIEW!!!

Domi Chansorn – The Beginning

Sirens Of Lesbos – We’ll Be Fine

^^^^90ies Special mit Besuch von Ay-she^^^^

Smoke City – Underwater LoveJessie Reyez, Eminem

Erykah Badu – On & On

Montell Jordan – Get It On Tonite

Anastacia – Sick and Tired

Madonna – Vogue

En Vogue – Don’t Let Go (Love) (Radio Edit)

Bell Biv DeVoe – Poison

Crazy Town – Butterfly

Crystal Waters – Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless) [Basement Boys Strip to the Bone Mix]

Whigfield – Saturday Night

